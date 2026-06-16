Toronto’s Catholic university betrays its legacy with LGBT ‘Pride’ display

St. Mike's greats Etienne Gilson, Jacques Maritain, Fr. Henry Carr, and Marshall McLuhan would have all firmly rejected the notion of flying a Pride flag.

(LifeSiteNews) — For Catholics, June is the month dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. You wouldn’t know this, however, if you walked around the campus of the Catholic University of St. Michael’s College at the University of Toronto. Instead of images of the Sacred Heart, you’d see a huge “Pride” banner on campus and a rainbow crosswalk on St. Joseph Street.

The St. Michael’s College Student Union “requested that a Pride crosswalk with rainbow colours be painted between the John M. Kelly Library and Elmsley Place on St. Joseph Street,” wrote David Sylvester, president and vice-chancellor of the Catholic institution, in a 2024 letter to Toronto Councillor Dianne Saxe.

“The University of St. Michael’s College administration and I enthusiastically support this proposal…”

In previous years USMC’s Kelly Library displayed several Pride banners above its main entrance; this year a huge banner was hung from Elmsley Hall instead.

The message: total capitulation to “Pride” and every sordid thing for which it stands.

Throwing out words such as inclusiveness, caring, welcoming, affirming, etc., as President Sylvester did in his letter, is a deception meant to hide the undignified and soul-destroying reality of the LGBT lifestyle.

This represents a descent into mediocrity and madness.

St Mike’s, as students and alumni call it, was founded in 1852 by Catholic priests from the Congregation of St. Basil. According to its website today, “St. Michael’s seeks to build a transformational faith and learning community committed to the search for truth and meaning in our contemporary world.”

Being a student at St. Mike’s must have been a truly exceptional experience in the middle of the 20th century. Between 1946 and 1980, you could have been enlightened by Marshall McLuhan, who revolutionized communication theory. Or perhaps between 1929 and 1968, you might have attended lectures by Etienne Gilson, the towering French philosopher and historian. Or perhaps you could have been taught some time between 1933 and 1945 by Jacques Maritain, who deeply influenced international thought on human rights, political theory, and scholasticism. Perhaps you might have been inspired there anytime between 1905 and 1961 by Father Henry Carr, CSB, a foundational figure in Canadian higher education.

Of course, the Pride flag didn’t exist back then, but if it did, would any of those men have supported its display on the campus? Short answer: no way.

Etienne Gilson, Jacques Maritain and Father Henry Carr devoted their entire intellectual lives to the defense and articulation of traditional theology and scholastic philosophy.

Gilson and Maritain were important revivalists of Thomism, the philosophy of St. Thomas Aquinas. Thomistic philosophy strongly grounds moral theology in “natural law,” which defines human sexuality strictly within the bounds of heterosexual marriage intended for procreation and the good of the spouses.

Father Henry Carr was a Basilian priest whose life’s mission was to ensure Catholic higher education could exist within a secular university system without compromising its orthodox Catholic identity.

Marshall McLuhan’s situation is more complex. However, behind his public persona as an avant-garde media guru, McLuhan was a deeply devout Catholic theological conservative.

Perhaps there are some exceptional professors at St. Michael’s today, but none have captured the attention of the broader public like those other men did, without question.

It is very safe to say that Gilson, Maritain, Carr, and McLuhan would have all firmly rejected the notion of flying a Pride flag at St Mike’s.

But there’s more.

The St. Mike’s campus also features “The Dante Garden,” with numerous panels by famous sculptor Timothy Schmaltz representing scenes within The Divine Comedy. Dante placed practicing homosexuals in the third ring of the seventh circle of hell as depicted here.

So that garden presents a huge problem for the Collegium, the board of governors who authorized St. Mike’s display of the Pride flag, doesn’t it?

Then there’s the chancellor’s take.

On June 2, 2025, Toronto Archbishop Frank Cardinal Leo published a letter on the Sacred Heart of Jesus in which he said, “We do good to use our own symbols to tell our own story without resorting to trendy, misguided and inadequate symbols that do not represent us as Catholics but rather contribute to confusion, distortions and ambiguities about what the Catholic faith truly teaches regarding the human person, human nature, and natural moral law.”

Obviously, he was referring to Pride flags and crosswalks. Nevertheless, the Collegium persisted in displaying these things in total defiance to Cardinal Leo, a truly astonishing act of disrespect and disobedience.

As the chancellor of St. Mike’s, Cardinal Leo would have conferred degrees at convocation recently. The Collegium would have been there too. Did they smile and exchange pleasantries with Cardinal Leo pretending that they had not betrayed him? Probably.

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But let’s circle back to the rainbow crosswalk. As mentioned, it’s painted on St. Joseph Street. God picked St. Joseph to be the foster father of Jesus. He is revered by Catholics for, among other things, his sexual purity. What an insult it is to St. Joseph to have a rainbow crosswalk painted on a street named after him.

Perhaps the biggest contradiction to the presence of Pride symbols at St. Mike’s is the Archangel Michael, who is represented by a piece of art there in the middle of the campus.

Revelation tells us that Michael expelled Satan, the Father of Lies, from heaven. Regrettably and most contradictorily, the Father of Lies has been welcomed to spread his deceptions at a Catholic college named after Michael in the form of LGBT propaganda.

The more you look at this, the more absurd it appears and the more damaging it is to the reputation of the Collegium executive, to St. Mike’s, and to Catholic higher education more generally.

As far as I am concerned, Susan Helstab, the chair of the Collegium; Dr. Mike DeGagne, the vice-chair of the Collegium, Dr. David Sylvester, the president and vice-chancellor; and Dr. Irene Morra, the principal and vice-president, should all resign in disgrace immediately.

Then the Pride banner and the rainbow crosswalk should be removed and replaced by images of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. That would be a major step towards restoring St. Mike’s to being an authentically Catholic institution in search of the truth as envisioned by its founders.

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To respectfully make your opinions known on the Pride display at the University of St. Michael’s College, please contact

Dr. David Sylvester

President and Vice-Chancellor

[email protected]

1-416.926.7138

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