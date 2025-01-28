Trump’s national security adviser shakes up US intelligence to root out Deep State actors

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has suspended 160 National Security Council aides as he begins to reshape the US intelligence apparatus in an apparent attempt to weed out the Deep State and ensure alignment with Trump policies.

(Conservative Treehouse) — As Conservative Treehouse previously noted, much of the success in breaking up the Intelligence Community (IC) silo operations will fall on the shoulders of National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

In fact, the structure of the intelligence information system currently under construction in the Trump White House depends on Waltz successfully organizing the new system.

In following the roadmap for the optimal outcome, Waltz has suspended all aides to the National Security Council pending a review of their alignment with the Trump administration. Again, a good and necessary move.

That said, Waltz is likely to make a few mistakes along the road to a rapid reorganization and anyone who does not have trust issues, given the nature of what we have witnessed within the IC manipulation of government, would not be honest. However, Waltz is – so far – following a sequential process that will position the National Security Council for the optimal outcome.

The downside to these early moves is that the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is watching this restructuring while simultaneously pending the nomination hearings of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard who would also play a vital role in the information flow if the NSC is to get the best information to work with.

A historic review of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence shows they support the status quo IC and simultaneously hold power over the IC confirmation positions. From the Associated Press:

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser on Wednesday sidelined about 160 National Security Council aides, sending them home while the administration reviews staffing and tries to align it with Trump’s agenda. The career government employees, commonly referred to as detailees, were summoned Wednesday for an all-staff call and told they will be expected to be available to the council’s senior directors but would not need to report to the White House. The council provides national security and foreign policy advice to the president. Brian McCormack, chief of staff to national security adviser Mike Waltz, delivered the news in a two-minute phone call, telling the detailees they “are directed to be on call and report to the office only if contacted by the NSC leadership.” “As anyone who has had the privilege of working here in the White House knows, it’s a tremendous honor to support the executive office of the president and the presidency itself,” said McCormack, according to a recording of the call obtained by The Associated Press. “We also know that every president is entitled to have a staff and the advisers that they need to implement the goals that the American people elected him to pursue.”

Embedded within the NSC are going to be operatives against the foreign policy interest of President Trump. Mike Waltz is trying to ferret them out.

Keep this in mind as the next few weeks unfold, because no doubt those IC embeds who are removed are going to leak shaped information in an effort to weaken Trump and Waltz. In essence, on matters of national security policy, watch what Trump says and does and not what the leakers, “sources familiar with the matter,” might say.

Removing the tentacles of the Deep State is an undertaking that requires prudent discernment, and the absence of emotion as the process unfolds.

President Trump is not going to be deep in the weeds with these NSC folks, that’s the job for Waltz. Trump is going to set policy goals and strategic interest priorities with people he assigns to specific areas. It is the responsibility of Waltz to ensure no opposition in the National Security Council, and an honest plan to support those objectives.

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

