Trump vows to ‘demolish the Deep State globalists’ in New Hampshire primary speech

'With you at my side we will demolish the Deep State. We will expel the warmongers. We will get rid of the globalists. We will throw off the sick political class that hates our country,' said former president Donald Trump ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

(LifeSiteNews) — The day before the first presidential primary vote in New Hampshire, Donald Trump gave a speech in Laconia on January 22 in which he denounced the entire globalist agenda and vowed to “demolish the deep state.”

Rallying supporters ahead of the ballot, he rounded on the “corrupt and criminal” political class, and a “fake news” captive media which he described as “the enemy of the people.”

“2024 is our final battle,” Trump said. “With you at my side we will demolish the Deep State. We will expel the warmongers. We will get rid of the globalists. We will throw off the sick political class that hates our country. We will rout the fake news media. We will liberate our country from these tyrants once and for all. We will take back our country on election day 2024.”

Trump condemned moves towards the “waste” of more “blood and treasure” in a fresh war in the Middle East.

Trump discusses America’s re-engagement in the Middle East on behalf of Israel: “Now we’re getting involved in the Middle East. Look what’s happening… Here we go again with the Middle East! We spent $9 trillion dollars, killed millions of people… You know what we got? Nothing.… pic.twitter.com/gQ1KYg6aBu — AF Post (@AFpost) January 23, 2024

“Now we’re getting involved in the Middle East. Look what’s happening… Here we go again with the Middle East! We spent 9 trillion dollars, killed millions of people… You know what we got? Nothing. You got death. You got blood. You got nothing,” lamented the former president.

Stressing the loss of human life, which includes thousands of Americans, he continued, “We spent our blood and our treasure. And our blood is more important than our treasure.”

A war between the permanent state and the people

Trump was joined onstage by former GOP presidential nominee candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who described America as a nation waging war on its own people.

“We are in the middle of war in this country – between the permanent state and the everyday citizen,” Ramaswamy said.

“If you want to seal the border, vote Trump. If you want to restore law and order, vote Trump. If you want to beat the Deep State, vote Trump. If you want to revive our national identity, vote Trump. If you want to make America great again, vote Trump. Our best days are still ahead of us,” stressed the former rival.

Trump’s speech outlined every single aspect of this “war” on the American people, and showed how he intends to fight it – and win.

Against the global agenda of national suicide

In a rousing address, Trump vowed to end every single globalist policy in America, telling his audience “we are going to take America back” from these godless policies of national suicide.

“This country has gone to hell,” he charged. “We are nation that in many ways has become a joke. We are a nation that is hostile to liberty, faith – and even to God,” he added.

Trump then listed almost every aspect of the globalist agenda – promising to reverse them all.

He told the crowd that he would restore America’s energy independence, halting so-called carbon “Net Zero” measures immediately.

“They call it the Green New Deal – we call it the Green New Scam,” said Trump.“Everyone knows that the Green New Scam is fake and it will lead to our destruction.”

Trump also swore that he would “never introduce a central bank digital currency,” and would immediately seek to reverse the ideological capture of the American state and its legal and education systems.

“We will release American energy, and terminate every equity, diversity and inclusion program across the Federal Government… we will seal the borders… and I will instruct ICE and the Border Patrol to commence the largest deportation program in American history,” he promised.

Trump stated that action against radical leftwing ideologies would commence on “day one” of his next term as president, and that he will immediately starting by singing “an executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity – and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content.”

Next was a pledge on COVID-era mandates.

“And I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate,” Trump slammed.

Trump also showed he is unafraid to confront the transgender industry, as well as the industry of death that is abortion.

“We will keep men out of women’s sports… and we will protect innocent life,” he vowed.

His remarks in reference to a pro-life position come after recent reports from Democrat activists, who fear an incoming Trump administration will use the Comstock Act to “effectively ban abortions throughout the United States without Congress.”

The Comstock Act was “unenforceable under Roe v. Wade,” one report said, explaining the Act is a “series of laws enacted in 1873 that prohibit the shipment of ‘every article or thing designed, adapted or intended for producing abortion.'”

Deep State journal of record, The Washington Post, reported that the former president was interested in “Washington’s role” in limiting abortion, and quoted pro-life activist Mark Lee Dickson in a May 2023 article: “If a future president were to enforce these federal statutes, then they could shut down every abortion facility in America.”

“People are asking Donald Trump [whether he is] going to support a federal ban on abortion. … The way I see it, we already have a de facto federal ban on abortion. We’ve just got to enforce it,” The Washington Post lamented.

Happily, Trump reached out to Catholics specifically in his speech, noting their increasing harassment from federal agents.

“I don’t know what it is about Catholics but the FBI is going after Catholics,” Trump commented.

He then celebrated his endorsement by “the largest Catholic advocacy group in the USA,” referring to the fact that CatholicVote announced its support for Trump on the same day as his New Hampshire address.

CatholicVote’s president, Brian Burch, said in a press release yesterday, “Since his election, [Biden’s] administration has targeted our children, schools, and families. He’s failed to protect our churches, excused illegal FBI spying on Catholics, and called faithful citizens like you and me the biggest threat to America.”

Explaining his decision to pledge his organization’s support to Trump, he spoke of the need for a militarily-style “general” at the helm of the country committed to fighting “for the truth.”

“We need a general to lead us,” Burch said. “Someone who knows the truth and is willing to fight for it – not simply someone who will calculate the path of least resistance to accomplish some good on the margins.”

I will stop World War Three

Trump’s attention is on saving and restoring America, and moving its focus from foreign wars to the crisis within and adjacent to its borders.

“I will prevent world war three,” he assured the crowd, speaking of the mounting crisis around the war in Israel.

“The way its going now you are going to have world war three, and we will prevent it.”

He went on to pledge to fight another war, however – to protect Americans from the scourge of illegal drugs.

“To stop the deadly drugs that are poisoning our people I will instruct the U.S. Navy to impose a fentanyl blockade,” Trump said, referring to the high-volume of illegal drugs crossing the U.S. border, which he stated is “twelve times” higher than it was only several years ago.

“The drug cartels are waging war on America and we will destroy them,” he added.

The party of common sense

In a clear appeal to the American people, Donald Trump discarded terms of left and right, saying, “We are the party of common sense.”

“No matter how hateful and corrupt the criminals and communists are we are fighting against, you must never forget that this nation does not belong to them it belongs to you,” Trump said.

“The great silent majority is rising under our leadership the forgotten man will be forgotten no more. One people, one family, and one glorious nation under God. We will make America great again.”

A strategy for permanent victory

Trump was frank about the forces allied against him, and spoke candidly about the need for free and fair elections – as the lawfare against him continues.

“Biden and his thugs are desperate to stop us because we are the only ones who can stop them,” Trump noted. “And that’s why they are weaponizing law enforcement and election interference – the likes of which this country has never seen.”

Yet he was upbeat about the fact that this attempt to destroy him had backfired.

“The good news is its driven my poll numbers up,” Trump stated, before stressing the importance of going out to vote, and the dangers of complacency.

“You’ve got to go and vote. You can’t sit back and watch it on television. We need the margins, so go and vote,” he urged.

Moving on to the “stolen” election of 2020, he warned of the consequences of a second attempt to “rig” the election.

“The radical left democrats rigged the presidential election of 2020 and we are not going to allow them to rig the election of 2024 because if they do we will not have a country left,” Trump warned.

Citing his growing lead in state and national polls, he asserted, “The only way they are going to win in my opinion is if they cheat.”

Yet Trump is not only concerned with securing victory, but also in restoring the integrity of U.S. elections themselves, saying he will replace dubious counts and digital vote counting with “one-day voting with paper ballots and voter ID.”

Coupled with an “overhaul” of the Justice Department itself, Trump is aiming at a complete restoration of America and its institutions, promising not only to renew national infrastructure, but to renew the machinery of state.

“I will direct a completely overhauled DOJ to investigate every radical prosecutor in America for their illegal racist-in-reverse enforcement of the law,” Trump pledged.

He also spoke of measures to permit a restoration of law and order.

“I am going to indemnify all police officers and law enforcement to protect them from being destroyed by the radical left for taking strong action against crime,” Trump continued. “We are going to rebuild our cities into beacons of hope. Our cities are going to hell and we are going to change that.”

Framing the 2024 election as one that will decide the survival – and revival – of America, Trump observed, “We are a nation that has lost its way.”

With this speech, Trump underlines he is serious about leading the comeback for America.

