Trump crushes narco-socialism in Venezuela: a victory for life and the Church

(Corpus Christi for Unity and Peace) — Whether you like President Trump or not, it is hard to argue the fact that he has demonstrated a commitment to democratic principles, informed by a belief in the dignity of human life. Our democratic republic – and nations operating under similar principles – are nourished by Christianity’s unwavering defense of human dignity from conception to natural death.

From his first term, we saw Trump’s pro-life stance: appointing justices who overturned Roe v. Wade. Now, with his confrontation of narco-terrorist regimes – capturing Nicolás Maduro on January 3, 2026, to face justice for drug trafficking – he has taken action against forces that promote a culture of death.

Authoritarian socialist and communist regimes, from Venezuela under Maduro to China, Nicaragua, and North Korea, reveal a tragic pattern: they oppress the Catholic Church while fostering misery through corruption, poverty, and ties to drug trafficking. In Venezuela, the Maduro regime harassed bishops, accused cardinals of conspiracy, and promoted rival sects to undermine Catholicism in a majority-Catholic nation, all while military officials in the “Cartel of the Suns,” allegedly led by Maduro himself, facilitated massive cocaine flows and supported foreign terrorist organizations, spreading death worldwide. This illegitimate narco-terrorist regime has now been dismantled, and millions of Venezuelans rejoice in the streets at the end of his reign of terror.

Similarly, communist China forces loyal Catholics into a state-controlled “patriotic” church, arresting underground bishops and priests who remain faithful to Rome, viewing the true Church as a threat to party control. North Korea’s totalitarian regime executes or imprisons Christians, including any Catholics, in a society where faith is seen as treason against the state cult of the leader.

These regimes breed widespread misery – economic collapse, depletion of truth, and spiritual despair – turning societies into cultures of death. Drug trafficking, often state-tolerated or enabled for revenue, destroys families, enslaves youth, and assaults human dignity, directly attacking the sanctity of life that the Church defends.

Saint John Paul II warned that socialism, rooted in atheism and materialism, denies God’s role in human affairs, leading to systems that crush freedom and promote evils like drug abuse. Wherever you see socialism or dictatorial regimes you see drug-terrorist networks. St. John Paul II said in his 1987 address against drug trafficking: “Drug abuse impoverishes every community in which it is present. It diminishes human strength and moral fiber. It undermines esteemed values. It destroys the desire to live and contribute to a better society.”

St. John Paul II condemned ideologies that subordinate the person to the state, fostering exploitation and moral decay.

The U.S. decision to capture Nicolás Maduro on January 3, 2026, invites reflection on the distinction between moral and prudential judgments in Catholic teaching. Moral judgments concern actions that are intrinsically right or wrong, such as the defense of human life and dignity against oppression and the culture of death. In this case, confronting a narco-terrorist regime that persecutes the Church, enables drug trafficking, and supports terrorism aligns with the moral imperative to protect the innocent and uphold justice.

Prudential judgments, however, involve the practical application of these principles – assessing the timing, means, and potential consequences of an action. The operation reflects prudential reasoning: it acted decisively to minimize loss of life, employing targeted special operations forces that limited civilian casualties and avoided widespread conflict. This approach prioritized proportionality and discrimination, ensuring the operation focused on apprehending Maduro and his key enablers without unnecessary destruction.

Furthermore, the timing of the operation was critical. It coincided with a high-stakes meeting between Maduro and the leader of China, who was in Venezuela to solidify alliances that would have deepened communist influence in the region. By striking at this precise moment, Trump disrupted these negotiations, preventing the entrenchment of atheistic ideologies that would have further suppressed Christianity and exacerbated the flow of drugs and misery.

Furthermore, this action is justified under the Catholic just war doctrine, as outlined in the Catechism of the Catholic Church. The criteria include legitimate authority (the U.S. President acting to defend national and global security and enforce outstanding federal indictments), a just cause (halting a regime’s oppression, drug trafficking, and terrorism that threaten countless lives; Maduro’s regime unlawfully detained several American citizens as hostages over extended periods, using them as political leverage; additionally, Maduro lacked legitimacy as leader following the fraudulent 2018 and especially the widely disputed 2024 elections, which were condemned internationally as rigged, leading the United States under both the Trump and prior Biden administrations, along with the European Union, Organization of American States, and numerous democracies, to refuse recognition of his authority), right intention (liberating Venezuelans and protecting human dignity rather than conquest), last resort (after years of failed diplomacy, sanctions, and international pressure under multiple U.S. administrations that did not resolve the crisis or lead to Maduro’s removal), reasonable chance of success (achieved through precise intelligence and execution), and proportionality (the good achieved – freedom from tyranny, reduced drug proliferation, securing the release of hostages, and potential for restoration of legitimate governance – outweighs the harm). The operation’s limited scope and focus on minimizing death exemplify these principles in action.

While dialogue and peaceful negotiation have their place in resolving conflicts, there comes a point where democracy must prevail to save lives and preserve Christianity. Endless talks with unrepentant tyrants like Maduro, who exploit such processes to entrench power, only prolong suffering and allow the culture of death to flourish. The intervention demonstrates that resolute action, grounded in faith and justice, is sometimes necessary to break the chains of oppression and safeguard the Church’s mission.

Amid the dismantling of Maduro’s narco-socialist regime – a bold strike for life, dignity, and freedom – the silence from Pope Leo XIV and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) on the longstanding oppression of Venezuelan Catholics and the regime’s role in flooding the world with drugs is profoundly disappointing.

Pope Leo issued only a vague statement expressing “deep concern” over the U.S. operation and calling for “respect for sovereignty” and prayer, while stopping short of condemning Maduro’s years of harassing bishops, undermining the Church, and enabling a culture of death through state-linked drug trafficking and supporting foreign terrorists that has devastated millions. This tepid response, focused on abstract notions of law and peace without acknowledging the regime’s atheistic socialist roots that crushed religious freedom and human dignity, feels like a betrayal of St. John Paul II’s fierce warnings against communism’s assault on faith and life.

Equally troubling is the USCCB’s apparent total silence on this pivotal moment, with no official statement addressing Maduro’s capture or the liberation of Venezuelan Catholics from a tyrant who turned their nation into a hub of misery and death. Instead, the bishops remain fixated on pushing unchecked illegal immigration, and opposing deportations and border security – priorities that, rooted in preserving their government funding flow, distract from core Catholic teachings on the sanctity of life threatened by drug cartels and socialist oppression.

As millions in Venezuela regain the ability to worship freely and escape human misery, the USCCB’s misaligned focus reverberates a progressive tilt that overlooks how regimes like Maduro’s directly attack the Church and promote death through narcotics and spiritual suppression. True shepherds should affirm actions that align with pro-life principles, defending the vulnerable against such evils unapologetically.

From a Catholic perspective, we rejoice in this triumph of life over death, for President Trump’s bold action has shattered a narco-socialist tyranny that persecuted the Church and trafficked in human misery. As St. John Paul II taught, the culture of death – fueled by atheism, drugs, and oppression – cannot prevail against the light of Christ. Today, Venezuela breathes freer, families are spared the scourge of addiction throughout the world, and faithful Catholics can worship without fear of persecution. Let us pay fervently for a just transition, for the conversion of hearts hardened by ideology, and for leaders like Trump who defend God’s gift of life.

May Our Lady of Coromoto intercede for Venezuela, and may the Church rise united in proclaiming that every human person, from the womb to the grave, is sacred.

Christ’s victory is our hope – life in Him always conquers death!

Our Lady of Coromoto, Patroness of Venezuala, pray for us.

This article first appeared on the Corpus Christi for Unity and Peace blog. Republished with permission.

