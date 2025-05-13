Trump’s surgeon general pick is a threat to Big Pharma, not medical freedom

Dr. Casey Means has faced backlash for spotlighting America’s metabolic crisis and pushing for reform of junk food production and marketing instead of the hyper-vaccination problem.

(Focal Points) — “You are what you eat,” as the old saying goes.

Anyone who visits a U.S. airport and looks around can see that something has gone terribly wrong with the metabolic health of the American people. It’s therefore an astonishing fact that President Donald Trump’s new pick for Surgeon General, Casey Means, has come under fire from all quarters for suggesting that there is something wrong with our food supply that needs to be investigated and corrected.

I get it, it’s up to the individual to avoid eating junk food. Nevertheless, it is still perfectly sensible public policy to ascertain how the American food industry deliberately engineers and encourages the consumption of junk food, especially among the young.

A thorough investigation of the American food industry could also yield sensible strategies for investing in higher quality food production. This, in turn, could revitalize America’s moribund agricultural sector. There’s a lot of talk of “bringing jobs back to America.” How about jobs producing high quality food in local markets all over the country?

I am aware of the suspicion within the medical freedom movement that Casey Means is controlled opposition for changing the subject from the real enemy of public health – namely, the hyper-vaccination of children, which is doing Lord knows what to their gastrointestinal, neurological, and metabolic health.

Though I appreciate the fact that the Vaccine-Industrial Complex is skilled at changing the subject to divert critical scrutiny away from vaccines, I have not seen any evidence that Casey Means is serving the Vaccine Cartel with her stated objective of scrutinizing the food supply.

Some of my readers have pointed out that Casey’s father, Grady Means, worked in President Gerald Ford’s administration as an assistant to Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, and that this should be regarded as evidence that she is serving undeclared interests. One should remember that it was the Ford Administration that quickly pulled the Swine Flu vaccine off the market after reports that about 25 people had died after receiving the shots and a few hundred developed Guillain-Barre.

Moreover, the fact that one’s family has worked for U.S. government institutions is not evidence that one is compromised by nefarious interests. A notable example of this was young Tyler Shultz, who blew the whistle on Theranos, even though his grandfather – former Secretary of State George Shultz – was an investor in the bogus blood testing company and was extremely unhappy about his grandson’s decision.

Secretary Kennedy supports her, and he has done more than anyone in the public forum to raise concern about vaccine safety.

People frequently ask me why Secretary Kennedy isn’t working faster to counter the unwarranted influence of Vaccine-Industrial Complex. This strikes me as the equivalent of complaining that Indiana Jones didn’t escape from the Well of Souls fast enough.

Secretary Kennedy has entered one of the largest dens of venomous serpents ever erected. It’s going to take him a while to slash through it.

