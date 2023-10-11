Trump is right: Democrats really are ‘Marxist lunatics’

In some respects, today’s Democrats are more radical than Karl Marx himself was, especially in their antagonism towards the family and their disdain for the value of human life.

(LifeSiteNews) — After eight years of nonstop persecution—one groundless impeachment and phony indictment after another—one can understand why President Trump would label the leaders of the Democrat Party a bunch of “Marxist lunatics.” “The Radical Left Democrats … these communists and fascists think that they can control our glorious country,” said Trump recently.

Radical Left, Marxists, communists, fascists … is this political hyperbole? Or is it an accurate description of the Nancy Pelosis, the Merrick Garlands and, yes, the Joe Bidens and Barack Obamas who control the Democrat Party and carry out its policies?

Few would deny that Marxism, in both its economic and cultural variants, is now the party’s governing paradigm. Consider the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which includes 100—nearly half—of the Democrat Party’s representatives in the House. The CPC advocates for:

“A universal health care system”—government-run healthcare, with its long waiting lines and accompanying shortages.

“A crackdown on corporate greed”—using higher taxes and more regulation to throttle private enterprise.

“An end to mass incarceration”—the kind of no cash bail, early release policies that Soros-funded district attorneys have adopted and that have unleashed crime waves in Democrat-run cities.

“Reversing climate change”—radical controls on energy production and use that will impoverish Americans and circumscribe their freedoms.

“Humane immigration policies”—an open borders policy that the Biden administration has already wholeheartedly endorsed.

“Reparations”—cash payouts/payoffs to a major Democrat voting block for injustices ended over 160 years ago.

Further underlining the CPC’s radical character, its elected leaders are radical Left Reps Pramila Jayapal and Ilhan Omar. Nancy Pelosi called Jayapal “a rising star in the Democratic caucus,” while arch-Progressive magazine, The Nation called her “a leader of the resistance.” As far as Omar is concerned, all you need to know is that her “idol and lifelong inspiration” is America’s most widely known communist, Angela Davis.

This is where the center of gravity of the party is today. These are radical leftist, openly socialistic and Marxist policies which, if not communist, are so close as to be indistinguishable from the real thing.

Like the one-party dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela that they so admire, the modern Democrat Party assiduously censors the internet, denying Americans freedom of speech. Their agents infiltrate peaceful assemblies and provoke violence. The major media in this country, though not state-owned, is ideologically aligned with the party and does its bidding.

The use of terror as a tool for political control is prototypically Marxist and has now been added to the Democrat playbook. The FBI—that the regime now runs as its own private Stasi—conducts pre-dawn raids on the regime’s political enemies. Their purpose is not only to sideline Trump and some of his key supporters but to create a climate of fear among the population at large.

Why else would the FBI consider orthodox Catholics, who merely want to be free to worship in the way that they choose, to be potential domestic terrorists? Why else would it declare just this week that the entire Maga movement—close to half the country—is under surveillance as a breeding ground for right-wing terrorists if not to terrorize those who support America’s founding principles?

The show trials of those the regime regards as enemies of the state are another sign of Communist praxis in action. Christian grandmothers in their sixties and seventies are arrested and given eleven-year prison sentences by Garland’s Department of Justice for protesting at abortion clinics. At the same time, left-wing district attorneys reward BLM rioters with hefty payouts for having “suffered police brutality” while they were burning down buildings.

In some respects, today’s Democrats are more radical than Karl Marx himself was, especially in their antagonism towards the family and their disdain for the value of human life.

All Communists, starting with Marx himself, have seen the family as an obstacle to their own plans to reorganize society. When in power, they invariably set out to weaken, if not entirely destroy, this basic building block of society to make way for their own restructuring of humanity into a giant collective.

Yet even Marx, Lenin, and Mao would be horrified by the Democrat Party’s unconditional embrace of the chemical and surgical mutilation of children in pursuit of the fantasy of an imagined “gender identity.” At least they would be until they came to see, as the Democrats have, its political utility.

Transgenderism, at its root, is an attack by radical Leftists on the family. It is promoted by the Democrat Party in order to divide children from their parents on matters sexual. But if it succeeds, it won’t stop there. There will be other “children’s rights” invented until all parental authority has been ceded to the state, thus achieving the perennial communist goal of making all children creatures of the state from infancy.

READ: Leading LGBT activist organizations formally endorse pro-trans Biden for reelection in 2024

In its embrace of late-term abortion, even infanticide, the modern-day Democrat Party does Marx one better as well, although his ideological descendants such as Vladimir Lenin and Mao Zedong would heartily approve.

Communist regimes characteristically rule lawlessly, violently, and without regard for human life. Over the past few years of Democrat Party rule, we have moved closer to this state in America than most people realize.

But it’s not just the party’s leaders and policies who are flashing code red, it is the party’s organizational structure as well.

Over the last few years, the Democrat Party has increasingly been run from the top down. Similar to communist parties, the Democrat Party is increasingly a hierarchical organization controlled from the center, with a “central committee” characterized by ideological rigidity and imposing strict party discipline on its elected officials

“It is amazing how the Democrats never break ranks” Mark Levin recently noted about the party’s elected officials. Amazing compared to the often-fractious Republicans perhaps, but not surprising given how tightly controlled these officials are by party central.

The reaction of the “central committee” of the Democrat Party to the prospective candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., tells you all you need to know. They immediately began manipulating the rules governing the selection of delegates and the holding of primaries to favor their candidate (whether it will be Joe Biden or someone else remains to be seen).

In other words, the same party leaders who loudly demand “voting rights” for minors and illegal immigrants during the general election, are deliberately disenfranchising their own voters in the primaries.

READ: GOP women’s group bans gender-confused men from becoming voting members

Now it is true that the big city machines run by Democrat Party bosses have been stuffing ballot boxes since before the Civil War. And it is also true, as Bernie Sanders found out in 2016, that even then it was an uphill battle to fight the party establishment.

In the years since, under the tutelage of Barack Obama, Eric Holder and others, the party has become even more centralized, and thus far less “democratic.” Behind all the recent machinations is a small group of individuals who dictate what the party policies and procedures will be.

A Democrat Party “politburo,” if you will.

This “politburo” has so rigged the nominating process that, as RFK Jr himself has noted, he would have to win 80 percent of the vote in the Democrat primaries to secure the party’s nomination. The party’s voters are going to have no say in selecting the nominee.

The DNC’s national convention, to be held next year in Chicago, will resemble nothing so much as a communist party congress. The entire performance will be carefully choreographed, outcomes predetermined. Even so, it will probably still be a little more raucous than, say, the 20th Party Congress of the Chinese Communist party.

After all, the pretense of democracy must be preserved by the party of the same name, even as the reality vanishes into history.

So when President Trump warns us that we are dealing with “Radical Left Democrats”, “Marxist lunatics,” and “communists and fascists [who] think that they can control our glorious country,” we had better take him seriously.

Because the Radical Left has already taken over the Democrat Party, along with many agencies of government.

Ask yourself this: Why wouldn’t they hunger to complete their takeover of the United States?

Steven W. Mosher is the President of the Population Research Institute and the author of Bully of Asia and The Politically Incorrect Guide to Pandemics.

