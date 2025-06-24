Trump orders Israel to stop bombing Iran after apparent ceasefire violation

President Donald Trump has shown the world that the regime that has to change here is in Israel.

(LifeSiteNews) — On Faith and Reason last week John-Henry Westen reported that “everyone is talking about World War III.” This is a time of potential mass death and destruction on a scale the world has never before seen. It is therefore also a time for worldwide prayer for peace – especially the peace of Christ, the Prince of Peace.

I said during last Wednesday’s recording there was not going to be a U.S. war with Iran – and that Trump would never start one because it would be suicidal.

Today a storm has broken out – not a nuclear war – but Israeli outrage at Donald Trump, who has directly ordered its government and military to stop.

How did we get here?

Last Friday night, the U.S. launched “Operation Midnight Hammer.” This not only sounded like something from the 1980s, but sparked outrage in the MAGA base that it signaled a return to the decades of regime change wars which began with a 1984 Jerusalem conference.

After the strikes, Trump declared victory – and then peace. There will be no war, Trump assured us all.

He then announced a ceasefire, which Israel immediately violated. This should come as no surprise. It has a long record of violating agreements.

X users asked Elon Musk’s Grok, “How many ceasefires has Israel violated? Number only.”

Grok said “962.”

With reports from Iranian PressTV that Israel violated Trump’s ceasefire and launched three strikes on Iran, that number is now 963.

‼️ Iran’s armed forces announced that the Israeli regime violated the ceasefire three times by attacking various locations within the country until 9 a.m. this morning. — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) June 24, 2025

Israel announced this morning it would launch heavy strikes on Iran. Its media campaign went into overdrive.

Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid told the British government today that despite his “bitter” rivalry with Netanyahu and criticism of his government “we are in complete agreement about this operation [to bomb Iran].”

His TV appearance was intended to justify the massive strikes on Tehran Israel had announced would follow the ceasefire it violated, claiming Iran did so first.

Lapid repeated the Israeli claim that intelligence showed “we are facing an existential threat.”

Yet though the International Atomic Energy Agency’s head reported on June 18 that the IAEA knew Iran had enriched uranium, “We did not have any proof of a systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon.”

“We did not have any proof of a systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon.” @iaeaorg Director General affirms his agency’s findings about Iran’s nuclear program. pic.twitter.com/TmHx7rtfjJ — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) June 17, 2025

There was no sudden “existential threat” to Israel. Reuters’ report was quick to add a poll which claimed Americans were in fear of their lives from “Iranian sleeper cells.” The Israeli poison machine was working flat out to sell another attack on world peace as Israeli self-defense – and the defense of democracy in America.

Why Israel wants war with Iran

The likely fact is that Israel sees it is time-limited by domestic crisis and world outrage at its genocide in Gaza – and, with seemingly the most pro-Israel U.S. president in history in office, it went for broke with a “decapitation” regime change operation which failed.

It is now in a missile war with Iran whose aim remains to kill or collapse the regime leadership.

It is certain the Israelis wanted regime change in Iran and knew Trump would likely be ruined if he went to war. Given that time is running out for Israel, it acted alone to spark a quick regime change in Iran. It didn’t work.

It is also likely the Israelis resorted to their 50-year-old tactic of nuclear blackmail to secure U.S. involvement. From the American perspective, granting a symbolic strike on Iran is the least worst option. Iran reported no deaths or injuries from the strikes.

It removed the Israeli leverage towards launching its own nuclear weapons at Iran.

Job done, says Trump, now we can all make peace. Iran was warned of the strikes beforehand, its personnel and enriched uranium were moved from the sites beforehand, and the missiles used (which many say did not come from B2 stealth bombers at all) did not destroy the nuclear facilities.

Iran “responded” by bombing an emptied U.S. base in Qatar. Iran informed the Qataris the attack was coming, Qatar closed its airspace beforehand, and there were no casualties in this calibrated reply either.

This political theater is necessary to take Israel escalation off the table. The trouble is, it has not and will not. Israel will not stop.

Netanyahu and his racist-supremacist, extreme messianic allies in control of the government are fully committed to an escalation of their Greater Israel expansion. They see this as a command from God through the now deceased Rebbe to hasten the coming of their earthly messiah.

Israel says Iran has the bomb – every year for decades

Israel has repeatedly claimed for over 30 years that Iran has or is close to having a nuclear weapon. Here is Netanyahu at the United Nations in 2012, holding up a Wile-E-Coyote style cartoon bomb to illustrate how close Iran is to going nuclear.

I guess this is old news but it’s mind blowing to me Netanyahu got on stage with a graph shaped like a giant wile e coyote bomb to illustrate how Iran was 37 minutes away from having nuclear weapons (in 2012) pic.twitter.com/1URCSeW175 — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) June 22, 2025

Israel claimed an Iranian nuke was a “fait accompli” in 2011 – all but ready to go.

Israel’s response must be dangerously insane, argued the Jerusalem Post. Why?

Its legendary general Moshe Dayan said, “Israel must be seen as a mad dog; too dangerous to bother.”

His line, repeated by the Jpost, is often invoked as a reasonable justification for Israel’s routinely unlimited recklessness. It is state policy to be rabid.

If you perceive the Israeli grand strategy as sane and rational you are making a strategic mistake. It is not and has never been like any other nation in this and other significant ways. This is their customary posture, and they see it as essential to their national survival.

Behaving like a mad dog has left a lot of people nursing their wounds, of course. Those who are alive to nurse them, that is. Now it seems like the mad dog has met its match at last.

Israel outraged by Trump’s demands for peace

Ronen Manelis, former IDF spokesman, responded with outrage at the message of peace from Donald Trump.

“I understood from this morning they [Israeli government] were talking about someone’s surrender. I didn’t understand this was our surrender to Trump.”

Why did he say this? Israel had announced a devastating “retaliatory” strike on Tehran.

BREAKING: Israel’s defense minister Israel Katz said he had instructed the Israeli military to ‘respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with high-intensity strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran.’ Follow Reuters live coverage:… pic.twitter.com/xaomSdggbx — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2025

This was in response to an Iranian attack on Israel launched 30 minutes before the ceasefire deadline.

U.S. President Donald Trump responded immediately. He said Israel must turn its planes around right now and fly home.

Six minutes later Trump directly ordered the Israelis to stop.

As his posts appeared online, he gave a brief and fiery interview to journalists – raging at Israel for having immediately violated the ceasefire.

“Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and dropped a load of bombs the likes of which we have never seen before.”

“I am not happy with Iran either – but I am really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning [to bomb Iran].”

Sadly, all the many thousands of massive bombs Israel has dropped on Iran, Gaza and the West Bank, using the very best U.S.-made aircraft, have been provided by Trump, and prior to that by Biden.

Trump explained in the full exchange, captured below, that “I don’t believe Iran violated” the ceasefire “intentionally” – as he said Israel did. “I don’t like the fact that Israel went out this morning and I am going to see if I can stop it.”

After being at war for so long, a visibly angered Trump said Iran and Israel “don’t know what the **** they’re doing. You understand that?” (Caution: Foul language toward the end of the video.)

Trump is totally fed up with Israel! NOTE – Viewer discretion – F-Bomb at the end pic.twitter.com/PL7AursmfM — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) June 24, 2025

No U.S. president in living memory has ever spoken about the Israelis this way in public.

Early reports showed the Israelis partially obeyed Trump, delivering only a “symbolic” attack on a radar station in Tehran – with Reuters saying, “A reporter for Axios said that Netanyahu had told Trump that Israel would scale back the bombing mission rather than cancel it.”

This is the first time in 60 years that a U.S. president has openly tried to put the mad dog on a leash.

God bless President Trump for his efforts to restrain the death machine. Israel has publicly refused the president’s order to stop. The odds on regime change now look better than ever.

Donald Trump has shown the world that the regime that has to change here is in Israel.

