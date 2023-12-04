Top historian warns Democrats will stop at nothing to defeat Trump in 2024

Victor Davis Hanson, military historian and visiting professor at Hillsdale College, said Democrats are 'terrified' of Donald Trump and will do whatever they deem necessary to defeat him in the 2024 election.

This article was originally published by the WND News Center.

(WND News Center) — Noted historian and Hillsdale College professor Victor Davis Hanson is issuing a warning to the United States, that the Democrats essentially will do anything they see necessary to defeat Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Hanson has a long list of credits, including his position as the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow in Residence in Classics and Military History at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, as a professor emeritus of Classics at California State University, Fresno, and a nationally syndicated columnist for Tribune Media Services. He is also the Wayne & Marcia Buske Distinguished Fellow in History, Hillsdale College, where he teaches each fall semester courses in military history and classical culture.

A report at The Gateway Pundit summarized his comments with: “The essence of Hanson’s message is a reminder of how far the left went to stop Trump last time and that people should be prepared for them to do anything this time.”

The report said, “It’s an ominous warning but it’s important to think ahead and be mentally prepared for anything, because that’s what is on the table.”

His comments include: “They look at Trump as a vampire and they put a stake in his heart but they’re afraid that that stake could come out any time. That he’s undying and they’re afraid of him. They are terrified of him.”

He explained, “They are terrified of him because they think he’s smarter this time and he has just cause to really get angry because of what they did to him. They can write all of The Atlantic Monthly and New Yorker clever, glib little essays about ‘Donald Trump is a threat to democracy,’ and their little Molly Ball in Time Magazine essays how clever and brilliant they were with their cabals and conspiracies to get rid of him.

“But deep down inside they know that if the right ever did that to Barack Obama or Joe Biden, they could have really made something out of the fact that Barack Obama had a hot mic expose where he told the president of Russia, ‘You tell Vladimir that I will be flexible on missile defense.’ That’s the security of the United States of America. ‘If he gives me space in my last election.’ Putin did do that. That’s an impeachable offense if a phone call to Ukraine is. So they understand that, the right could have done that to them, and they understand now the right probably will do that to them for their own survival, and they are scared.”

Hanson noted, “They’re saying that if a MAGA candidate wins, and they win the House and Senate, they’re cooked because they’re going to get special prosecutors and go after the Biden family like they’ve never gone after anybody.”

He turned blunt, “You’re never going to see anything like what they’re going to do in 2024.”

And he charged that Democrats simply cannot run on their record, so their only pitch to Americans is a “hate-Trump” ideology.

He cited that, under Democrats, election laws were changed, including absentee and voter ID laws.

And they demanded to “pack” the Supreme Court.

And they threatened to destroy the Senate filibuster.

Further, he said, they refuse to close the southern border, even though “anybody in his right mind would close that border right now.”

And there are prosecutors who have “destroyed” major cities.

And Biden has “begged” Saudis and Venezuelans and Russians to pump more oil when America has so much, “nobody in their right mind would do that.”

And the catastrophic pullout from Afghanistan.

And mass printing of money. And inflation.

“They know that they can’t take that record to the American people.”

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center.

Share











