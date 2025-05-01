Tony Blair blasts ‘net zero’ to usher in his own brand of digital globalism

Tony Blair is cleverly selling digital governance as the solution to all the problems created by the globalist policies he pioneered. Beware.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: This is a major development in the globalist agenda to enslave and impoverish the world using fake, anti-human, climate hysteria. Their net zero policies, which newly-elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is fully committed to implementing in Canada, have proven only to result in economic disaster (which is likely their real purpose) and intense political backlash from the suffering public of all political leanings. Canadians should pay attention to this U.K. development. There will be great voter remorse among the Canadians who foolishly voted Liberal in the recent election unless Carney and the Liberals are soon removed from office by voters.

The globalist net zero agenda has been delivered what could be a fatal blow – by the Dark Lord Tony Blair himself.

(LifeSiteNews) — As Britain prepared for nationwide local elections on May 1st, the “Dark Lord” Tony Blair threw an enormous wrench in the globalist project to replace our civilization.

A statement released from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change on April 29 said that pursuing net zero goals was “a strategy doomed to fail.”

Blair has described net zero as political and national suicide – whilst the U.K. government, like that of Canada’s Liberal Party, remains fully committed to the same agenda.

Blair added the policies were produced by “hysteria,” adding that even if “net zero” is achieved in Britain and in other Western nations it would make no difference to the earth’s climate.

Blair’s report says bluntly that the globalist net zero agenda is not only bad and mad but also a lie – saying people are “being asked to make financial sacrifices and changes in lifestyle when they know that their impact on global emissions is minimal,” and that leaders asking them to do so know these demands are not based on reason:

Political leaders by and large know that the debate has become irrational.

Keir Starmer’s Labour Party responded in support for net zero by 2050, with its Climate Change Minister Ed Miliband moving to cover vast areas of farmland with solar panels and even block out the sun.

This attempt to replace reliable energy with a “green grid” was a hard sell even before Blair’s devastating report.

In the days leading up to Blair’s description of net zero measures as mad and bad, Portugal, Spain and France suffered widespread blackouts due to the failure of their new “green” power grid to cope with surges in demand.

Six days ago, the media celebrated a significant milestone: Spain’s national grid operated entirely on renewable energy for the first time during a weekday. At 12:35 pm today local time, the lights went out across Spain and Portugal, and parts of France. Although power was… pic.twitter.com/aMdszFYXfw — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) April 28, 2025

These European nations have replaced the vast turbines whose inertia – the force generated by their size – would easily absorb shocks arising from sudden changes in demand for electricity. Replacing them with solar panels and other “green” alternatives caused nationwide power cuts in Portugal and Spain, with trains halted, internet shutdowns, and power cuts also spreading across large swathes of France.

As the Independent said, the U.K. climate minister’s future is now in question over his “Net Zero war with Tony Blair.”

Panic in government

Starmer’s net-zero administration could not absorb the shock of Blair’s power surge – with reports of panic in the government over Blair’s call for a radical reset of climate change policies.

Blair’s remarks seemed well timed, as he noted, “Present policy solutions are inadequate and worse, are distorting the debate into a quest for a climate platform that is unrealistic and therefore unworkable…”

With the damage done, Blair’s Institute issued a brief statement saying it supported Starmer’s push for “net zero” by 2050.

Digital globalism, the new ‘solution’

Tony Blair has built a new empire around himself in his Institute, employing over 800 former government and military leaders – completing an impressive stable of globalist technocrats based in over 40 countries.

The mission is “Working with political leaders to drive change” – towards digital tyranny. The Institute cleverly sells digital governance as the solution to all the problems created by the globalist policies he pioneered. Beware – this is the new message from your would-be masters.

Never cross the Dark Lord

Dubbed “the Dark Lord” by online analysts, his influence continues – with Starmer following Blair’s template to win an election in which only half the electorate voted at all.

Days after his July 4 victory, Starmer moved against Blair – trying to present himself as his own man. The U.K.’s Independent asked on July 8, “Why is Starmer sticking two fingers up at Blair’s advice?”

A media disaster ensued, with some online wags suggesting Starmer’s media mauling was a warning to “never cross the dark lord”:

Starmer: a bad salesman for globalist values

Jokes aside, this latest intervention looks to be a result of Starmer’s refusal to follow Tony Blair’s advice on how to steer a nation into digital tyranny. Disregarding Blair, Starmer has supported a raft of irrational globalist policies which have not only alienated the voters – they are threatening to split his party.

If you wrote a book about a government that blots out the sun and legalizes migrant street crime, would they be the good guys or the bad guys? https://t.co/4sdVaJrdWW — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) April 23, 2025

Blair is attempting to save the Labour government from meltdown, seeking to present it as the party of sensible and stable national management – a sales pitch which delivered him three election victories.

In place of this, Starmer has beclowned himself over the question of what is a woman, is shackled to the suicidal green agenda, and his party is now in revolt over his refusal to reverse the mass migration crisis. In going his own way, he is leading Britain into crisis – and making the Labour Party look so ridiculous it faces electoral “wipeout.”

Barely a year on, Paul Clement’s remarks for the Independent showed that Blair was right on his advice that “a woman is with a vagina and a man is with a penis,” and derided politicians that got themselves into “a muddle” over the issue – as Starmer did in recent weeks. Starmer could have learned this lesson had he listened to the Dark Lord.

Blair is the master of modern machine politics, having transformed the Labour Party under him into an election winning engine with tight message discipline and common-sense branding. This was so successful that no one noticed it was Blair’s machine which planned and carried out the population replacement now evident in Britain.

The result is a British migration policy which sees the state managed in favour of migrants – and a legacy which saw Blair’s multicultural vision provide the basis for the “values” of globalism.

Blair has indeed driven “global change,” and his political genius lay in how expertly he presented the replacement of the national interest with globalist interests to voters.

Starmer has gone off message, Blair is saying – with his intervention provoking “fury in Labour circles,” according to the Daily Telegraph, “as activists headed to the doorsteps for the final day of local election campaigning.”

Last month Inews reported that Labour campaigners complained of being told to “F*** off” on the doorsteps of former Labour voters.

Blair’s effective sabotage of Starmer is a disagreement about the method – not the mission. Blair remains dedicated to introducing digital ID – a clear step towards digitized globalist governance.

Blair said in January that it will permit liberal-global governments to “get tough on populism” – removing democratic change from elections. His institute promises “Digital ID can help us combat illegal migration”:

Digital ID can help us to combat illegal migration. A well-designed digital identity system also empowers citizens, giving them secure convenient access to services like healthcare. Digital ID is about letting people control their own data, while delivering faster, fairer, and… pic.twitter.com/bGpp8VWfPJ — Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (@InstituteGC) April 9, 2025

Labour cancels elections it would lose

Labour is expected to lose hundreds of seats in today’s elections – at least in those it has not cancelled. In a controversial move, last December Labour suggested suspending elections across regions likely to be lost to Reform:

Cancelling elections in some areas of the country where Reform are gaining momentum is the act of a desperate government. They have the audacity to call us a “threat to democracy” whilst they act like third world dictators. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 16, 2024

In February, the Labour deputy prime minister did so – prompting Reform leader Nigel Farage to say, “There is absolutely no justification for cancelling the elections for five and a half million people other than the cowardice of the existing political class.”

Starmer’s Labour is following the doomed globalist playbook with policies so insane that the only way it can avoid total meltdown is by refusing to hold full elections.

Starmer: Legal activism against the nation

Starmer faced furious protests last year over his “two tier” response to a frenzied knife attack by a Rwandan inspired by terrorism, who killed three little girls in Southport. English men and women who made angry remarks were jailed in a “crackdown” on “right wing thugs” announced by Starmer – a liberal activist lawyer himself – whilst the same judges set convicted pedophiles free.

Two Tier Keir No justice for severe, violent crimes, but prison for social media posts pic.twitter.com/QcK4o74Yla — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

Starmer is accused of a “cover-up” over his handling of the murders, and also on the so-called “grooming gangs” – with critics saying these are related to his legal activism.

Starmer worked to secure hotels, food and money for illegal immigrants in the early 2000s, overturning a move by Tony Blair to restrict taxpayer-funded incentives for mass migration.

During the previous government he signed a letter opposing the deportation of violent criminals with no right to be in Britain.

Fabian Henry raped a 17-year-old girl whilst on bail for abducting a 15-year-old girl he’d groomed since she was 14. When the previous Government tried to deport him to Jamaica, Labour MPs signed a letter to stop his flight. He wasn’t deported. Keir Starmer signed that letter. https://t.co/2ABzq4AKUH — Ben Obese-Jecty MP (@BenObeseJecty) April 29, 2025

In 2015, former Labour MP for Rotherham said that up to “one million” British children had been raped by organised immigrant gangs. Starmer has refused to hold an inquiry into the ongoing “industrial scale” of child abuse by predominantly Muslim men. As the former chief government prosecutor, Starmer is seen as being personally implicated in the scandal.

Labour facing wipeout

Recent polls show Labour would lose over 250 seats in a general election, including those of most of its ministers. With Reform poised to win, the Dark Lord has moved to save Labour from the doomed agenda he has done so much to promote. Blair sees the salvation of his global values in the transition to digital governance. He knows that the global brand is so tainted that no one will buy it anymore – unless they have no choice.

End of the old global model?

Following the Blairite playbook, Mark Carney has squeaked to victory in Canada – promising national renewal through globalist management powered by technology. Carney even announced the end of the postwar globalist order in his first speech as elected Prime Minister. Yet the “values” – including the “doomed” green agenda and digital governance – remain the same.

Against this sale of global “values” in the national interest, Starmer presides over a shambolic clown show which has set the nation against his globalist state, and plunged his party into civil war. This is the product of the politics of self-destruction.

It has been said that a stupid politics will create a system which will persecute anyone who could save it from itself. Anyone who opposed the evil COVID regime, the diabolical “gender” craze and the suicidal politics of mass migration and deindustrialisation knows how this feels.

It should encourage readers to see that in place of an imaginary united global elite, it is dividing into the same factions of antagonism as it has promoted in “racism,” “sexism,” “gender,” and “climate change” to dissolve our nations.

This is a strong sign there is serious trouble in the globalist paradise, when former allies seem more outraged at each other than they are at you.

Make no mistake, Blair is promoting better marketing for the same sick medicine, but the sight of the spectacle nevertheless warms the heart. Having crossed the Dark Lord, how long can Starmer and the globalist remnants hope to lead their nations by selling them a “doomed” agenda – instead of Tony Blair’s digital utopia?

