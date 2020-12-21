Top trade official’s report details 2020 election fraud, state by state

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

December 21, 2020 (American Thinker) — Peter Navarro is the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. He's also someone with a clear, logical mind and a gift for distilling the narrative essence of complicated, disparate facts emerging from the six contested states in this election. The 30-page report, plus six pages of supporting footnotes, sets out the six different kinds of fraud and explains how they appeared in each state. It then concludes that, especially given Biden's narrow margin of victory in the contested states, removing the fraudulent votes gives Trump an overwhelming victory and a clear Electoral College win.

The report, entitled "The Immaculate Deception: Six Key Dimensions of Election Irregularities," is here. The factual discussion can be boiled down to this chart, which lists the different types of irregularities, shows in which states they are known to have occurred, and shows how the fraud vastly exceeds Biden's alleged "victory" margin:

Many of us are familiar with each of these claimed frauds, but I can guarantee you that none of us has seen them stated with such narrative clarity. The report ties together every aspect of the fraudulent election without confusing the reader or overwhelming him with facts.

It is a masterful analysis. It's also too long to summarize here. Instead, the remainder of this post quotes Navarro's top-line findings, in which he explains how the system failed, who's at fault, and what needs to be done if the American experiment is to continue:

The weight of evidence and patterns of irregularities are such that it is irresponsible for anyone — especially the mainstream media — to claim there is "no evidence" of fraud or irregularities.

The ballots in question because of the identified election irregularities are more than sufficient to swing the outcome in favor of President Trump should even a relatively small portion of these ballots be ruled illegal.

All six battleground states exhibit most, or all, six dimensions of election irregularities. However, each state has a unique mix of issues that might be considered "most important." To put this another way, all battleground states are characterized by the same or similar election irregularities, but, like Tolstoy's unhappy families, each battleground state is different in its own election irregularity way.

This was theft by a thousand cuts across six dimensions and six battleground states rather than any one single "silver bullet" election irregularity.

In refusing to investigate a growing number of legitimate grievances, the anti-Trump media and censoring social media are complicit in shielding the American public from the truth. This is a dangerous game that simultaneously undermines the credibility of the media and the stability of our political system and republic.

Those journalists, pundits, and political leaders now participating in what has become a Biden Whitewash should acknowledge the six dimensions of election irregularities and conduct the appropriate investigations to determine the truth about the 2020 election. If this is not done before Inauguration Day, we risk putting into power an illegitimate and illegal president lacking the support of a large segment of the American people.

The failure to aggressively and fully investigate the six dimensions of election irregularities assessed in this report is a signal failure not just of our anti-Trump mainstream media and censoring social media, but also of both our legislative and judicial branches. Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia together with Republican majorities in both chambers of the State Legislatures of five of the six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — have had both the power and the opportunity to investigate the six dimensions of election irregularities presented in this report. Yet, wilting under intense political pressure, these politicians have failed in their constitutional duties and responsibilities to do so — and thereby failed both their states and this nation as well as their party. Both state courts and federal courts, including the Supreme Court, have failed the American people in refusing to appropriately adjudicate the election irregularities that have come before them. Their failures pose a great risk to the American Republic.

If these election irregularities are not fully investigated prior to Inauguration Day and thereby effectively allowed to stand, this nation runs the very real risk of never being able to have a fair presidential election again — with the down-ballot Senate races scheduled for January 5 in Georgia an initial test case of this looming risk.

Image: Chart from The Immaculate Deception.

Published with permission from the American Thinker.