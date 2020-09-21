To the Catholic who says, ‘I could never vote for Trump’

September 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — I grew up a happy Democrat in a blue-collar union family. I was told and believed that the Democrats tried to help the “little guy.” But it’s been a long time since I voted for a Democrat. I did not leave the Democratic Party. The party left me. The clearest sign that there is no room for me in the Democratic Party is the Party’s radical enthusiasm for promoting the “legal” killing of children — roughly a million babies slaughtered per year thanks to Democratic policies and the actions of Democratic public officials.

If you are a believing, practicing Catholic who truly accepts the Church’s teaching that condemns abortion as an “unspeakable crime” (per Vatican II), or if you are a Christian of another denomination or any person of goodwill who understands the moral depravity of abortion, please read the comments below.

* * *

Many Americans have a negative opinion of President Donald Trump. They reject his person and at least some of his policies.

But most people do not know that the policies of the Trump administration to protect the lives of the unborn and their mothers make Trump the most effective president in the battle against abortion — far more effective than any other U.S. president in history.

Whether one likes Trump or not, that is the truth.

It can't be denied. A look at the actual record of the Trump administration is enlightening.

These policies, which he has implemented for the protection of women and their unborn children, are enormously popular among Catholics and others whose well formed consciences lead them to reject abortion as “an unspeakable crime.”

As important, or more important, than his anti-abortion policies are his judicial appointments. To date, over 200 federal judges nominated by Trump have already been confirmed by the Senate for lifetime appointments. These judges are overwhelmingly likely to restore our constitutional order and reject abortion as a supposed “constitutional right.”

The significance of this for the future of the country is enormous.

There is much hope that tens of millions of children’s lives can be saved in the future, and their mothers spared the agony that abortion brings them.

If one day in the future the dictatorship of abortion in the U.S. comes to an end because of court action, it will be because of the appointments President Trump has made and has pledged to continue to make in the future.

Those who fully understand the destruction that abortion has inflicted on this nation thank God for these actions President Trump has taken.

And all knowledgeable people — whether “pro-lifers” or “pro-abortionists” — recognize Trump's absolutely key role in this regard.

There is no debate on this point.

If it weren't for Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton — a committed radical pro-abortionist — she would have further propagated the culture of death through her anti-life policies and her lifetime federal judicial appointments.

Now radical abortion proponents Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are leading the Democrats in support of abortion up to birth for any “reason” or no reason. This is a crime against humanity!

And the Democrats want us, as taxpayers, to pay for these killings.

Even worse, they want to export abortion killings all over the world.

One need not be a fan of Trump’s sometimes crude manners and tweets, or of some of his policies, to understand that we are living in a time now of hope instead of suffering under the draconian baby-killing policies of Democrats.

Trump has surrounded himself with many excellent policy advisers and key appointees in the administration who are committed to implementing policies protective of the unborn and their mothers, both nationally and internationally.

It cannot be denied that we have been given an opportunity to stop the fanaticism of the Democrats, who want to take us deeper and deeper into the abyss.

Serious Catholics who recognize that abortion is an absolutely “pre-eminent” issue in politics will never vote for or support the candidates of the pro-abortion Democratic Party.

Until the Democrats return to their true humanitarian and commonsense roots, which they abandoned decades ago, they will continue to be the baby slaughter party.

If there is a dislike of Trump for X reason, okay, but let’s not forget what will happen to the precious unborn if the Democrats gain control of the country.

And heaven help the unborn babies around the world, because President Trump’s current U.S. international pro-life policies will be overturned by the Democrats to allow full promotion and funding for abortion, and further undermine pro-life legislation in other countries if Trump is not re-elected.

Trump may not be a saint, but his policies regarding abortion and his judicial appointments are key to stopping the radical abortionists in the U.S. and worldwide.

If someone is not going to vote for Trump because he is not a saint, whom will that person vote for? For Biden and Harris, who are committed to facilitating the “legal” massacre of millions of babies and the destruction of motherhood and our society?

And if Catholics and others who truly hate abortion vote for a third-party candidate or just do not vote at all in the presidential race because they can’t stomach Trump, the effect will be devastating, increasing the likelihood of a pro-abortion Democratic victory.

If Trump loses the election, the abortion holocaust will greatly increase in the U.S. and worldwide.

That is too horrible to contemplate!