Trump admin announces pull back of US involvement in Ukraine, vows not to send troops

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: This article reveals one new blockbuster after another vindicating all that LifeSiteNews has tried to warn the public about from our very first reports on the conflict. That is, the Ukraine war has been about globalists forcing regime change in Russia and was never about defending the sovereignty of Ukraine. Ukrainian lives meant nothing to those who promoted this horrific war.

We have constantly urged a peace agreement to save Ukrainian lives, but even many Ukraine advocates in the West had no interest in saving those now approximately 1.25 million or more Ukrainian casualties (600,000 killed) that resulted from this useless war. Instead, their hatred for the old Soviet Union that no longer exists caused them to demand revenge on current Russians who mostly had nothing to do with the crimes of the old Communist state that also murdered millions of Russians.

As you will read below, President Donald Trump is thankfully and spectacularly fulfilling his promise to finally stop all the killing and the extreme corruption related to this war. The warmongers and globalists are furious with Trump. Trump deserves enormous praise for his bold actions in favor of life and American financial stability. Now we wish he would do the same for the U.S. funded mass killing of Palestinians in the Middle East.

(LifeSiteNews) — As the Trump Administration moves forward on its promise to end the war in Ukraine, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has made a speech described as defining the “end of an era.”

Speaking ahead of the Munich Security Conference, Hegseth announced the end of the 75-year commitment of the U.S. to finance and supervise European national security.

End of an era. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to European countries: I’m here today to directly and unambiguously express that stark strategic realities prevent the United States from being the primary guarantor of security in Europe. Realities prevent the U.S. from being… pic.twitter.com/ArYT7qO95f — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 13, 2025

“I’m here today to directly and unambiguously express that stark strategic realities prevent the United States from being the primary guarantor of security in Europe.”

Hegseth said he would not be attending the Munich Security Conference, as he “would much rather talk to troops than go to cocktail parties.” The new Defense Secretary is visiting U.S. troops in Europe instead of meeting NATO leaders.

Following a policy announced three years ago for a U.S. draw down to a “Dormant NATO,” Hegseth said today that the U.S. presence in Europe “will not last forever,” and is coming to an end. Vice President JD Vance, also in Munich and who is attending the conference, today echoed the U.S. drawdown from NATO. The message is clear: peace is breaking out in Europe.

Trump, Putin slated to have immediate peace talks

A phone conversation was held on February 12 between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin with Trump saying right after the call “our respective teams [will] start negotiations immediately.”

As Redacted’s report of February 13 noted, the “warmongers” are in “meltdown” over the prospect of peace – and at Donald Trump’s claims of a far higher death toll and price tag – “350 billion” – than has been made public so far.

Yet peace in Ukraine will reveal more than the true cost in financial and human terms. It threatens to unravel a vast network of corruption involving every government, politician and propagandist involved in funding and promoting a war which was never really about Ukraine and was always intended to collapse Russia.

Instead, its end may sign the death warrant for the globalist death cult which sponsored it.

USAID-sponsored Politico reports gloom from an irrelevant Olaf Scholz.

The U.K. government’s rabidly pro-war regime has been “sidelined” by the move to peace, and the proudly pro-war German coalition “ignored” as “it will not be in power much longer.” Olaf Scholz’s coalition collapsed two days after Trump’s election victory on November 7.

JD Vance has reportedly snubbed the outgoing German leader, with a U.S. official saying “We don’t need to meet him. He won’t be chancellor long.”

The era that is ending is not only an era of enormous waste, but the era of permanent war it funded. As Elon Musk’s DOGE purge has revealed, our media, politics, policies, social movements and even COVID-19 itself have all been sponsored by U.S. taxpayers’ money by a “parasite class” of liberal-globalists.

USAID is actively destabilizing nations without any oversight from Congress or the president. These findings from @MikeBenzCyber are unbelievable to say the least. Why should Americans continue to fund this corruption? WATCH: pic.twitter.com/5cYqmXwsk7 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 13, 2025

The counterfeit culture sponsored by the Deep State to sell its wars and globalist policies of social revolution is at an end, and NATO was simply the military wing of an attempt to project the power of this agenda worldwide – as this July 2024 piece from Rep. Warren Davidson shows.

“NATO has shifted…” said Davidson, “from a defensive alliance” to one promoting the “globalist consensus.” The U.S., he said, promising a “diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine,” and an “America-First foreign policy.” He said “this other nonsense is bankrupting our country financially and morally.”

Americans will no longer be paying for this “nonsense.” They will find out the truth by following the money.

Zelensky: I don’t know where all the money is

Donald Trump has said this week that the true cost to U.S. taxpayers of sponsoring the war in Ukraine is over 350 billion dollars.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine responded to claims he was given 177 billion dollars by the U.S. government. In a startling admission, he not only counters by saying it may in fact be “200 billion dollars,” but adds “It’s true, I do not know where all this money is.”

Zelensky says “we received 75 billion out of this 177 or 200 billion.”

“That is, 100 billion out of this 177, or 200 some people even say, we have never received.”

Do you know what happened to the 100 Billion? Zelensky claims $100 billion out of the $177 billion we gave them is somehow missing: I don’t know what happened pic.twitter.com/QFSx7uXFxV — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) February 3, 2025

Zelensky’s shocking statement began to circulate online on February 3.

Soros-backed “fact checkers” at the Poynter Institute sought to undermine the revelations on February 5, saying the disclosure by Zelensky that a hundred billion dollars of U.S. taxpayer’s money has gone missing is “not evidence of money laundering.”

Soros backs Ukraine corruption

George Soros announced his aim was “the dissolution of the Russian empire” in 2023, adding that regime change in Russia “Would be a big change for the better.”

Soros urged the donation of 50 billion dollars to Ukraine in 2015, following the U.S.-orchestrated Maidan coup of 2014. In the same year, he warned a Russian victory would destabilise the European Union.

He pledged to invest a billion dollars in Ukraine at the 2015 World Economic Forum. and went on to set up an Open Society Foundations fund to provide a further 100 million dollars in 2022.

In May 2024, Soros said “our civilization may not survive” a Russian victory. Yuval Noah Harari, World Economic Forum prophet of transhuman homosexualism, explained whose idea of civilization Soros said was under threat of extinction:

If Russia is allowed to win – that’s the end of the global order we have known for decades.

“If Russia is allowed to win, that’s the end of the global order as we’ve known it for decades.” Scherp betoog van Yuval Noah Harari

pic.twitter.com/daktLYr1Y2 — Welmoed Vlieger (@WelmoedVlieger) May 10, 2024

The end of the globalist order

Another death blow was predicted by Harari.

“If Trump wins in 2024…it is likely to be the death blow to what remains of the global order.”

“If Trump becomes President again in 2024…it will be the final death blow…to the Global Order…” – WEF’s Yuval Noah Harari

Advisor to Klaus Schwab pic.twitter.com/rOCVRjZtk9 — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) July 16, 2024

This global order of permanent war, open borders and LGBTQ has been revealed in the past weeks as a sponsored worldwide regime change operation run by the U.S. Deep State, through agencies such as USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy.

And the hits keep coming. USAID funding the WEF. The globalist agenda is being torched right now. 🔥👊🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/5I1hQRIkaG — Kat A 🌸 (@SaiKate108) February 4, 2025

Elon Musk’s DOGE purge has uncovered the fact that the U.S. taxpayer has been funding the WEF, with over 68 million dollars disbursed to the globalist bureaucracy by the CIA front group USAID.

People like Harari, along with all the liberal-global governments who sent our money to Ukraine are rightfully terrified at the end of their corrupt system, which has seen media outlets sponsored to broadcast propaganda about the USAID-funded COVID-19, the mRNA “vaccines” and the Ukraine war, and whose funding networks have promoted global social revolution to destroy traditional cultures across the world – and corrupt our democracies.

Funding your own deception

Many institutions involved in promoting this agenda are connected to the demonization of anyone speaking for peace as a foreign agent of Russia. Of course, the CIA has been backing Ukrainian propaganda efforts, as the New York Times reported in February 2024.

The U.S. and U.K. governments have also been sponsoring a spy network which framed JD Vance, Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk and Candace Owens as “Russian agents of propaganda.”

Carlson has recently claimed “half the weapons” sent to Ukraine are missing.

This operation, described by Foreign Policy as a “private company” in March 2023, has placed fake news in U.S. and U.K. news outlets, has also targeted journalists and commentators such as Max Blumenthal and George Galloway – all of whom feature on a published list of “Enemies of Ukraine” alongside Hungarian President Viktor Orban – and U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie.

The group, called Molfar, keeps private dossiers on these “enemies,” which also include critics of the COVID-19 regime of the European Union, as well as counter-globalist commentators.

Responding to a Molfar “dodgy dossier” claiming he was a paid Russian agent, Blumenthal said in July 2022, “The claims made in [Molfar’s] mass email are totally false, as I and the Grayzone do not receive state funding. Unlike the USAID-backed smear factory at Molfar, our support is entirely grassroots and reader-based.”

MAX BLUMENTHAL: UKRAINE🇺🇦 IS TARGETING JOURNALISTS WHO SPEAK OUT AGAINST US🇺🇸 AID MONEY LAUNDERING ‘I was targeted by a Ukrainian government initiative called Molfar which sent out all my personal information, including my purported address and purported addresses of members of… pic.twitter.com/tbff08qNXi — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) February 1, 2025

Molfar is another example of how our money in the West is used to corrupt our news and smear as traitors anyone who questioned the wisdom of all-out war with Russia – or any other globalist policy.

The architect of the fake dossier whose lies dragged the U.S. and U.K. into the 2003 Iraq war, Alastair Campbell, continues to echo claims made by this Deep State propaganda outfit to frame Vance, Musk and President Trump himself as “Russian agents.” This is just one example of the decades-old vicious circle of propaganda and lies whose power will be exposed – and likely end – with the end of the Ukraine war.

US detainee released from Russia

In further good news Trump’s chief negotiator Steve Witkoff secured the release from Russia of detained U.S. citizen Mark Fogel on February 11, as National Security Adviser Mike Waltz announced.

This was described by Waltz as a show of “good faith” from the Russians, and “a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine.”

This is indeed the end of an era. It is the end of NATO, whose actions started this war. It is the end of the globalist system for which the war was orchestrated – and the ensuing revelations of the corruption in Ukraine and in the former regime of the West spell doom for the old globalist order.

