Trump official: Zelensky acted like a ‘troublemaker,’ not a peacemaker, in Oval Office

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick gave a brutally honest take on the clash between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office this past Friday, calling him a 'troublemaker,' not a 'peacemaker.'

(Conservative Treehouse) — We’ve watched a lot of different takes on the explosive Friday oval office meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump, however this explanation from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is exceptional.

Secretary Lutnick explains what the administration team anticipated from Zelensky versus what took place. Knowing the context of the congressional team that met with Zelensky prior to the Oval Office meeting, the explanation from Lutnick takes on even more sunlight. This is a very brutally honest take from a great member of the Trump administration. Watch:

President Trump’s repeated position that Zelensky is refusing to discuss peace because the U.S. is standing close with him, is exactly the reason President Trump is now going to create distance.

CUT HIM OFF – President Trump is going to force Ukraine to stand without U.S. support, only supported by the EU and U.K. It’s essentially a peacekeeping standoff. President Trump wants peace, the Ukrainian people want peace, Zelensky and the EU/U.K. are willing to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian.

It’s not about sending U.S. military goods into Ukraine, the Trump play can be twofold. (1) We stop paying for their government operations; and (2) potentially we turn off the U.S. satellite targeting systems that Ukraine is using. Then watch what happens.

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

RELATED:

Zelensky says he wants to work toward peace hours after Trump pauses Ukraine funding

Trump pauses US military aid to Ukraine following White House bust-up with Zelensky

Trump says Zelensky ‘not ready for peace’ after explosive White House confrontation

Trump, Zelensky clash represents seismic shift in world politics

Will the Trump-Zelensky Oval Office argument lead to the US leaving NATO?

Share











