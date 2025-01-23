Trump tells WEF that Canada should become a US state. This is globalism and it must be rejected

Any calls for a European Union-styled North America should be called out and firmly rejected by all who care for true freedom and justice.

(LifeSiteNews) –– U.S. President Donald Trump is again suggesting that Canada join his nation and become the 51st state, which, to be honest, is a notion that any Canadian worth his salt should flat-out reject as a form of globalism.

To make matters worse, Trump made his latest comments while addressing the World Economic Forum’s annual Davos meeting, the notorious conference of the who’s who of political and world elites who want, at least in practice, a one-world government.

While speaking remotely to the WEF on Thursday, Trump said, “We love Canada, but they might be better off as part of the United States.” He made the comments to suggest that Canada, as a way of avoiding the tariffs he himself is threatening, should just up and join the United States.

In politics, words matter. Sometimes, the more something is said, the less it can be fluffed of as a joke, and the more it becomes likely that a person is saying what they actually believe, even if it seems far-fetched.

As a Canadian, it’s no longer a joke when Trump says he wants to annex Canada to create some form of “economic” union. This is an idea that all freedom-loving Canadians should firmly reject on the basis of national sovereignty, if nothing else. The abolition or undermining of our nation is not something to be taken lightly, nor should it be continually dismissed as unserious rhetoric.

The real issue here is that Trump made the comments to the very people who push globalism and want a one-world government with one currency. He should not be giving them any ideas.

Trump’s continued comments about absorbing Canada, or in the most egregious case his saying rather brazenly that he is considering using “economic force” to overtake Canada, have rightly drawn the ire of many of our politicians.

Trump claimed that there is a $200 billion trade deficit between Canada and the U.S. regarding spending on “subsidies” and the fact that the U.S. military is there to also “protect Canada.”

Some, such as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, have not seemed too offended by Trump’s remarks, most likely seeing them as part of his negotiating strategy. Hopefully they consider changing their tune after today.

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, who is likely to become prime minister in the next election, has had choice words for Trump, however. He has said Canada will “never” become a U.S. “state.”

While Trump is a businessman first, and is no doubt good on many issues, Canadians of all political stripes should not take his comments lightly. He means them, even if only for business reasons, and he will do what he can to make them become a reality, at least in some shape or form.

Any calls for a European Union-styled North America should be called out and firmly rejected by all who care for true freedom and justice.

Share











