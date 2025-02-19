Trump has begun the process of exposing Zelensky as a US Deep State puppet

President Donald Trump has begun a very uncomfortable process to peel back the mask that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky represents. Trump must guide this awakening carefully. It is likely to stir a big controversy, but it is needed.

(Conservative Treehouse) — It was inevitable. We have been together from the outset of the conversation where we admitted to ourselves that sooner or later the pretending was going to have to stop. Well, here we are.

President Donald Trump begins a very uncomfortable process to peel back the mask that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky represents. This is needed:

.@realDonaldTrump BLASTS Zelensky: “A comedian from Ukraine convinced the U.S. to spend $350 billion on a war.” @LifeSite Time for a change in how we handle foreign spending! The American people deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/kPWUxvHa2P — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) February 19, 2025

Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle. The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is ‘MISSING.’ He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden ‘like a fiddle.’ A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only ‘TRUMP,’ and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the ‘gravy train’ going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues…..

This is likely to stir a big controversy, but it is needed.

CTH has outlined that elements outside our central government, likely CIA clandestine operators in coordination with GCHQ in U.K., are the leading operators on what they frame as Ukraine military operations.

Two days ago, on the morning when Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were scheduled to meet in Riyadh, someone carried out an attack on U.S.-owned energy infrastructure and U.S military assets. Drones that originated from Ukraine attacked a pumping station responsible for transporting oil through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). This is not exclusively a Russian oil infrastructure asset. This is partly a Western asset belonging to American energy corporations. As noted by Medvedev: “In 2024, American businesses accounted for over 40% of CPC oil shipments, and together with other Western companies, their total share exceeded 65%.”

Zelensky was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the time. He was NOT leading or authorizing this engagement. So who was it? No one in the West is asking this question, only the Russians mention it. This is only one example.

Sooner or later, something is bound to happen, because the desperation to retain control amid those within the IC consortium is palpable and visible. They fear President Trump and President Putin forming a geopolitical alliance and they are reacting out of fear for diminished influence.

This presents a problem for our nation. The background here is very concerning. This is why I said, “At a certain moment, likely as a part of a media question, someone is going to ask President Trump why a certain action was taken by his administration in the Ukraine conflict. President Trump will respond by saying, ‘we didn’t do that.’ The puzzled media will repeat the question. President Trump will again say, no one in my administration did that. …. And suddenly, things will reveal.”

Biden was never in control of the Ukraine operation. This is something that started within the U.S. State Department (CIA division) long before Biden was installed. President Trump is now having to deal with a geopolitical consequence that comes from this collaborative IC operation that is obviously no longer exclusive to the U.S. Other intelligence agencies are now too far enmeshed to safely retreat.

It makes sense for President Trump to start this conversation by pointing out the Zelensky factor within it. It was a logical prediction to look at the scope of the problem and see Zelensky as the Gordion knot that needs to be cut.

Unfortunately for all of us, this is a very concerning – albeit necessary – conversation to have.

President Trump now has the challenge to guide this awakening carefully. It is a very concerning realization for our country to accept that representative government is not in control of things, the amorphous Intelligence Community is at the center of it.

Keep watching.

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

