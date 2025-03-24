Trump warns ‘lunatic’ judges want power without votes after deportation ruling from leftist jurist

(Conservative Treehouse) — Judge James Boasberg issued a three-page order demanding the Trump administration deliver cabinet-level details about their criminal alien deportation operation.

Boasberg claims the information provided to him so far is “woefully inadequate,” and lacks the citations of what cabinet-level officials were involved in deporting criminal illegal aliens and Tren de Aragua gang members protected by a leftist immigration organization employing Judge Boasberg’s daughter.

Judge Boasberg appears to be focused on generating a contempt order against the Trump administration. Presumably, this would give Boasberg’s allied Democrats in congress a foothold for their needed 2028 election effort and another impeachment attempt.

“To begin, the Government cannot proffer a regional ICE official to attest to Cabinet-level discussions of the state-secrets privilege; indeed, his declaration on that point, not surprisingly, is based solely on his unsubstantiated ‘understand[ing],’” he said.

Boasberg then ordered the Trump administration to submit a brief by March 25 explaining why it did not violate his order by failing to return the individuals in question on the two earliest planes that arrived from El Salvador to the U.S. on March 15.

“By March 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., Defendants shall submit a sworn declaration by a person with direct involvement in the Cabinet-level discussions regarding invocation of the state-secrets privilege,” he added

Boasberg had previously warned the Trump administration of consequences if it were to violate his order.

President Trump via Truth Social:

Unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country! These people are Lunatics, who do not care, even a little bit, about the repercussions from their very dangerous and incorrect Decisions and Rulings. Lawyers endlessly search the United States for these Judges, and file lawsuits as quickly as they find them. It is then the obligation of Law abiding Agencies of Government to have these “Orders” overturned. The danger is unparalleled! These Judges want to assume the Powers of the Presidency, without having to attain 80 Million Votes. They want all of the advantages with none of the risks. Again, a President has to be allowed to act quickly and decisively about such matters as returning murderers, drug lords, rapists, and other such type criminals back to their Homeland, or to other locations that will allow our Country to be SAFE. It is our goal to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and such a high aspiration can never be done if Radical and Highly Partisan Judges are allowed to stand in the way of JUSTICE. STOP NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS NOW, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. If Justice Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble!

