Trump admin ‘approves’ visit of Israeli official too extreme even for the Zionist lobby

Itamar Ben-Gvir's presence in Washington and Florida raises a serious question for a government that said it would promote law and order and world peace in the U.S. national interest.

Help bring aid trucks into Gaza: LifeFunder

(LifeSiteNews) — Jewish supremacist Itamar Ben-Gvir is to conduct an unofficial visit to the U.S. next week, with the Trump administration tacitly approving the presence of the Israeli national security minister whose past terrorist background, including praise for terrorist Meir Kahane, saw the Biden administration consider sanctioning him.

As the Times of Israel reports:

“National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is slated to visit the United States … a source familiar with the matter tells the Times of Israel.”

Rather than being prohibited from entering the United States for being a dangerous, criminal alien, “Ben Gvir will make stops in Washington and Florida, the source says, adding that the minister is aiming to meet with US officials, Republican influencers and Jewish community leaders.”

Though the Trump administration “did not extend an official invitation,” says Israel’s Ynet, “it has approved his visit” – which is scheduled to begin on April 21. Who is this man – and should he be made welcome in America?

Who is Ben-Gvir?

Ben-Gvir infamously defended spitting on Christians as a “Jewish tradition.” He is an extreme Zionist whose Jewish Power Party is partnered in Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition and has been convicted of supporting terrorism.

He continues to promote the ideology of Meir Kahane and his Kach party. Kahane and Kach were placed on an FBI blacklist for their support and commission of violent terror attacks in the U.S.

As Responsible Statecraft asked on Tuesday, is the “Trump orbit rolling out [the] red carpet” for a man condemned by “Israel’s loudest … supporter” in Congress?

UPDATE: Amid significant backlash, DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard has withdrawn Daniel Davis from the Deputy DNI role. While we applaud this decision, it’s deeply troubling he was even considered. We commend President Trump’s efforts to strengthen U.S.-Israel relations. With Leo… https://t.co/oOcTFfC7QB — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) March 13, 2025

Ben-Gvir is also too extreme even for the Zionist lobby in the U.S. The ADL has attacked his politics and the most powerful sponsor of U.S. politics, AIPAC, has warned against his extremism for years.

Yet his electoral success in 2022 saw these major Jewish advocacy groups fall silent, having issued a joint statement in 2019 condemning his terror-inspired politics.

From lawbreaker to lawmaker

Reuters reported in 2022 that Ben-Gvir’s success in winning a seat in Israel’s parliament – the Knesset – saw him go from “lawbreaker” to “kingmaker” in the Netanyahu government.

It marks a dramatic transformation for Ben-Gvir, who was convicted in 2007 of racist incitement against Arabs and support for Kach, a group on the Israeli and U.S. terror blacklists. That background once locked him out of Israeli politics but his success at the ballot box … [prompted] Netanyahu to say he was ready to deal with a man he previously spurned.

Inspired by terrorism

The Kach party – which Ben-Gvir says directly inspires his own party, Otzma Yehudit (“Jewish Power”) – had two main goals: to “restore the Biblical State of Israel,” which is also referred to as the much larger Greater Israel, and to place Israel under Jewish religious law – known as “halacha.”

Kach was barred from standing for election in Israel in 1988. Founded by New York rabbi Meir Kahane, Kach organized terror attacks from the U.S., and was outlawed in Israel in 1994 under anti-terrorism laws.

Kach called for the expulsion of all Arabs from the Zionist state, a policy clearly upheld by Ben-Gvir, who continues to support the transfer of the Palestinian population to Europe.

The ideology of “Greater Israel” – the expansion by violence of Israel’s territory – is openly promoted by Ben-Gvir and another Zionist extremist coalition partner, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Both also support the removal of the non-Jewish population, not just Palestinian Muslims. Members of their factions have also seriously called for the nuclear bombing of Gaza and even Yemen during one of their massive demonstrations protesting Israel’s genocide against Palestinians.

As national security minister, Ben-Gvir is in charge of Israel’s prisons, and said that Palestinian “prisoners should be shot in the head instead of given more food.” They do not exclude women, children and the elderly from these demands.

Ben-Gvir: Inspired by ‘religious tradition’

Ben-Gvir looks to his religious tradition to provide his understanding of the law – and his beliefs mirror some of the most controversial passages in one of its major texts – the Talmud.

This Rabbinical guide to Jewish life, derived from an oral tradition emerging around the destruction of the Second Temple in 70 AD, states several times that non-Jews are not human, do not deserve equal treatment under the law, and effectively have no entitlement to the same rights to life, liberty, and property as Jews.

It says Christ was a criminal and a thief, and says He is boiling in hell in excrement for all eternity.

The religious beliefs of Ben-Gvir saw him defend orthodox Jews spitting on Christians in Jerusalem as an “old Jewish tradition.” He said it was “not a criminal case.”

Ben-Gvir’s total disregard for Israeli and international law he is charged to uphold as its chief minister was demonstrated in July 2024 when a mob from his party broke into an Israeli military compound – to free soldiers detained on charges of raping Palestinian detainees.

The soldiers were being detained following the release of video footage showing them sodomizing a Palestinian prisoner with a metal rod at Sde Teiman detention camp in July 2024.

According to the Times of Israel, Ben-Gvir condemned the arrest of the soldiers, echoing a widely held belief in Israel that soldiers raping allegedly “human animal” prisoners should not face criminal penalties.

“’The spectacle of military police officers coming to arrest our best heroes at Sde Teiman is nothing less than shameful,’ says Ben-Gvir, whose ministry controls the Israel Police and Israel Prison Service.”

Provoking war in Gaza

In August 2024, Haaretz reported that Ben-Gvir was behind a plot to bomb the Temple Mount in Jerusalem – home to the legally protected Al-Aqsa mosque, which is the third most sacred site to Sunni Muslims.

Ben-Gvir has been charged by the head of Shin Bet of doing “indescribable damage to Israel” for leading many incursions into this Muslim shrine – evidently seeking to provoke a war in Gaza. In the months leading up to October 7, “over 48,000 extremist Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque” at Ben-Gvir’s behest.

Israel’s FBI equivalent – the Shin Bet – has been investigating Ben-Gvir as recently as last month, probing concerns over “Kahanist infiltration” of the police under his direction. The Times of Israel reported on March 24 that Shin Bet believed terrorists were now policing Israel:

“The Shin Bet has conducted a covert probe into the possible infiltration of extreme-right elements into the Israel Police following suspected political meddling in the force by the office of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who is in charge of the police, a report said Sunday.”

Ben-Gvir responded by saying Ronen Bar, the head of Shin Bet, should be jailed. The Israeli prime minister tried to fire Bar – but this move has been blocked by Israel’s Supreme Court. Ben-Gvir is not only a partner in Netanyahu’s government – he is a partner in the culture of crime which has hijacked Israeli democracy under his leadership.

In recent years, the number of extremist sect Israelis in the IDF has also been increasing. Most who enter the IDF are subjected to heavy religious supremacist indoctrination. This has been publicly revealed by past members and recent recruits who entered the IDF with enthusiasm only to become disturbed by what they were told to think and do. This explains the numerous, horrific war crimes and terrorist actions committed by IDF soldiers.

Causing crisis in Israel

The crisis in Israel created by this government is so severe that thousands of soldiers, along with former heads of the Mossad and the military, have demanded an end to the war being waged by Netanyahu “for personal and political reasons” – to keep him in power at the expense of the predicted disintegration of law and order in Israel under Ben-Gvir’s direction of the police.

Netanyahu relies on Ben-Gvir’s support, together with that of Bezalel Smotrich, to remain in office. As such, he cannot abandon the permanent war they claim is inspired by their religious beliefs. A man whose political position makes peace impossible will now be touring the centers of U.S. power.

Though no official reception is planned for Ben-Gvir, his presence in Washington and Florida raises a serious question for a government that said it would promote law and order and world peace in the U.S. national interest.

Why is a man whose political career is built around terrorist violence and facilitating Armageddon welcomed by the Trump administration? Ben-Gvir is a racial supremacist whose extremism horrifies Jews and non-Jews alike.

Perhaps this question is simply too awkward to confront, because his reliance on provoking and prolonging bloodshed is exactly the strategy of another enemy of peace: Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads a state which now seeks to replace the rule of law with one which – literally – spits on Christianity.

Should not both Ben-Gvir and Netanyahu instead be arrested and charged with war crimes, spreading hatred of non-Jews, and advocating extremely dangerous war policies? Those policies, as LifeSiteNews has reported many respected, Jewish and non-Jewish commentators increasingly warning about, threaten not only a major Middle East war, but also a potential World War III nuclear war between the major nuclear powers.

