Today’s election is a battle of biblical proportions

November 3, 2020 (American Thinker) — Every election is the “most important election of our time,” at least until the next one. This year is no exception, but the contrast today between the two ballot options could not be starker.

In past years, the two candidates represented very different means to less different ends. American exceptionalism was still revered, at least before the reign of Obama, and patriotism was not considered racist or evil.

Perhaps the differences weren’t as stark because Republican candidates were far closer to Democrat candidates in terms of goals and policy. Would an Al Gore presidency have been vastly different from a George W. Bush presidency? Or a John McCain versus a Barack Obama presidency?

There has never been a Donald Trump candidate or president, a political outsider, brash and outspoken, with boundless energy, willing to take a totally new approach to previously unsolvable problems. For example, peace in the Middle East has been a presidential goal for decades, and no past president has come close to achieving it. Yet in a few years, Trump is making it happen, taking a pragmatic approach that his predecessors were unable to visualize and unwilling to explore.

President Trump has faced the vitriol and resistance of the entire ruling class in America — media, entertainment, finance, corporations, professional sports, the entire Democrat Party and much of the Republican establishment. His support has come from those under the oppressive thumb of the ruling class, the hoi polloi who make this country work yet are constantly called names by the self-proclaimed arbiters of wisdom and virtue.

Trump recognized and explained this in an important, but little known, speech he gave before the 2016 election.

Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American people. There is nothing the political establishment will not do, and no lie they will not tell, to hold on to their prestige and power at your expense.

This is what the election is about. If Biden wins, he will promptly cede power, either voluntarily or involuntarily, to Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and others of the far and radical left. Wealth and power will flow from working Americans to the ruling elite via endless concocted COVID lockdowns, tax increases, nationalized health care and energy programs, and restrictions on free speech and other unalienable rights.

The Bible is ultimately a story of good versus evil, with this election a battle of biblical proportions and importance. Don’t take my word for it. Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former apostolic nuncio to the United States, recently sent an open letter to President Trump, and he didn’t mince words. He may be the Donald Trump of the Catholic church and spelled out the battle lines.

On the one hand, there are those who, although they have a thousand defects and weaknesses, are motivated by the desire to do good, to be honest, to raise a family, to engage in work, to give prosperity to their homeland, to help the needy, and, in obedience to the Law of God, to merit the Kingdom of Heaven. On the other hand, there are those who serve themselves, who do not hold any moral principles, who want to demolish the family and the nation, exploit workers to make themselves unduly wealthy, foment internal divisions and wars, and accumulate power and money: for them the fallacious illusion of temporal well-being will one day — if they do not repent — yield to the terrible fate that awaits them, far from God, in eternal damnation.

Fortunately, winds of optimism and hope are blowing in Trump’s direction. He is out on the campaign trail holding several rallies per day, with tens of thousands in attendance. Spontaneous Trump parades and flotillas are popping up in blue enclaves like New York and California.

Polls are tightening, and those with enough integrity to attempt to reflect, rather than shape, public opinion are showing Trump even or leading in crucial battleground states. Black and Hispanic support exceeds that for any Republican candidate in recent memory.

The economy is recovering as Trump predicted, in a V-shape, with 33 percent GDP growth last quarter. If an economy grew at a tenth of that rate, 3 percent, it would be considered robust, even that number never approached during eight years of Obama-Biden.

The Biden-Harris campaign is floundering, chasing Trump to states that the media told us were bluer than blue, locks for Biden. Yet Joe has had to crawl out of his basement to campaign in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Florida because his handlers don’t like the poll numbers they are privy to.

Poor Joe isn’t up to the final sprint of a presidential campaign. He is incoherent, inventing new words like “trunalimunumaprzure,” which he either read off his teleprompter or confabulated. His crowds are smaller than those at Walmart on a Saturday morning. He stands for nothing other than not being Donald Trump. He is a generic Democrat candidate, the one with a D after his name, his entire platform boiling down to “orange man bad.”

His son Hunter’s troubles continue to mount, daily revelations each more sordid than the last, confirming that the Biden Family, with Joe as “the big guy” in charge, sold out America to our enemies for their personal enrichment. Some call that treason.

Now it’s up to us, the deplorables, the chumps, whatever the left wants to call us. We must vote, despite the lines, distancing, and mask mandates. Vote as if your life depends on it, because it does.

Also recognize that this is a biblical battle, as Archbishop Viganò described, and pray. Pray for President Trump, America, and humanity. It’s that important.

Understand that President Trump’s words from four years ago are as true then as they are now.

This is not simply another 4-year election. This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not “We the People” reclaim control over our government.

Nothing can stop what is coming. Godspeed, President Trump and America.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D. is a Denver-based physician and freelance writer for American Thinker, Rasmussen Reports, and other publications. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Parler, and QuodVerum.

Published with permission from the American Thinker.