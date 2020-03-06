Trump’s attorney general deserves compassion on fighting the Deep State

March 6, 2020 (American Thinker) — Many are disappointed and frustrated that Deep-State actors are not being prosecuted for their acts that certainly appear to be crimes while, on the other hand, conservatives are facing long jail sentences for less egregious behavior. Some are even suggesting that Attorney General William Barr is a member of the Deep State himself and never intends to prosecute Deep-State malefactors.

However, prosecuting such Deep-State snakes as Brennan, Clapper, Clinton, Comey, McCabe, and others involves a number of difficulties. Consider:

These actors know the system from the inside. They know what to expect and how to game the system. They have friends on the inside. From decades of "public service," most of them are quite wealthy. They will be able to afford top-notch legal talent to defend them. Probably most of the apparently criminal acts occurred in Washington, D.C., meaning that the cases would have to be prosecuted there. The Washington jury pool is over 90% Democrat and biased in favor of the snakes and against the Trump administration. The judges in Washington are as biased as the jurors. Just last week, for example, Judge Amy Berman Jackson demonstrated that she is little better than a Democrat National Committee operative. The defendants will be able to craft "graymail" defenses, putting the government to the dilemma of either harming national security by disclosing classified information, or dropping charges. Early failure may be fatal to any later cases. If the first case to go to trial should result in a dismissal or a "not guilty" verdict, the DNC-complicit corporate media would trumpet headlines about it for weeks. It could ruin chances for success in later cases.

In light of all of these difficulties — and there are probably more that are not readily apparent from the outside — it is not strange that, if A.G. Barr is preparing prosecutions, it would take some time. Perhaps this is part of what President Trump was referring to when he recently remarked that the swamp was a lot deeper than he had expected.

Frankly, in light of these difficulties, we should be surprised if any successful prosecution results. It would take immense hard work, legal genius, and some luck.

