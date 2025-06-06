Trump call with Putin: ‘Not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace’

Trump said his call with the Russian president was ‘good’ but cautioned against expecting an immediate ceasefire, as Russia ‘will have to respond’ to airfield strikes.

(Conservative Treehouse) — Cut through all the chaff and countermeasures deployed by the professional D.C. system intended to convolute and keep Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at arm’s length, and you can see the outline of what we have discussed on these pages for several months.

There are geopolitical benefits to President Trump and President Putin having a strategic alignment. However, the elements against them are massive, entrenched, and highly Machiavellian.

President Trump shares the following message after a phone call with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin:

… It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.…

As Ukraine officials huddle together with their co-dependent enablers in the U.S. Senate, the implied message from the second half of Trump’s statement is for the senators to stop messing with U.S. foreign policy because Putin can help solve the Iran problem.

