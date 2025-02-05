Trump’s dismantling of USAID is his biggest blow against the Deep State yet

Trump’s war on the Deep State has shocked the establishment. Elon Musk’s DOGE has shut down USAID, immediately ceasing U.S. government funding of NGOs backing digital tyranny, mass migration, the 'LGBTQ' agenda, abortion – and a host of 'regime change' operations.

(LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump’s new administration has begun to dismantle globalist network funding of the policies of social revolution across the West – and beyond. With the revelations on the shuttering of USAID, Americans now know whose money is behind the Deep State: theirs.

Trump’s war on the Deep State has shocked the establishment. Elon Musk’s DOGE has shut down USAID, immediately ceasing U.S. government funding of NGOs backing digital tyranny, mass migration, the “LGBTQ” agenda, abortion – and a host of “regime change” operations including the funding of the origins of COVID-19 and the impeachment of Donald Trump himself.

These projects, and many more, were all paid for with U.S. taxpayer’s money through USAID.

This Deep State network of finance, influence and the subversion of democracy in the U.S., Britain, Europe and beyond remained unchanged in every election – until this one.

USAID, The U.S. Agency for International Development, “disbursed over 72 billion dollars last year,” according to a Newsweek report in October 2024, which described the now-defunct agency as “by far the world’s largest provider of humanitarian aid.”

So where is this “aid” going?

Here is where all of USAID’s “foreign aid” is going. None of these countries are “democracies.” Not a single one is an ally of the United States. Nothing here is in the American people’s interest. Do you think this “foreign aid” should be cut? pic.twitter.com/Y1prdg1LAh — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 4, 2025

… and what sort of “humanitarian” projects has it been aiding?

“USAID is notorious for funding the most horrifying projects known to mankind,” as Mike Benz explains.

These projects include apparently funding the origins of COVID-19, “fake social media sites” to promote the overthrow of governments, heroin production and “fake HIV clinics” to promote regime change – as well as funding the prosecution of Americans, and U.S. election interference.

“USAID IS NOTORIOUS FOR FUNDING THE DARKEST, MOST HORRIFYING PROJECTS KNOWN TO MANKIND.” @MikeBenzCyber was shocked to learn about USAID’s role in taking down free speech in America. @AmandaHead @jsolomonReports pic.twitter.com/jWB8FlGoN8 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) February 3, 2025

USAID’s “humanitarian” work included funding and directing the template for global digital governance in Ukraine, with its DIIA app, and funding the World Economic Forum which promotes the same agenda:

🚨🇺🇸 “I found out that USAid has been giving money to support the World Economic Forum” “Why is the American Tax Payer funding The WEF when everyone that arrives there lands in a private jet” ‼️ pic.twitter.com/OHOdYHIbaL — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 4, 2025

Its humanitarian efforts extended to sponsoring anti-Catholic propaganda in Ireland:

It has been revealed that USAID funded a subversive event called ‘Ireland 100’ which claimed to ‘celebrate’ a century of Irish independence In reality it was a dark and divisive event which repeatedly attacked Catholic Ireland and promoted mass emigration pic.twitter.com/IVUfh2a0pz — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) February 4, 2025

As Glenn Beck has pointed out, USAID was a major sponsor of abortion:

USAID is not a “humanitarian” effort. It’s a CIA front. It’s why the rest of the world HATES us. In exchange for our tax dollars, we’ve asked countries to change their laws, accept abortion, promote transgenderism in their schools, open their markets to multinational… pic.twitter.com/eMhLyVhhTi — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 3, 2025

Here is a picture of ISIS terrorists in Syria in a USAID tent:

USAID was also funding “globalist propaganda” on the U.K.’s state broadcaster:

🚨 BBC FUNDED BY USAID – YOUR TAX DOLLARS FUELING GLOBALIST PROPAGANDA! 🚨 Not content with squeezing Brits dry through a ridiculous TV licence fee, the BBC has ALSO been dipping its hands into U.S. taxpayer money via USAID. 🔴 Hardworking Americans & Brits unknowingly funding… pic.twitter.com/3NQdAFViUC — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) February 4, 2025

Independent journalist Michael Shellenberger reported, “From 2004-2022, USAID was the largest U.S. government funder of EcoHealth Alliance, the group that funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which likely started the COVID pandemic.”

From 2004-2022, USAID was the largest US government funder of EcoHealth Alliance, the group that funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which likely started the Covid pandemic. We broke the story that WIV’s Ben Hu was one of three patients zero in 2023. https://t.co/XVngt0mOdD — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 4, 2025

USAID sought to undermine and overthrow traditional and conservative national governments in Eastern Europe – and replace them with liberal-globalist ones:

The extent of foreign interference perpetrated through USAID is unbelievable. USAID spent BILLIONS interfering in elections, funding LGBTQ NGOs, promoting DEI, influencing media and state institutions in Romania, Hungary, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia etc. An international scandal. pic.twitter.com/kudIya8uKP — Daily Romania (@daily_romania) February 4, 2025

Dmitry Arestovich, the former right-hand man to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, now says USAID pressured the Ukrainian President into the war:

🇺🇸🇺🇦 ZELENSKY WAS FORCED INTO WAR BY USAID NGOs! As Arestovich said: “Ukraine was hired, like Indians, for a typhus blanket for the war with Russia” Less than a month after Zelensky won the election, 70 Ukrainian USAID funded NGOs presented him with a memorandum on red lines he… pic.twitter.com/4kSdLguDrO — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) February 4, 2025

USAID funded “sterilization projects” in Peru:

Prior to that, USAID was funding a sterilization program in Peru! pic.twitter.com/jWYjfNkl1K — 𝑭𝒓𝒂𝒖⚓️❤️🇺🇸 (@TrueFrau) February 4, 2025

And as LifeSiteNews reported in December 2024, USAID pressured African nations to change pro-life laws and promote mass abortions, but that did not stop Fr. James Martin from bewailing its demise.

In its simplest terms, the apparent demise of #USAID is the result of the world’s richest man ending a program that helps millions of poor people. You don’t need a Ph.D. in moral theology to see why this is an evil. You can just read Jesus’s parables on the rich and the poor. — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) February 3, 2025

USAID also paid “race rioters” to engage in violent protests in Africa:

At home, USAID sponsored the prosecution of U.S. citizens by “Soros-funded prosecutors”:

Why did USAID give $27 million to the US fiscal sponsor of the group controlling Soros-funded prosecutors and telling them which American citizens and politicians to prosecute? https://t.co/nFm7wqXntQ — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2025

…and, as former Trump State Department staffer Mike Benz also asks, “Why did USAID pay $20 million to hit piece journalists to dig up dirt on Rudy Giuliani and use that dirt as the basis to impeach the sitting U.S. President in 2019?”

Why did USAID pay $20 million to hit piece journalists to dig up dirt on Rudy Giuliani and use that dirt as the basis to impeach the sitting US President in 2019? pic.twitter.com/Ab8aQvJuF3 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 2, 2025

USAID was also giving “millions of dollars to Bill Kristol,” arch-neocon and founder of the permanent war “Project for a New American Century.”

Why is USAID giving millions of dollars to @BillKristol ? pic.twitter.com/wMkVwzGdi2 — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 2, 2025

The populist leader of El Salvador Nayib Bukele summed up the happy ending for the world that is the end of USAID.

“Most governments don’t want USAID funds flowing into their countries because they understand where much of that money actually ends up. While marketed as support for development, democracy, and human rights, the majority of these funds are funneled into opposition groups, NGOs with political agendas, and destabilizing movements.”

He explained how only “maybe 10% of the money reaches real projects that help people in need,” adding that “there are such cases” – but the remaining ninety percent, he says, “It is used to fuel dissent, finance protests, and undermine administrations that refuse to align with the globalist agenda. Cutting this so-called aid isn’t just beneficial for the United States; it’s also a big win for the rest of the world.”

Donald Trump’s war on the Deep State has just begun. It is not merely concerned with saving America, but his “common sense revolution” is a cure for a world made sick by a global network of death, deception and digital tyranny. He is uprooting the hidden international system which has promoted “LGBT, open borders and war” – as Hungary’s Viktor Orbán defined the values of the former regime.

This has been described as a “counter-revolution” by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, who says these are serious moves against the “Deep State… and its mirror image, the Deep Church.”

READ: Archbishop Viganò: Trump’s victory marks beginning of counter-revolution against Deep State, Deep Church

With a serious campaign underway to destroy the business model of the globalist system it is hard to see how the rainbow “church” of Fr. James Martin can survive its isolation in a world without the patronage, propaganda and power of a corrupt Deep State and its globalist networks.

And the revolution does not stop with USAID. With moves to “purge” the FBI, audit the U.S. Treasury and all the agencies of the U.S. government, Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is set to undertake a thorough cleanup of the White House and all it commands.

You might say the swamp is being drained.

However you frame it, what is happening here has never been seen in our lifetimes.

The secret state which directed politics and policy in the West despite elections is being exposed, defunded and shut down. We may not only have meaningful elections in future, but a Western society free of the propaganda of social revolution whose toxic “new values” had one thing in mind: the replacement of Christian civilization with a global government no one could ever escape.

Finally, after decades of destruction by design, things have really changed. For good.

