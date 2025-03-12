Trump admin official says US ‘not an agent of Israel’ in stunning rebuke of Netanyahu

Adam Boehler, U.S. envoy to Israel, recently said that 'we're the United States. We’re not an agent of Israel.' This comes as a shock to a world accustomed to seeing the powerful Zionist lobby wag the U.S. dog.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: This explosive report reveals that Trump is making dramatic moves to honor his promise to end the useless, costly wars that the United States has become involved in – in this case, the massively U.S.-assisted genocidal war by Israel against Palestinians. Trump has been stating one thing in public and doing the exact opposite behind the scenes, which appears to indicate he is well aware of the near total international condemnation of Israel’s extremely disruptive actions in the Middle East.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Trump administration has bypassed Benjamin Netanyahu in direct negotiations with Hamas, halting Netanyahu’s plans to resume the war in Gaza – with the threatened outbreak of peace sparking an international scandal over Israel’s nuclear secrets.

Reports from Israel and from informed sources reveal a rapidly developing and complex situation in the Middle East – which signals a historic shift in U.S.-Israel relations.

“We’re the United States. We’re not an agent of Israel. We have specific interests at play.”

So said Adam Boehler, U.S. envoy to Israel, in a March 9 report by the Times of Israel. His comments which put America’s interests first – and separates them from the State of Israel – come as a shock to a world accustomed to seeing the powerful Zionist lobby wag the U.S. dog.

Boehler’s further comments stunned Israeli officials, who [said] they were surprised to hear the envoy comment that the U.S. is “not an agent of Israel” – and said he wanted to “jumpstart negotiations” with Hamas towards a “realistic endgame.”

The U.S. envoy described Hamas’ reply as “not a bad first offer,” and one in which “the Israelis are positioned to do very well.”

Hamas proposed “a five- to ten-year truce with Israel, during which the terror group would disarm and forego political power in Gaza” – Boehler told Israel’s Kan News.

שליחו של טראמפ לענייני חטופים חושף בריאיון לכאן חדשות פרטים חדשים על העסקה עם חמאס | הריאיון המלא ישודר ב-#חדשותהערב בכאן 11@TaliMoreno_ pic.twitter.com/PAnmREvll7 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 9, 2025

CNN asked Boehler – a Jewish American – what it was like to “sit down with antisemitic murderers.”

READ: The undeniable proof that Netanyahu is leading Israel toward self-destruction

He replied his duty was to “sit down with anybody, and that includes a lot of people that I would classify as not-so-good people, to help other Americans.”

Boehler explained that “the most productive [approach] is to realize that every piece of a person is a human and to identify with the human elements of those people and then build from there.”

Speaking again to Israel’s Channel 13 news, Boehler dismissed Israeli disapproval of the moves towards peace.

Israeli envoy Ron Dermer was reportedly furious at Boehler’s approach to Hamas.

As the Times of Israel reported, Boehler said “he didn’t ‘really care’ about Dermer’s objections to his direct talks with Hamas, while referring to Palestinian prisoners as ‘hostages.'”

Israeli and pro-Israel sources object to the designation of the thousands of Palestinians held in its prisons as hostages, preferring the term “terrorists.”

Netanyahu, other leading Zionists, and IDF soldiers consistently refer to all Palestinians, even women, children, babies and the elderly, as being “terrorists” needing to be eliminated. Israeli propaganda has constantly used the term “terrorists” for Palestinians to justify its genocidal policies.

Boehler suggested that the habitual outrage of Israelis like Ron Dermer was the reason it could not agree to any deal – and underlined the fact that the U.S. has “our own interests” at stake.

“I don’t really care about that that much – no offense to Dermer,” Boehler said. “If it was a big deal every time Dermer got a little bit upset … Ron might have a lot of big deals every day. … However, we also have our own interests in the US … those interactions [with Hamas] can speed things up.”

The Trump admin has been talking to Hamas “since day one.” A “seething” Netanyahu government responded by leaking reports in the press in an attempt to sabotage the direct peace talks.

“Ynet news site reported that Israel had leaked news of the secret talks in an effort to scuttle them. ‘The fact that the Americans opened a direct channel with Hamas, even without Qatari mediation, is a real drama,’ a senior Israeli security source [said].”

Why would Israel do this? It is a response to a sense of betrayal – as Trump is alleged to have sabotaged Netanyahu’s plans to resume the war in Gaza. Netanyahu only found out “after the fact,” according to an Israeli source.

[For now] Israel is far more concerned by what it regards as a setback in the green light that Trump gave Israel to ‘open the gates of hell’ and crush Hamas. ‘Instead of war, they are giving Hamas another two months of quiet,’ a senior Israeli political source [said]. ‘It’s a bit of a disruption of all the plans. It’s a radical change in policy. How can we work like that?’

It seems that Israel will not be doing much work of its own at all. As Israel’s Channel 13 reported, “There is anger at Washington’s behavior in negotiations and that Netanyahu will not be able to oppose Trump.”

Quoting “senior Israeli officials,” its report went on, “There is an attempt to conduct negotiations over our heads, and there is no major room for maneuver. If Trump reaches an agreement with Hamas, it will be difficult for Netanyahu to refuse this, and the Americans know this.”

Qatargate scandal: going nuclear?

As delegations arrive to negotiate peace in Qatar’s capital of Doha, the massive scandal of Qatargate has ballooned into a major diplomatic incident. Qatar is demanding Israel’s secret nuclear weapons be brought under international inspection and control – a shock move which is seen by one Israeli lawyer as having Netanyahu’s hand behind it.

“The suspicion is that Netanyahu received money for years to finance the [media] poison machine … enabled the financing of Hamas in Gaza – and prevented the elimination of its senior officials until exactly a week before October 7th.”

Israeli lawyer Itai Leshem explains, “The sudden ‘Qatari’ message regarding Israel’s nuclear facilities should be seen as an explicit threat by Netanyahu that he will reveal the nuclear secrets if the Qatargate investigation progresses.”

In an extensive report on his Global Conflicts Forum Substack, former British diplomat Alastair Crooke cites further anonymous sources with startling suggestions about Israel-Qatar relations behind the scenes.

“It seems Qatar is very concerned about the investigation of the Qatar-gate affair,” says his source, likely obtained during his 20-year brokering of Arab-Israeli peace negotiations. The source explained:

“This horror movie is getting scarier and more delusional by the minute. It’s hard to believe it’s being told, but now Qatar is giving instructions to Israel’s security services.”

A second source cited by Crooke explains that Qatar’s threat to reveal Israel’s nuclear secrets is “a gun to the head” – used to prevent the exposure of its own dirty secrets: the long-term sponsorship of both Hamas and Netanyahu himself.

The statements to the media coming out of Qatar are a gun to the head. These are very serious threats. … Yesterday, Qatar demanded that all of Israel’s nuclear facilities be placed under IAEA supervision, effectively threatening to reveal secret information regarding Israel’s unconventional capabilities. An official threat to a security agency from a country trying to establish its position in the international community is crazy. And against all the rules. The reason for the hysteria is quite clear. The progress in the Qatargate investigation threatens to thwart Qatar’s plans and shatter the false image it has cultivated for years with great effort and money.

U.S. chief negotiator Steve Witkoff has warned “we need deadlines” ahead of the latest round of Israeli-Arab peace talks in Qatar. It seems the room for maneuver of the Netanyahu regime is limited by the realistic and reasonable demands for peace from the Trump administration. The lesson from behind the headlines is clear: where peace is sincerely pursued, revelations of state-level corruption are sure to follow.

