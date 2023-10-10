Top microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi calls mRNA injections ‘crime against humanity’

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, speaking at a virtual event moderated by Dr. Mark Trozzi, emphatically stated that 'whoever propagates RNA vaccines as effective and safe... is either incredibly ignorant or endlessly evil.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In a lengthy presentation featuring nine international experts, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi framed the issue of compliance with DNA contaminated mRNA injections in stark terms.

“Whoever propagates RNA vaccines as effective and safe – whoever claims nothing can happen to your genome – is either incredibly ignorant or endlessly evil,” he said.

Such people, claimed the retired University of Mainz professor of microbiology, are turning their backs on the “horror scenario unfolding in front of our very eyes.”

Speaking with Dr. Mark Trozzi on a platform organized by the World Council for Health, Dr. Bhakdi called on the people – and the doctors – of the world to decide where they stand.

“Fellow citizens and physicians of the world, turn away from the perpetration of this monstrous crime against humanity,” he said.

“Do this to save yourselves, your descendants, to rescue the name of your family, or go down in history as one of the greatest criminals of all time.”

Bhakdi’s segment on the three-and-a-half hour video was devoted to an explanation of the workings of the mRNA injections, with specific focus on the recently discovered plasmid DNA that they contain.

He claimed that not only is this plasmid DNA present, but that it can indeed cause genetic mutation in the host. What is more, he says, these mutations can be inherited. This means that the children of those receiving the injections can be subjected to genetic modification without being injected themselves, and without consent.

Bhakdi was asked to talk in layman’s terms of the dangers of the so-called vaccines, “so that any 14-year-old could understand.”

He used a bakery analogy to show how mRNA and DNA work.

The genome is the entire set of DNA instructions in the cell, packaged in the chromosomes – the “books of life” – which are kept safe in the cell nucleus.

When a “recipe” for a product is required, “let’s say a cake,” the “book” is opened at the right page and a copy is made from the recipe.

This recipe is sent to the manufacturing site – the “bakery” – in the cell.

The cake is placed for inspection on the windowsill of the cell. Having fulfilled its purpose, the copied recipe – which is mRNA – is disposed of. Naturally occurring mRNA is short-lived.

RNA “vaccines” direct the production of selected antigens – like the spike protein. More than one billion copies of this spike protein recipe are administered with each injection.

Mass production of mRNA requires mass availability of the DNA template. How do the injections do this?

The injections contain billions and trillions of minute bacterial chromosomes – called plasmids. This is the DNA base for the replication of the spike protein in the mRNA injections.

These are packaged in lipid nanoparticles – tiny fatty globules – which protect the injected RNA from destruction so it can “travel in the bloodstream to reach all organs of the body.”

Trojan horses

When delivered to the body’s organs, these nanoparticles act as “Trojan horses.”

“They are taken up by the cell, and the recipe produces their product, which is then displayed on the windowsill. What everyone must know is that outside the cell, security guards are on the watch,” Bhakdi said.

Fast and furious

Bhakdi pointed out the danger of foreign plasmid DNA being introduced into the body.

“All is well when the recipe is produced from one’s own book of life – one’s own genome,” he continued. “But woe if the recipe originates from an alien book” – as it does in the mRNA vaccines.

If this happens, the body’s “security guards” – our immune system – will attack that cell.

Bhakdi pointed out that the capacity for immune responses to recognize these intrusions, which he described as the distinction between genetic material that is “self and non-self,” is “given at birth and ends at death.” He cited the example of organ rejection, where “non-self” organs are routinely rejected, even within the same species (of humans).

He went on to say that if this intrusion is repeated, an “explosive reaction follows – fast and furious.”

This is the principle at work, he claimed, which explains the intensifying and worsening adverse effects following repeated mRNA injections or “booster” shots.

He described the sheer volume of packaged RNA material being introduced in each injection as “gigantic,” which results in “myriad immune-attack events”. The eruption of these reactions can “only halt when production of the alien protein comes to an end.”

So how long does this take? Bhakdi said the claim of the “vaccine perpetrators” and of the Nobel Prize Committee that the process will cease in “just a few days” is simply false.

Bhakdi mentioned “an alarming finding” which shows that “spike protein and multi-organ inflammation were detected in vaccinees weeks and even months after injection.”

What is more, he said “this was associated often with severe and even fatal illness.”

Given the longer term action of RNA proteins based on foreign DNA, and the fact they lead to sickness and death, Bhakdi asked why on earth they have been designed to produce these effects: “What earthly reason could there have been, and could there still be, for such disastrous, long-lasting production of an RNA encoded protein?”

Deliberate ‘mistake’?

Bhakdi pointed out that if plasmid DNA was not removed prior to the vaccines being packaged for use, it would be delivered into the cells of the vaccinated. The result would then be the plasmid DNA would alter the “book of life” with its own “recipe.” In brief, this means genetic modification of the vaccinated without their knowledge or consent.

“The discovery of contaminating plasmid DNA in the vaccines by Kevin McKernan and colleagues immediately provides one terrifying explanation,” he said.

What was that explanation?

“The plasmid DNA had not been removed from the vaccines.”

Bhakdi’s detailed explanation showed how this plasmid contamination leads to involuntary and uninformed genetic modification. He also noted that the lipid nanoparticles of the vaccine travel into the bodies of unborn babies in the womb, and also travel into babies through breast milk, transmitting a recipe for the production of alien material which inscribes itself into the “book of life.”

“Cell uptake of plasmid DNA alters the entire set of DNA instructions, and by definition equates with alteration of the genome,” Bhakdi said.

This will lead to long term production of “non-self” material, provoking “long-term inflammation and organ damage throughout the body.”

Bhakdi noted that injuries such as vascular damage, blood clots, bleeding and tissue death even in the heart, brain and damage to the autoimmune system are all likely to result. Pointing out that the heart cannot replace dead cells, he asked, “Who has not heard of the mysterious sudden deaths that are occurring around the world?”

“They are only the tip of an iceberg,” he concluded.

For more from Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and others, click here to watch the World Council for Health’s urgent expert hearing in full.

