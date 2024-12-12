Toronto Catholic school board moves to censure faithful trustee Mike Del Grande

At the final board meeting before Catholics celebrate the birth of Jesus, the small-hearted grinches at the TCDSB have decided they want to ruin trustee Mike Del Grande’s Christmas.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — Did you expect “Christmas spirit” at the Toronto Catholic District School Board?

Well, “Bah Humbug!” is the answer you’ll likely get from the new board chair, trustee Markus de Domenico, in regards to a particular topic of importance to faithful Catholics.

At the final board meeting before Catholics celebrate the birth of Jesus, the small-hearted grinches at the TCDSB have decided they want to ruin trustee Mike Del Grande’s Christmas.

Are you a tad confused?

After all, it was just the other day that I wrote you about Del Grande’s wonderful motion to be voted on at Thursday night’s TCDSB meeting. If passed, it’ll mandate regular recitation of the powerful St. Michael the Archangel prayer.

That was good news, right?

Well, the heretical, pro-LGBT faction of TCDSB trustees have snuck a second item onto the December 12 meeting agenda.

It’s tantamount to placing a lump of coal in Del Grande’s Christmas stocking, plus stealing the Christmas ham from his fridge, and setting his tree on fire!

The meeting agenda shows that board chair Markus de Domenico (Ward 2), will be making a statement about enforcing the disputed 2020 sanctions on trustee Del Grande. See screenshot below.

Del Grande has appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada with the express purpose of overturning the sanctions, as well as the illegal 2020 board vote to find him guilty of “trustee misconduct.”

The “misconduct” in question was his motion in opposition to embracing the ideologies of “gender identity” and “gender expression” in Catholic schools.

Up until now, the board has agreed not to demand enforcement of sanctions until the lawsuit is settled. That only makes sense, right?

Well, not anymore! These grinchy curmudgeons are now seeking to enforce the sanctions even before the Supreme Court hears the case!

The sanctions include:

Publicly groveling for forgiveness from the “LGBTQ2S+ community”

from the “LGBTQ2S+ community” Attending a re-education camp whose goal is changing his beliefs about the sinfulness of transgender ideology (and homosexuality).

whose goal is changing his beliefs about the sinfulness of transgender ideology (and homosexuality). Banning him from sitting on committees for 3 months.

Banning him from publicly representing the board for 3 months

We request your prayers in this matter. Specifically, that during tonight’s board meeting, trustees will back off from the unreasonable enforcement of sanctions. May they allow Michael’s Christmas to be merry.

I also wish to take this opportunity to update you on the crowdfunding campaign for Mike’s legal defense fund. It’s only at 44% of what’s necessary to fight at the Supreme Court of Canada.

If the goal isn’t reached, he’ll have to give up… and we’ll never know if he might’ve won.

Will you please help Trustee Del Grande go to the Supreme Court by making a generous donation of $100, $500 or even $1,000?

Any size donation is appreciated. If the Supreme Court does not agree to hear his appeal, the funds raised will be used to pay his outstanding legal bills (which are big).

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

