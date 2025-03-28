Trump understands judicial overreach is a serious problem that must be addressed

The courts, as a general rule, have been spoiled brats for way too long, and have become used to the idea that their 'case law' oligarchy supersedes the legislative and executive powers.

“John Marshall has made his decision, now let him try to enforce it.” – Andrew Jackson

“… the candid citizen must confess that if the policy of the Government upon vital questions affecting the whole people is to be irrevocably fixed by decisions of the Supreme Court, the instant they are made in ordinary litigation between parties in personal actions, the people will have ceased to be their own rulers, having to that extent practically resigned their Government into the hands of that eminent tribunal.” – Abraham Lincoln, First Inaugural Address

“The judiciary, on the contrary, has no influence over either the sword or the purse; no direction either of the strength or of the wealth of the society; and can take no active resolution whatever. It may truly be said to have neither FORCE nor WILL, but merely judgment; and must ultimately depend upon the aid of the executive arm even for the efficacy of its judgments.” – Federalist #78 [emphasis in the original]

(LifeSiteNews) — It was not difficult to predict what is happening in this tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the judicial branch. The courts, as a general rule, have been spoiled brats for way too long, and have become used to the idea that their “case law” oligarchy supersedes the legislative and executive powers.

Citizens, there is a “hierarchy of law,” meaning that some laws and powers of government rank higher than others, and must therefore command the yielding of one will to another. For too long we have assumed that the Constitution gives over-arching power to the judiciary, as the wise sages of trained and skilled minds that sit atop a mountain of godlike wisdom.

Rather, the judiciary has often acted like a tuxedoed fop, holding its dignified nose in the air, but then slipped on an ice cube on the ballroom floor and made a slap-stick pratfall. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the judiciary’s role has been curtailed, and by the conservative appointments within the judiciary made by Trump. Others, who served the Democrats, are trying to maintain the hallowed but fake powers of the courts which began in 1803 with Marbury v. Madison.

But not all were Democrats. It was George W. Bush who, when signing the McCain-Feingold bill into law, said, “It’s probably unconstitutional, but that’s for the Supreme Court to decide.”

Rubbish.

The Constitution is imperfect. It can be nothing else in a fallen world. In the quotes above, Andrew Jackson made an immoral and unjust decision in the Worcester v. Georgia case, but he completely understood that the judiciary was a featherweight, as cited in Federalist #78. Their role is to give advice, not commands. If Ronald Reagan had understood this, he could have said, “Under my administration, Roe v. Wade will not be enforced, and states are free to enforce their own laws regarding abortion.”

Jackson’s defiance of the courts led to the tragedy of the Trail of Tears, leading to the death of certainly thousands of innocent Indians. Reagan’s refusal to defy the courts led to at least 12 million butchered children under his watch.

Lincoln’s First Inaugural was filled with constitutional nonsense regarding secession, but his quote above accurately described one of the biggest contributions to the conflict of that terrible war: the Dred Scott v. Sandford decision by the Supreme Court.

The wrong lesson is drawn from what most of the liberal textbooks tell us about that 1857 decision. The reason the North was inflamed by it was not over sympathy for Dred Scott or enslaved human beings, but because the courts ruled that Congress could no longer prohibit slavery in the territories. For years civil war had been avoided by compromises forged by Congress, in 1821 and in 1850, and even in the controversial Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854, which took the power of deciding the slavery question out of congressional hands, giving it to the people of the territories.

But in Dred Scott, the courts ruled that the legislative branch could not decide that question any longer. This would open the door to a planter aristocracy in western states, versus the smaller family farms that would accommodate the middle class.

Still, an anti-slavery president might have stopped it by saying, “Under my administration, Dred Scott will not be enforced, and Congress is free to enforce their own laws regarding slavery in the territories.”

But President James Buchanan liked the decision, and so it stuck. And that is what Lincoln was talking about.

Donald Trump’s actions in deporting illegal immigrants is merely exercising his prerogative and duty to enforce laws already on the books. We must not forget that he is trying to remedy the treason of the Biden-Harris administration. And he is wise enough to select those criminal elements before the massive numbers of the others. These unfortunate people were the mere pawns of globalists bent on destroying American sovereignty and importing new voters for the lawless traitors of the Democratic Party.

