Trump admin-led Ukraine ceasefire exposes Europe as the real enemy of peace

(LifeSiteNews) — The news that the Trump administration has secured a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is the latest in a dramatic and rapid series of moves towards peace, the saving of many more thousands of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers’ lives and hopefully preventing a great powers’ nuclear war.

Still, questions remain over how a permanent settlement can be reached.

Though the Russians have signaled they welcome normal relations with the U.S., it is unlikely they would agree to conditions they say would simply allow the war to resume after a pause to “rearm.”

Added to this is the fact that European nations have moved to undermine any efforts to peace. Following her moves towards massive rearmament in Europe, the E.U. chief commissioner has been jokingly described as “Fuhrer Ursula” by Russia’s chief diplomat.

‘Fuhrer Ursula’ mobilizing everyone to remilitarize Europe, Lavrov tells Nawfal — highlights ‘unbelievable sums’ for Kiev support without auditing https://t.co/nFfwfOhtVY pic.twitter.com/l9hq8Liaeu — RT (@RT_com) March 12, 2025

U.K., E.U. moves condemned by Russia

Yet the Russians are serious about the charge that the U.K. and Europe do not want the war in Ukraine to stop.

💬 FM #Lavrov: Europe & the UK certainly want [the Ukrainian conflict] to continue. The way they received Zelensky in London after the scandal in Washington is an indication that they want to raise the stakes & are preparing something to pressure @realDonaldTrump administration. pic.twitter.com/HtxrfHvLw4 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 12, 2025

In recent days, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has spoken out against the placement of European and British troops in Ukraine as “peacekeepers” – asking “they are going to protect what? The remains of Nazi Kiev regime?”

Lavrov on peacekeepers in the Ukraine: <…> they are going to protect what? The remains of Nazi Kiev regime? ➖➖➖https://t.co/D1twaOyu5g pic.twitter.com/GUBVmk9r0Z — East_Calling (@East_Calling) March 11, 2025

U.S. returning to normality

By contrast, Lavrov welcomed the fact that the United States is “returning to normalcy,” having departed from Christian values “with the introduction of neoliberal ideas, neocon ideas, but mostly neoliberal ideas” and “promoting without any limits the LGBTQ” agenda.

Lavrov explained in an extensive, in-person interview in Moscow with Catholic Judge Andrew Napolitano and Mario Nawfal that this forced consensus of the last four decades has been rejected by many Americans.

“The fanatic persistence with which those values were promoted to the population certainly made quite a number of people decide for themselves that this is not what they want.”

🎙 FM Sergey #Lavrov‘s full interview to @MarioNawfal, Larri Johnson and @Judgenap 💬 What’s going on in the US is a return to normalcy. The fact that a normal administration came to power & the reaction was an explosion in the media is very telling.https://t.co/gJKQbgUzR4 pic.twitter.com/GEync7xZ6M — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 12, 2025

The Russians see the Americans as recovering from the suspension of sanity and of diplomacy as normal relations are re-established.

Zelensky ‘put in his place’

Catholic White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Tuesday that Donald Trump had “put Zelensky in his place and told him that the Americans are serious about a long-term peace deal.”

Leavitt’s comments followed the summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah, where U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio led negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.

Reports last night said the talks had seen the Ukrainians agree to an “immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire” and proceed to a deal “as soon as possible” to grant U.S. access to Ukrainian minerals.

It seems unlikely, however, that the Russians will accept a ceasefire. President Vladimir Putin said in January that a ceasefire would simply allow Ukraine to “regroup” and “rearm” – before resuming the war.

“We are also open to dialogue with the new US Administration on the Ukrainian conflict,” Putin told a meeting of Russian ministers on January 20.

“The most important thing here is to eliminate the root causes of the crisis.”

The Russians wish to rule out Ukrainian membership of NATO, whose expansion since the 1990s has absorbed almost every nation in the former Russian sphere. NATO enlargement, violating a past promise to not expand “one inch” to the East, was described as a “fateful error” in 1997 by the late U.S. diplomat George Kennan, who warned it would likely lead to war with Russia.

U.S. leverage lacking

Reuters reported today that since the Russian army continues to advance, there is little reason for the Russians to accept such a settlement.

“It is difficult for Putin to agree to this in its current form,” an anonymous Russian source told Reuters. “Putin has a strong position because Russia is advancing.”

Trump has resumed arms supplies to Ukraine, and also intelligence support for missile guidance systems. Alongside warnings that the U.S. may increase arms to Ukraine in the absence of Russian agreement to end the war, Senator Lindsey Graham has echoed Trump’s threat to apply “large scale sanctions and tariffs” on Russia “until a final settlement is reached.”

Russians ‘have all the cards’ – Trump

On March 7, Donald Trump publicly acknowledged that there is little leverage the U.S. enjoys over Russia. He also noted it was far more difficult to deal with the Ukrainians than with the Russians.

“I’m finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine, and they don’t have the cards,” Trump said. “In terms of getting a final settlement, it may be easier dealing with Russia, which is surprising, because they have all the cards.”

Two days later Trump said even if the U.S. continued to support Ukraine it “may not survive anyway,” adding that the E.U. and Britain could not prop up Ukraine alone.

Trump has warned the Ukrainians against making unrealistic demands, as Secretary of State Rubio told reporters Ukraine must expect to cede territory to reach agreement. Rubio stressed there was “no military solution” to the conflict. This administration knows there is no leverage in arms supplies, financial support nor even sanctions on Russia. The facts on the ground dictate the terms of peace, as Trump said himself – the Russians have all the leverage.

U.S. media has reported that Ukraine’s agreement to a ceasefire “calls Putin’s bluff,” when in reality the Russians have won and the question of Ukraine’s future is not the relevant issue. The real negotiations are over the new state of U.S.-Russia relations to create a durable peace for the future – as Alastair Crooke explains, a new geopolitical world is taking shape.

Witkoff goes to Moscow

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Russian officials on March 13, as Bloomberg and Axios reported. Yesterday, March 11th, Trump told reporters at the White House that he intends to speak with the Russian leader again very soon.

“We’re going to meet with them [the Russians] later on, today and tomorrow, and hopefully, we’ll be able to [work] out a deal.”

Former allies oppose U.S. move to peace

A report in the Financial Times shows that ending the war in Ukraine is only part of a historic change from the former liberal global order to a new, multipolar world of nations.

Both Russia and China backed a U.S. resolution to end the war in Ukraine.

“In a stark indication of Washington’s reordered priorities, Russia and China backed a US resolution at the UN Security Council that called for a ‘swift end’ to the war in Ukraine but did not blame Moscow for the conflict. France and the UK, which had sought to delay the vote, abstained.”

U.K. seeks to undermine peace

Notably, former allies France and the U.K. tried to sabotage the move to end the war. Similarly, in April 2022, former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Kiev to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to renege on the agreement reached in Istanbul between Ukraine and Russia to end the war. Johnson’s interference resulted in the catastrophe of over one million Ukrainian soldiers’ deaths so far.

Intelligence sources told Russia Today that, “The UK is seeking to undermine US President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a peace resolution in the Ukraine conflict” as “London fears losing … leverage” gained from its strong backing of Ukraine’s war effort.

The Russian intelligence agency, known as the SVR, said a propaganda campaign was being waged by “British media and NGOs” to portray Trump as unreliable and “vulnerable to Kremlin manipulation.”

When peace is betrayal

News stories have appeared in the British press describing Trump’s peace initiatives as a “betrayal” of Ukraine, and Foreign Policy magazine has accused him of being a “Russian asset.” Leading Zionist neocons such as Douglas Murray and Niall Ferguson have condemned the rapid progress to “stop the killing,” as Trump described his mission.

Moves towards peace are described as treason by the remnants of the old liberal global order. This is not merely a cry for war in Ukraine – it is the death rattle of a war machine which had completely captured the economies, politics, culture and diplomacy of the West. As White House Press Secretary Leavitt said herself, “We have been ruled by a political class that has sold us out for too long.”

The end of the proxy war against Russia is in sight, and with it – the end of the globalist system itself.

