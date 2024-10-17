Toronto Catholic school trustee Mike Del Grande gets March for Life ban reversed

Campaign Life Coalition is just learning that faithful Toronto Catholic District School Board trustee Michael Del Grande successfully passed an amendment in April to lift the board's ban on sending students to the March For Life.

Stand with pro-life trustee Mike Del Grande: LifeFunder

(Campaign Life Coalition) — We’ve been so busy fighting battles at the national, provincial and municipal levels that we forgot to share with you some good news we received earlier this year.

Trustee Michael Del Grande scored a big pro-life win at the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) in April. However, he’s so humble that he never told us! We only found out by accident!

Here’s how we found out…

In September, our Youth Coordinator, Maeve Roche, applied to be a delegate at the monthly TCDSB board meeting. Her goal in speaking to the assembled trustees was to ask them to lift the board’s ban on sending students to the National March for Life in Ottawa.

READ: Interview: Toronto Catholic school trustee Mike Del Grande relates years of fighting leftists

You see, for at least a couple of years, the TCDSB has not allowed students to attend the annual event. When we first learned of this ban on student attendance, it came as a huge shock and disappointment.

For roughly 25 years, Catholic schools, including from the TCDSB, have sent busloads of students to this flagship pro-life event. Their attendance greatly enriched the march, helped grow the movement… and their faith.

So, Maeve was planning to argue the case to the board of trustees that letting – and encouraging – students to attend, is a perfect way to help them live their Catholic faith, which unreservedly opposes abortion.

Guess what?

Her delegation request was denied. She was told that the issue had already been addressed during a previous board meeting, back in April!

It turns out that in April, Del Grande had successfully passed an amendment to lift the ban on sending students and chaplains to the March For Life.

His amendment was passed unanimously by the trustees. Praise be to God!

This means that starting in 2025, Toronto’s Catholic schools, chaplains and teachers will once again be free to organize bus trips to the National March For Life !

We missed the youth and are so excited at the thought of seeing them back on Parliament Hill, marching alongside us for the right to life of preborn babies!

The fighting spirit of Mr. Del Grande is very humble, and extremely worthy of praise. And, as you’ve just learned, this elected trustee delivers results!

This is why I want to ask you to show trustee Del Grande your generous financial support, towards his legal defense fund.

As you may recall, Michael is being persecuted by his trustee colleagues for having defended Catholic teaching against transgender ideology, back in 2019.

This occurred at a board meeting where “Gender Identity” and “Gender Expression” were proposed to be added into the TCDSB’s code of conduct.

For daring to stand against the LGBTQ juggernaut, certain leftist trustees, together with LGBT activists and the anti-Christian mainstream media, pushed for severe punishments and public humiliations to be heaped on his head.

READ: ‘We took an oath’: Devout Catholic school board member fights back against LGBT mob

The board illegally found him guilty of “trustee misconduct” for defending Christian teaching. Then, another pro-LGBT activist filed a complaint with the Ontario Teachers College to try stripping him of his teachers license.

Mike is fighting these trumped up charges in court, and his legal bills are huge. In fact, he can’t pay them on his own.

Look at what Mike has done for the pro-life movement in lifting this TCDSB ban on the March For Life, along with his dogged defense of Christianity.

Don’t you agree he deserves our financial support in fighting these battles?

Please donate now at his crowdfunding page to cover his overwhelming legal bills.

This entire legal ordeal has been incredibly difficult for Del Grande, and, as I said, the process is the punishment, whether we are talking about the financial or emotional burden it is causing.

If it had not been for the tremendous financial support from all of you, he would have thrown in the towel a long time ago. He would’ve resigned from the board back in 2020 to avoid the sanctions.

And had he quit, the TCDSB would still be banning students from attending the National March For Life!

It’s your financial support of his legal defense that has encouraged him to continue serving as a trustee and fighting for truth, instead of quitting, like so many other municipal politicians have done.

READ: Persecuted Catholic school trustee Mike Del Grande to appear in court Monday

This is why we can’t give up on him now. For him to keep producing results for Jesus Christ, and advocating for unborn babies, we need to get him out of trouble with his legal bills.

Please keep Michael and his family in your prayers, as well.

For life and family.

Jack Fonseca

Director of Political Operations

Campaign Life Coalition

P.S. If you don’t wish to give online, please send cheques to: Campaign Life Coalition, 157 Catharine St. N., 2nd Floor, Hamilton, ON, L8L 4S4. You can also call us at 1-800-730-5358. Please include “Stand with Mike” in the memo field.

P.P.S. For an online version of this email you can share with your family and friends, go here.

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

Stand with pro-life trustee Mike Del Grande: LifeFunder

Share











