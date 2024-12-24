Trump’s return to the White House will come with even greater leverage over Western powers

Donald Trump’s first term was consequential because it was unexpected. This time many of those nations know exactly what to expect; but the bizarre part is, because of what they did to themselves economically they cannot preposition to avoid their vulnerability.

(Conservative Treehouse) — Simultaneous to Washington, D.C., debating how to fund government with an undertext of self-preservation and defense against Donald Trump’s arrival, we see a flock of tech CEOs rushing to talk to Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

The latest arrival to the southern White House is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (AWS), who hedged his bets too long and was late in supporting Trump before the election. This has put Bezos in a position of riding his bicycle in slow circles at the end of the driveway while Musk (xAI), Ellison (Oracle), and Thiel (Palantir) have full access “insider” passes along with their ally Vice-President Elect JD Vance.

From the New York Post:

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was seen sauntering into Mar-a-Lago late Wednesday night to have dinner with President-elect Donald Trump. Bezos walked in with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez for their first dinner with Trump since the soon-to-be 47th president won re-election. Trump had said last week that Bezos would visit him at his Florida mansion. The billionaire is just one of the tech executives hoping to get in Trump’s good graces before inauguration. Bezos had informed Trump’s team that he would donate $1 million to his inaugural fund, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg were previous guests at Mar-a-Lago for tech meetings before Bezos. Heck, all that’s needed now is for Bill Gates to show up and a wormhole revealing a parallel universe is likely to open.

However, all kidding aside, what we are witnessing is something extraordinarily unique: a timeline and confluence of events with great consequence.

It’s all about money

If we step back and look at the origin of the most recent geopolitical unrest, most of it – as usual – is connected to the economics of things. What we notice is the World Economic Forum’s post-pandemic Build Back Better agenda created a global energy crisis, and subsequently a great deal of international inflation.

The originating angst behind the recent EU election outcomes can be traced back to the collateral damage from the insufferably short-sighted “clean energy” policy. Yes, it was all intentional, and yes, the consequences were predictable. However, what was unknown to those who orchestrated the events was the eventual reaction from the citizens who felt the brunt of the economic consequences.

At its root cause and consequence, France has now lost its governing party coalition, while the German governing party coalition also just collapsed. The nation of Georgia rebuked the entreaties of Brussels, and the people of Romania are trying to generate an election outcome that can withstand the manipulation of the European Union.

The inverted fascism of the WEF (corporations controlling government) is now being rejected throughout the European continent, while Brussels and the NATO-led Western leadership teams attempt to find new ways to retain control.

The underlying turmoil is mostly economic, and we can trace the origin of these surfacing geopolitical dynamics to the post-pandemic plan known as Build Back Better. Inflation, skyrocketing costs of living, food prices, home heating, fuel prices, farming costs, transportation, and so much more. All of it impacted by an energy policy that touches every aspect of life.

All of those energy policy consequences create serious trouble. However, this geopolitical trouble also creates an opportunity where Trump’s use of economic leverage as a tool to create national wealth gains power. All these various Western nations are precariously balanced right now, and here comes Trump – the proverbial Godzilla in a China shop.

Trump has both economic and national security expectations for China, Russia, Ukraine, the EU, Canada, and Mexico. Most of the “Western” nations in that group are in a vulnerable economic position to the impact that Trump can deliver; they know it, and he knows it. Consider this from Politico:

The economic crosswinds sweeping across the continent threaten to stir into a perfect storm in the coming year as an unchained Trump sets his sights on Europe. In addition to levying new tariffs on everything from Bordeaux to Brioni (the president-elect’s favorite Italian suit-maker), the incoming leader of the free world is certain to reinforce his demand that NATO countries either pony up more cash for their own defense or lose American protection. That means European capitals, already struggling to rein in surging deficits amid dwindling tax revenue, will face even greater financial strains, which could trigger further political and social upheaval. Recessions and trade wars may come and go, but what makes this juncture so perilous for the continent’s prosperity has to do with the biggest inconvenient truth of all: the EU has become an innovation desert. Though Europe has a rich history of eye-popping inventions, including scientific breakthroughs that gave the world everything from the automobile to the telephone, radio, television and pharmaceuticals, it has devolved into an also-ran. Once synonymous with cutting-edge automotive technology, Europe today doesn’t have a single entry among the 15 bestselling electric vehicles. As former Italian Prime Minister and central banker Mario Draghi noted in his recent report on Europe’s flagging competitiveness, only four of the world’s top 50 tech companies are European.

Trump’s first term was consequential in part because it was unexpected. This time many of those nations know exactly what to expect; but the bizarre part is, because of what they did to themselves they cannot preposition to avoid their vulnerability.

They carried out the plan of the WEF organization. Now, as a direct and specific consequence, economically most of those nations are completely exposed and politically weak. Trump has never had this much leverage before.

In term one, the reacting allies dragged their heels to comply with Trump’s requests and expectations. In Term two, I expect one of the more visible elements for us to watch will be how fast those same allies react to requests and expectations. In fact, I think we are already seeing this play out.

The speed of compliance by “Western allies” is directly proportionate to their economic vulnerability. Mexico and Canada are great examples.

The European Commission is a bunch of elitist snobs who refuse to accept how detached and diminutive they truly are; however, it is going to be fun to watch the EU fall in line quickly to avoid Trump simply getting up from the table and walking out.

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

