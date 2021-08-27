Trusting the FDA, taking Pfizer’s COVID jab, ensures America stays ‘compliant’ and ‘stupid’

Americans have the freedom to be stupid, even as they live in a time when their medical freedom has been savaged. Every day it seems clearer that we are living in a world where insanity is on steroids.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

(LifeSiteNews) – It is tempting to castigate most of the public as stupid, victims of a massive and effective propaganda war to coerce COVID vaccinations. But that, sadly, is the present situation. The forces of evil intimidation and authoritarian government have prevailed. Despite the many voices of courageous truth-telling physicians and medical researchers warning of the harmful health impacts of the vaccines, much of society is supporting the FDA Pfizer vaccine approval (with more approvals to come). No stopping mandates now.

Despite incredible evidence since early 2020 that we have safe, effective and cheap generic medicines to treat and prevent COVID, the drug industry has succeeded in getting the corrupt government and public health system to hand it a global trillion-dollar business. With no end in sight, as booster and yearly shots will become as mandated as the initial shots. Stay stupid. That is the choice Americans face.

Death data

Though data has been ineffective in compelling government agencies to stop the vaccine effort, consider these data on deaths attributed to just the Pfizer vaccine. The CDC VAERS data system shows 9,027 deaths. The British Yellow Card reporting system reports 501 deaths. EudraVigilance, the European Union database reports 10,616 deaths. Not counting non-EU European countries and many other nations that comes to a total of 20,144 deaths. And add in some 2,644,488 adverse reactions following Pfizer’s injections.

As to other nations, recent data reported by official media sources in Brazil admit that over 32,000 people have died following COVID-19 shots, and one of the approved shots in Brazil is the Pfizer/BioNTech shot. What about Israel?

No data on deaths, but in early July, the Israeli Health Ministry reported a decrease in the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine in preventing infections and symptomatic illness, to 64% from a high of 95% reported in May.

Also, reported this month, Israel has the world’s highest levels of vaccination for COVID-19, with 78% of those 12 and older fully vaccinated, the vast majority with the Pfizer vaccine. But the country now has one of the world’s highest infection rates, with nearly 650 new cases daily per million people. More than half are in fully vaccinated people, reportedly 60 percent.

And from Korea came this May report: “Since the vaccination program began on Feb. 26, a total of 153 cases of death after inoculation had been reported…according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Pfizer accounted for 93 cases and AstraZeneca 60.”

Experienced epidemiologists you can trust would tell you that no vaccine with these levels of harmful effects would ever have been approved in the past.

But the hell with data. Take your shots and gamble that you will not be yet another victim of a vaccine that was never sufficiently tested to reveal all the short- and long-term negative health impacts. Trust the FDA when it officially proclaims the Pfizer vaccine safe.

Take your shot and shut up. Don’t think about blood clots or a brain bleed or stroke. Don’t go to 1000 Covid Stories and watch all the videos of victims who have suffered or died from shots. Be compliant. Stay stupid. And take your shots.

FDA letter to Pfizer

Here is some very concerning information from the FDA letter to Pfizer relative to its approval of their COVID vaccine. “We did not refer your application to the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee because our review of information submitted in your BLA [biologics license application], including the clinical study design and trial results, did not raise concerns or controversial issues that would have benefited from an advisory committee discussion.” This is sheer nonsense, an awful short circuiting of past normal procedure for vaccine approval.

The letter then continues to outline deadlines for the submission of a list of outstanding items, some of which might be considered controversial. Here are a few that should be of great concern to some people:

A study to evaluate whether the vaccine can safely and effectively be administered in a lower dose to individuals 12 to 29 years of age, due in 2023.

A study to evaluate the safety of vaccine in pregnancy, including possible birth defects, due in 2025.

Various studies to assess myocarditis and pericarditis after administration of vaccine, due between 2022 and 2026.

A study to assess the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in children 12-15 years of age (spring 2023), 6 months to <12 years of age (fall 2023), and children <6 months of age (summer 2024).

Many people would conclude that FDA should have waited before granting vaccine approval at this time.

Survey of medical professionals

Trust in the CDC and FDA has decreased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic among health care professionals, according to a June WebMD/Medscape poll.

“Out of nearly 2,000 U.S. nurses surveyed between May 25 and June 3, 77% said their trust in the CDC has decreased since the start of the pandemic, and 51% said their trust in the FDA has decreased. Similarly, out of nearly 450 U.S. doctors surveyed in the same time period, 77% said their trust in the CDC has decreased and 48% said their trust in the FDA has decreased. In addition to a lack of trust, many health care professionals said they disagreed with the CDC’s and FDA’s actions on COVID-19. About half of both doctors and nurses said they disagreed with the FDA’s overall decision-making during the pandemic, compared to 36% of WebMD readers. Nearly 60% of doctors and 65% of nurses said they disagreed with the CDC’s overall pandemic guidance, while 39% of WebMD readers did.”

In other words, the professionals had more negative views than the public.

Why pay attention to what the professionals think? To stop being a victim. Or stay stupid. Keep trusting the CDC and FDA are not using political values and commitments instead of sound science and data. Put your life in their hands.

Forbes article

A very new article is titled “How the FDA’s Lack of Transparency Undermines Public Trust.” A former FDA official had this to say:

“As Americans, we understand that a certain level of secrecy is required for particular aspects of the federal government such as the military, national security and related areas. However, this sort of secrecy should not include decisions of public health, FDA decisions and other health sciences. Unfortunately, our FDA sees it differently. Anyone wanting to get documents from the FDA must go through a lengthy wait and the government rigamarole of FOIA requests to obtain them. But the better question is: Why doesn’t the FDA just share everything public-health related proactively? Even more problematically, when one does go through FOIA, FDA records are often absurdly redacted to the point of hilarity. In the same vein as its lack of document transparency, there has been a disturbing increasing pattern of the United States FDA refusing to honestly discuss its scientific and clinical public health decisions.”

Who should you trust? Not the FDA. Not the safety of COVID vaccines. Follow the real science and facts.

Rasmussen survey

This July poll found a significant fraction of Americans have lost their trust in public health officials. The survey conducted on 1,000 Americans between June 30 and July 1, 2021, found that one in three respondents doubted the vaccines for COVID-19 were as safe as described by the government.

Asked if they think “public health officials are lying about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines,” 32% of the respondents agreed. And 20% remained uncertain.

Among those who do not trust the level of safety advertised by authorities, 21% of them were vaccinated people, and half of them were unvaccinated. Meanwhile, those who intended to keep rejecting vaccination made up 60%.

Unsurprisingly, confidence in authorities was highest among Democrats, with only 23% of them saying they did not trust the safety of the vaccines. The rate of unconvinced Republicans in contrast was 44% and for the unaffiliated it was 32%. Trusting authorities is a sure sign of stupidity or sheer mental laziness.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents (62%) confirmed they were fully vaccinated, while 32% had not received the doses.

Reflecting the level of trust in authorities about how safe the vaccines are, the immunized and planning to get immunized were higher among Democrats (77% and 62%) compared to Republicans with respectively 55% and 36%. Being consistently stupid is no virtue.

Draw your own conclusions on which groups were the best informed by sources outside of government like the website you are reading this on.

Survey of medical specialists

A July survey sought views on the FDA. A survey of 252 specialists in dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, and rheumatology, revealed confidence in the FDA is swiftly dwindling. Only 36% express a high level of assurance in the agency, with nearly one-half reporting that their confidence with the FDA has eroded in the past year. The professionals know more truth than many citizens.

Sentiment is most negative as it relates to being unbiased/apolitical, the speed of New Drug Application (NDA) reviews, and transparency with the medical community. The dissatisfaction seems to stem from unpredictable and unexpected moves from the agency, which differ by specialty.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities! Show Petition Text 9767 have signed the petition. Let's get to 10000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition With the FDA's decision to officially approve the Pfizer COVID jab, calls to vaccinate schoolchildren and more university students will become louder and more insistent. But, America's children and young people must be protected from unknown future side-effects of these drugs, and parents' rights must be respected! Please SIGN this urgent petition which demands that COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities be prohibited in every U.S. state. This petition will be sent to the leaders of every state legislature and to every governor in the United States, urging them to pass emergency legislation banning vaccine mandates for primary, secondary and university students. Students simply have the right to be educated without being forced to violate deeply held principles and their own bodily integrity! But, unfortunately, some private schools, like the Jesuit-run Brophy College Prep School in Phoenix, Arizona, have already mandated the COVID vaccine for their students, in spite of massive parental opposition. If parents or students reject the vaccine, students face intrusive weekly testing and exclusion from extra-curricular activities. Also, more and more universities have actually started to disenroll unvaccinated students. But, even where that is not happening, not taking the vaccine often subjects students to masking, extra testing and additional administrative obstacles. And now, with the Pfizer jab approval, Joe Biden's Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, is threatening more mandates. While it is true that the FDA approval for the Pfizer jab only pertains to those over 16 years of age, the pharmaceutical industry and some state actors have been pushing to get approval for pre-teens! So, it stands to reason that the Federal government will try to impose vaccines on schools, for those 16 and over, as well as on all university students. But, eventually, such mandates could even apply to younger and younger schoolchildren. That's why state legislatures and governors must fight back against any attempt to coerce school students to take a COVID vaccine against their will! Science and logic should dictate public health policy. And both say that mandatory vaccination for children and university students is not only unnecessary, but very likely dangerous for the future health of America's youth. The CDC reports that the rates of death, injury, and hospitalization are very, very low for children and adolescents and that COVID transmission in schools, both from student to staff and between students, is also very low. And a European CDC study concluded that "no evidence has been found to suggest that children or educational settings are primary drivers of COVID transmission." So, right now, we know that schoolchildren are at very low risk of becoming very ill as a result of COVID, or of even transmitting the virus. But, we don't know how a hastily-prepared, unstudied vaccine will affect the health of millions of America's youth in the future. Gambling with their future, and the future of our nation, should not even be entertained for one second! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition urging state legislatures to ban COVID vaccine mandates for schools and universities - both public and private. Urge them to respect parents' rights, informed consent and bodily integrity. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Ivy League schools mandate COVID-19 vaccines for fall' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ivy-league-mandates-covid-19-vaccines-for-the-fall/ 'FDA approval of Pfizer jab isn’t about our health, it’s about mandating the shots' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/fda-approval-of-pfizer-jab-isnt-about-our-health-its-about-mandating-the-shots Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Earlier survey

A May survey found that only 52% of Americans have a great deal of trust in CDC. Other health agencies were even lower — only 37% of Americans said they had a lot of trust in the National Institutes of Health or the FDA.

The poll found that trust isn’t just a problem for federal health agencies. State health departments have the trust of 41% of Americans, and local health departments only did slightly better at 44%. Another reality check worthy of respect.

Senator Susan Collins from Maine said: “I used to have the utmost respect for the guidance from the CDC,” she told CDC Director Rochelle Walensky at a congressional hearing: “I always considered the CDC to be the gold standard. I don’t anymore.”

Understand that FDA would not have fully approved the Pfizer vaccine unless CDC agreed.

Conclusions

The FDA is leading the way for many thousands of Americans and other people worldwide to suffer and die from the Pfizer vaccine and its competitors that will also surely get approved. Many will die from breakthrough infections after taking that vaccine.

Keep in mind that the above data on COVID vaccine deaths totally overshadow the few hundred annual deaths from flu vaccines. Also, consider that the 1976 pandemic swine flu mass vaccination campaign was canceled after just 53 people died.

I urge you to read my recent article on the dire views of two of the most prominent virologists on the planet. Or even reread it to fully comprehend what the future dystopian world looks like.

Every one of us has the responsibility to vigorously pursue the incredible amount of solid science data and information that is available, or take the easy path and trust FDA and other government and public health agencies. Never have so many trusted so many untrustworthy experts and agencies. Keep trusting them with your life.

Americans have the freedom to be stupid, even as they live in a time when their medical freedom has been savaged. Every day it seems clearer that we are living in a world where insanity is on steroids.

Share











