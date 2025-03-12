Trump must abandon his alliance with Zionism before Israel expands war in the Middle East

America First and the Zionist Project cannot coexist for much longer. If Trump wants to save a presidency already under fiscal duress and the MAGA movement, he must divest from Israel's greater war against the House of Islam.

(Men and the City) — War between Egypt and Israel is near, and with it a regional war in the Levant. What will President Trump and MAGA do?

Lasting peace agreements after bloody conflicts take years, sometimes decades to materialize based on mutual rapprochement and diplomacy. Nothing less than a diplomatic program focused on negotiating a sustainable peace both sides find palatable is required. Many MAGA supporters believe President Trump has already made peace with Russia, that ceasefire in Gaza, however fraught, is underway, and that the U.S. has reset America’s foreign policy as a result.

This is not the case, and not by a long shot. The destruction of Ukraine following three decades of bad faith from Shock Therapy to the Maidan Coup has so poisoned the well with Russia that it will take a decade or more to convalesce, though Trump is taking steps in the right direction.

As bad as Russo-American relations are, the rise or fall of Trump and the MAGA movement may well hinge upon ever expanding militant Zionism. The bottom line is that a major war with disastrous implications is flaring up between the House of Islam and Zionism, and America will be committed to the conflict against its national interests unless Trump charts an escape route, and soon.

In recent weeks, tensions between Egypt and Israel have reached a boiling point. Egyptian military forces have beefed up in the Sinai Peninsula and are positioned to attack Israel. Why? Because the Zionist Project is destabilizing the region, and launching a direct assault on the Arab world to realize Greater Israel.

Trump’s (Kushner’s) obscene proposal to transform Gaza into a de-Palestinized International Resort directly threatens President Sisi’s tenure, as it does Jordan’s King Abdullah among others. In response, Egyptian air forces denied U.S. air assets access to their airspace and Sisi has publicly blasted Trump’s Gaza plan.

Egypt is perhaps the most important Arab State in the region. It has a long history of war with Israel: 1948, 1956, 1967, and 1973. Egyptian leader President Gamal Nasser was a vocal advocate for Pan-Arabism to unify Arab states against Israeli aggression. And even following a crushing defeat in the Six Day War, the succeeding Egyptian President Anwar Sadat managed to launch a surprise attack during the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Those projects terminated in decisive failures, but the prospects for victory led by a more powerful and unified Arab-Islamic military alliance against a materially weaker Israel are greater today than ever.

Ultimately, the State of Judea welcomes an 8th front to Netanyahu’s “7-front war,” so mobilization in the Sinai is just the beginning. Hostilities with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Netanyahu’s obsession with Iran, and Turkish expansion into Syria are proximity mines ready to blow at any time. Of immediate concern to the Arab world and especially to Egypt are the hundreds of thousands, potentially millions, of Palestinians forced out of Gaza and the West Bank as Israel expands its terror.

If Egypt and Israel go to war the entire region will unravel and Israel may find itself under siege from the House of Islam full stop, from Istanbul to Tehran, and Riyadh to Cairo. As the conflagration spreads, the Global South (including the Russians) will necessarily be drawn into the conflict by proxy or otherwise against pro-Israeli U.S. forces in the region. In effect, war between Egypt and Israel could trigger a global war.

Something bigger is afoot in the Levant today, especially in the Arab world. Since the Sykes–Picot Agreement carved up remnants of the Ottoman Empire to create artificial States like Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, and eventually Israel, the Middle East has been persistently unstable. Unwittingly, Israel’s intensifying bellicosity is paving the way for a new de-Zionized Middle East driven by a new Pan-Arabism. Such a bold claim remains purely theoretical at this juncture, but Holy War against Israel is radicalizing the Arab world. A common enemy could congeal the Arab world in ways unseen since Saladin during the Crusades.

No doubt Israelis believe such a development to be impossible. Netanyahu believes the U.S. military can and will forestall such an outcome, or quickly vanquish opposition forces whatever happens. We shall see, but so far the America First agenda has taken a back seat to the Zionist Project. Perhaps Miriam Adelson secured Trump’s unconditional commitment to Greater Israel with a $100 million donation? Maybe MAGA believes Israel First is a necessary precondition to realize America First.

In any case, many MAGAs believe and Israelis hope that Trump can exploit perennial jockeying between Arab states to secure Greater Israel (accept Trump’s terms and get construction permits in Gaza for example). Such delusional thinking ignores Asabiyyah rising in the Arab Street and perhaps the broader Muslim world.

However you look at it, a Middle Eastern regional war is imminent and unilaterally standing with Israel is becoming a liability that will eventually destroy the Trump administration, and it may do the same to MAGA.

In summary, America First and the Zionist Project cannot coexist for much longer. If Trump wants to save a presidency already under fiscal duress and the MAGA movement, he must divest from Israel’s greater war against the House of Islam. He still has a choice, but time to change course is running dangerously short.

Stay liquid, stay alert.

Reprinted with permission from Men and the City.

