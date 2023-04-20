Truth in decay: The RAND Corporation’s blueprint to end free speech

In a new report, RAND makes clear that their advice is for the U.S. Deep State to intensify its efforts towards complete information control in every aspect of life.

(LifeSiteNews) — The RAND Corporation, which advises the U.S. permanent war faction on policy, published a new study on April 12th, 2023. Titled Truth Decay and National Security it suggests ways to combat “…the diminishing role of facts and analysis in American public life.”

This sounds like welcome news in a world where the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health is a fat man in a wig.

Of course, RAND are not recommending a return to sanity and to sincerity on the part of government. The report is part complaint, part strategy – about the problem of maintaining a monopoly on the truth. As usual, it is a measure which we are told will improve our lives – by eliminating any option other than conformity and compliance with the ruling ideology.

Who’s afraid of truth decay?

Whilst the revelations of the Twitter Files and the Pentagon Papers are not mentioned in this report, it is certain they will be present in the minds of those reading it. The information war has been successful, but produces diminishing returns following the high-water mark of lockdown.

Questions over the corruption of the Zelensky regime, the realization that the Russians are not losing, and even the fact that U.S. intelligence agents are embedded in the digital and mainstream media are all examples of narrative breakdown. RAND has a solution for those propaganda deniers. It is, as usual, to escalate the conflict between state-sponsored fantasy and evidenced reality.

Why do the progressives and the deep state authoritarians cooperate so well? Their power relies equally on the promotion of fantasy as reality. Truth decays these lies, leaving them toothless.

A total mobilization

RAND has published a handy blueprint for future action, showing how the escape of facts into the mainstream can be halted at every level – from that of the individual, to the very norms and beliefs of entire cultures.

“We propose an organizational framework for the multiple impacts of Truth Decay on the national security within the United States, on U.S. allies, and on U.S. adversaries.”

With the above statement accompanying this neat graphic, RAND makes clear that their advice is for the U.S. Deep State to intensify its efforts towards complete information control in every aspect of life.

This is an escalation – to total information war upon the domestic populations of the West.

Better living through propaganda

RAND has been publishing on this subject for over five years. “Truth Decay” is a snappy little title which subtly reframes total information control as some kind of public health measure. In this recent report, the example of another public health measure was cited as an example of the dangers of permitting the freedom of speech.

RAND claimed in an earlier update on “truth decay” that it is the “misinformation” around the “100% safe and effective” injections mandated in the military

“And although 97 percent of the active-duty force was vaccinated by December 2021, misinformation was seen as the primary driver of the reluctance and refusal of some service members to vaccinate…”

The diminished role of facts

The report itself contains egregious elisions, such as the conflation of the novel mRNA treatments mandated above, and vaccinations. The paper’s authors promote the insulting lie that that those who refused this were ignorant – and misled. These needless injections of an untested substance whose long term effects are unknown were administered for a trivial disease – and were medically needless.

The authors see the fact that “6,748 service members had been separated for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine,” as evidence of the “… general vulnerabilities of military personnel to misinformation.”

The personality of modern propaganda

This sort of news – bad news for you, good news for the surveillance state – is always presented as an unquestionably good thing. Who would not want to restore fact-based analysis to the news, and to government communications?

In a report in October 2022 RAND styled itself and its efforts as a public service initiative without bias – framing the issue of the freedom of information as a threat to everyone.

“Truth Decay is…why nonpartisan think tanks like RAND are as important now as they have ever been.”

This “nonpartisan” report is written by two women. One is an academic with pronouns in her bio, Caitlin McCulloch (she/her) –whilst the other is a Deep State intelligence asset.

The authors of the report personally embody the core principles of modern propaganda. It is an exercise undertaken to refine the control of the permanent state, and it is packaged as the well informed choice of All Good People. It makes a virtue of evil.

These ideologies – progressive, repressive – are in combination what we have inherited following the collapse of liberalism. This is the reason we often find that the removal of liberties is presented as the enlightened option– as it is here.

The respective backgrounds of these women reveal the ideology that is at work, and the method of its propaganda. As with the COVID injections, the issue of “Truth Decay” is framed so that no reasonable – or intelligent – person could disagree with the facts and analysis presented by a woke academic and a national security state agent.

The tragedy of the common good

It is typical of these initiatives – well branded, attractively named – to be framed as a general appeal to the common good through common sense. Yet we are accustomed to the abuse of this appeal.

In fact, this is not a measure to combat decay – but to complete it. It presents the freedom of information as a fundamental threat to the national security of the U.S. and its allies.

What kind of nation has the United States become when it perceives the liberty of its own citizens and of its allies as a danger to itself? It has been captured by an ideology so completely that this ideology can define itself and its own extreme positions as neutral.

In fact, it is a system of ideas which is completely opposed to the American republic and its constitution. It appeals to Americans and their friends to rally around the flag to enact the permanent abolition of the liberty of thought.

