Trump adviser Ric Grenell says ‘anti-gay’ voices not welcome in GOP

Trump ally Ric Grenell says the GOP is now so pro-homosexual that critics will be ‘run out’ of the party, raising alarm for Republican-aligned Christians.

(Americans for Truth) — A little-noticed Rumble interview between Don Trump, Jr. and Ric Grenell, a longtime Trump loyalist who has become one of the most influential open homosexuals in President Trump’s political and governing sphere, sheds light on the firing last week of longtime conservative Christian activist Floyd Brown from a Trump-appointed position designed to reform the “woke” Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington, D.C.

READ: Poland’s new Catholic president vows not to expand abortion, LGBT agenda

The interview was posted more than a year ago, on May 2, 2024, but it is highly relevant to the new controversy involving Grenell.

Grenell, appointed by Trump during his first administration as ambassador to Germany and then as director of National Intelligence, asserted that Republicans’ opposition to homosexuality has softened so much in recent years that “there’s no debate about [gay] ‘equality’” in the GOP and being “anti-gay” could lead to people being “run out” of the party.

“I’ve watched how [conservatives have] changed on gay issues.… at this point, there’s no debate about [gay] equality,” the openly gay Grenell told former President Donald Trump’s son, Don Trump, Jr., in a May 2, 2024 interview on the latter’s show, Triggered. “And now I really believe that you can’t be anti-gay in the Republican Party and not be run out of the party.”

“It’s really important for people to understand … that the [pro-gay] growth in the Republican Party has been enormous. Donald Trump has blown the doors off this process to really welcome gay conservatives in,” Grenell said excitedly, before tearing into the “gay Left.”

Grenell is widely popular in MAGA world for his Trump loyalty and his strong defense of Trump’s “America First” foreign policy. In the current administration, Trump appointed Grenell as Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions of the United States.

Grenell’s cocksure assertion about the unpopularity of Republicans who oppose homosexuality – in line with pro-homosexual “marriage” and pro-“gay parenting” statements by other leading homosexual conservatives (also called “HomoCons” or “GayCons”) like Dave Rubin – signals a growing confidence, bordering on arrogance, among this tiny portion of the Republican “big tent.”

With a shared self-interest in rationalizing their disordered sexual lifestyle, the GayCons have skillfully exploited Trump’s social liberalism and apathy toward GOP “culture war” politics. Trump’s nonchalance toward homosexuality goes way back; in fact, he was “introduced to conservatives at the annual CPAC (Conservative Political Action Committee) conference in D.C. in 2011 by activists with GOProud, a splinter group for homosexual Republicans that is now defunct.

READ: Fr. James Martin urges Catholics to celebrate LGBT ‘Pride Month’

Most Republicans probably are unaware that Trump as a New York city businessman once strongly advocated for “gay rights,” as he did most emphatically in a 2000 interview with the homosexual magazine The Advocate, in which he proposed making homosexuality part of U.S. civil rights law.

“I like the idea of amending the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include a ban of discrimination based on sexual orientation. It would be simple. It would be straightforward. We don’t need to rewrite the laws currently on the books,” Trump told The Advocate, responding to the question: “What would you do to combat antigay prejudice?”

“But amending the Civil Rights Act would grant the same protection to gay people that we give to other Americans – it’s only fair,” he said. “I actually suggested this first, and now I see [then-Democrat presidential candidate Senator] Bill Bradley has jumped on the bandwagon and is claiming the idea as his own.”

Twenty-five years later, with their legion of conservative media followers and allies, the GayCons make up a powerful force that could propel the Trump-dominated GOP to permanently abandon its longstanding platform defending traditional marriage and opposing legal “rights” based on sex-and-gender aberrance.

If Grenell, other prominent homosexual conservatives, and their libertarian allies succeed, they would effectively chop off one leg of Ronald Reagan’s cherished “three-legged stool” formula for electoral success in the Republican Party: 1) fiscally conservative tax-and-spending policies; 2) strong national defense and “peace through strength” foreign policy; and 3) traditional, pro-family, and pro-life policies.

Surely, changing social attitudes, especially among Millennials and younger voters, are also driving the change in Republican approaches toward “gay” issues. But principled social conservatives and pro-lifers, mostly the biblically faithful evangelicals, traditional Catholics and religious voters who have long been considered the GOP’s voting base, find themselves increasingly alienated and ostracized by the gay-allied powerbrokers in the GOP and conservative media.

Will the GOP go officially ‘gay’?

As a clearer picture emerges of Team Trump’s (including First Lady Melania’s) pro-homosexual-rights bent, and how unencumbered the president is by potential resistance from “the evangelicals,” as he calls them, it is time for principled social conservatives to come to grips with the real possibility that a President Trump 2.0 could transform the GOP into an officially pro-same-sex “marriage” party.

A similar sea-change in core values occurred in the U.K.’s Conservative Party more than a dozen years ago under then-Prime Minister David Cameron, who bucked Tory social conservatives by advocating for legalizing “gay marriage” in the U.K., becoming an unlikely crusader for homosexual “rights.” The first legal homosexual “marriages” occurred in England in 2014.

In this scenario, a “modernized” GOP could officially sanction “gay marriage” (and gay adoption, etc.) – and even help deliver another public policy prize long coveted by LGBT activists (the “Equality Act”): making homosexuality, transsexuality, and other “queer” lifestyles and identities the basis for federal “civil right” law, just like race.

Reprinted with permission from Americans for Truth.

Share











