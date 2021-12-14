‘Toxic spike proteins’ made by COVID jabs ‘often cause permanent damage’ in kids: mRNA inventor

'The risk/benefit analysis is not even close with this vaccine, for children. As a parent and grandparent, my strong recommendation to you is to resist and fight to protect your children.'

(LifeSiteNews) – My name is Robert Malone, and I am speaking to you as a parent, grandparent, physician and scientist. I don’t usually read from a prepared speech, but this is so important that I wanted to make sure that I get every single word and scientific fact correct.

I stand by this statement with a career dedicated to vaccine research and development. I’m vaccinated for COVID and I’m generally pro-vaccination. I have devoted my entire career to developing safe and effective ways to prevent and treat infectious diseases.

Before you inject your child – a decision that is irreversible – I wanted to let you know the scientific facts about this genetic vaccine, which is based on the mRNA vaccine technology I created.

There are three issues that parents need to understand before they take this irrevocable decision.

The first is that a viral gene will be injected into your children’s cells. This gene forces your child’s body to make toxic spike proteins. These proteins often cause permanent damage in children’s critical organs, including:

Their brain and nervous system.

Their heart and blood vessels, including blood clots.

Their reproductive system.

And most importantly, this vaccine can trigger fundamental changes to their immune system.

The most alarming point about this is that once these damages have occurred, they are irreparable.

You can’t fix the lesions within their brains.

You cannot repair heart tissue scarring.

You cannot repair a genetically reset immune system, and this vaccine can cause reproductive damage that could affect future generations of your family.

The second thing you need to know about is the fact that this novel technology has not been adequately tested.

We need at least 5 years of testing/research before we can really understand the risks associated with this new technology. The harms and risks from new medicines often become revealed many years later.

I ask you to ask yourself, as a fellow parent, if you want your own child to be part of the most radical medical experiment in human history.

One final point: the reason they’re giving you to vaccinate your child is a lie. Your children represent no danger to their parents or grandparents.

It’s actually the opposite. Their immunity, after getting COVID, is critical to save your family, if not the world from this disease.

In summary: there is no benefit for your children or your family to be vaccinating your children against the small risks of the virus, given the known health risks of the vaccine that as a parent, you and your children may have to live with for the rest of their lives.

The risk/benefit analysis is not even close with this vaccine, for children. As a parent and grandparent, my strong recommendation to you is to resist and fight to protect your children.

