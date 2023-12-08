Tucker Carlson is right: America is an empire in free fall

Tucker Carlson and Thomas Massie’s appraisal of the state of U.S. power shows the diabolical consequences of its exercise without responsibility. Their revolutionary act is to tell the truth in a time of near-universal deceit.

(LifeSiteNews) — With his 45th episode on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tucker Carlson recounts the reality-denying policies of the current administration, which are ruining what he calls the U.S. Empire.

Carlson says that whilst we as individuals bear immediate responsibility for any small infraction of the law, the U.S. government can start wars, destroy nations, impose lockdowns and mandates for a dangerous and ineffective “vaccine” without facing any consequences whatsoever.

Ep. 45 How could Washington possibly send tens of billions more to sleazy oligarchs in Ukraine now that the whole enterprise has been revealed as a fruitless, corrupt and incredibly destructive disaster? Because that’s what they always do. pic.twitter.com/Cn6SMHcqcr — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 5, 2023

Later, in an interview with Congressman Thomas Massie, he goes deeper into a cycle of corruption and the bureaucratic reward of failure which informs a ruinous politics of denial – at the domestic and diplomatic level.

Great power, Great irresponsibility

Carlson opens by asking:

Ever notice how the bigger the tragedy is – the harder it is for the people responsible to apologize?

He then compares the gulf between personal and political responsibility. He notes that if you or I had a minor car crash we would admit it – and say sorry.

But if I invaded Iraq and killed a million people… or if I locked your kids inside for a year…or if I forced you to take a ‘vaxx’ that didn’t work, or that might have hurt you.

He continued:

I could never admit that I did that, because if I did, I would have to suffer the consequences.

Carlson’s analysis reminds us of the maxim “with great power comes great responsibility.” His examination of the actions of the U.S. government show the exercise of great – and devastating – power, with no accountability whatsoever.

The examples he cites indicate a crisis in American democracy, directed by an administration with a free hand to cause chaos without ever being held responsible.

Project Ukraine

Carlson moves to the war in Ukraine, which he says was framed as a war to “beat Russia, and prevent Russia from invading the rest of Europe.”

He points out that “[n]one of this has turned out to be true. Ukraine is not going to beat Russia.”

That this obvious and predictable fact still provokes controversy indicates the degree to which the policies and pronouncements of the U.S. government have departed from reality. As Carlson rightly observes, “The only person who has been beaten in this is the U.S., which is measurably weaker.”

“Honest, rational people whatever their previous position admit that,” he adds.

Yet he says the Biden administration cannot admit this, “and neither can the U.S. Congress.”

When reality is treason

What is worse, they seem intent on “sending another 60 odd billion [dollars]…so another generation of Ukrainians can die in a pointless war.”

The consequences of this aversion to reality are grave, and the cost can be counted in human lives as well as in vast amounts of taxpayer cash.

Why is the U.S. government and the House incapable of accepting reality? Carlson’s answer will be obvious to anyone who has followed the propaganda line deployed in defense of prolonging this war:

“If you’re not in favor of sending another $60 billion to the oligarchs in Ukraine, then you’re working for Vladimir Putin,” Carlson says, summarizing the mainstream refrain.

What Carlson is saying is that the U.S. government considers basic facts about reality to be treason.

A matter of national security

Carlson demonstrates that is the policy of the current administration, showing a segment featuring the National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

In it, Sullivan basically says that any member of Congress who votes against sending this money to Ukraine is “…making it easier for Putin to prevail.”

Jake Sullivan is not a diplomat. He is a former assistant to Hillary Clinton, directing her two failed campaigns (one for president, another for the Democratic nomination).

He has been rewarded for this loyal service with a position of vital significance, which he uses to advance the politics of make-belief.

Yet Sullivan’s ties to disaster go deeper than the current war against Russia.

A decade of damage

As MROnline reported in July this year, Sullivan was involved in the destruction of the Libyan state, the transfer of Libyan weapons to Syria via the infamous “Rat line,” and the failed attempt to topple the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

He was also instrumental in the 2014 U.S.-backed coup which led to the war we see today in Ukraine – and, it is claimed, had a leading role in the destruction of the NordStream pipeline.

The bombing of the strategic gas supply of Europe has compounded the economic damage caused by lockdowns, resulting in deindustrialization from unstable energy costs and widespread inflation.

As Rick Sterling concludes in the piece linked above:

The Americans who oversaw the 2014 coup in Kiev, are the same ones running U.S. foreign policy today: Joe Biden, Victoria Nuland and Jake Sullivan. Prospects for ending the Ukraine war are very poor as long as they are in power.

The architects of disaster are still at the drawing board, and refuse to acknowledge the catastrophic mess their schemes have caused. None of them face any consequences for this campaign of destruction, for which ordinary Americans and citizens around the world continue to pay a high price.

The sheer scale of the harm done to the U.S. and the wider world makes it impossible, according to Carlson, for anyone responsible to own up to what they have done.

A brave exception

Not every U.S. congressman is complicit in this dismal charade. Carlson introduces Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky as a principled and consistent dissenter from the denialism that plagues the centers of U.S. power.

Massie says he is not voting to send $60 billion to Ukraine “because we can’t afford it.”

He notes we have already spent twice as much in Ukraine as it would cost to repair the all roads and bridges of the U.S..

“We are spending money to blow up infrastructure [in Ukraine] which we are also going to have to pay to repair,” he says.

A cycle of corruption

Massie also points out a disturbing fact about where the money earmarked to Ukraine actually goes – which explains why “congressmen tend to vote for this stuff…”

He explains:

They are saying the quiet part out loud. A lot of this federal spending to Ukraine is laundered back to the Military-Industrial Complex in the U.S.

What is more, Massie says:

It enriches some people in their districts, some of whom are congressmen.

Massie says that this is presented as investment. Officially, he says, the aim is to “revitalize the Defense Industrial Base – that’s the acronym for the MIC or Military-Industrial Complex.”

In this way the vast funding for a “pointless” war, which seriously destabilizes the world, is presented as a lucrative opportunity for the politicians who vote for it. Massie notes it also routes money to the makers of “deadly munitions” in “Alabama, Ohio or Texas.”

Carlson recognizes this is an argument, albeit an “immoral one.” He adds that “this is not the argument the government are making in public.”

Morally deficient

Carlson notes that the Biden administration frames funding for Ukraine in moral and not in monetary terms, and that according to them, “You’re a bad person if you’re against this.”

Again, this is a direct contradiction of reality, argues Carlson. Recalling the U.S.-backed intervention of then-U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to prevent peace negotiations in March 2022, he summarized the actions of the U.S. government as anything but moral:

We prevented a peace deal, we extended a war – and we killed all these people. Has anyone apologized?

Massie’s reply was telling.

No. To support this money you have to be economically illiterate and morally deficient.

Massie goes on to point out another contradiction in the position of Jake Sullivan, and the Biden administration in general.

He [Sullivan] would say I am a friend of Putin because I won’t vote for this money. But I would say I am a friend of Americans and I am putting America first.

So who really is helping Putin, if anyone? According to Massie, it is people like Jake Sullivan.

Massie states simply that Putin “…is a Cold War relic, and when neocons and Liberals push NATO closer to Russia, they help people like Putin get elected.”

Carlson concludes the exchange by arguing the actions of this administration have helped to “resettle” global affairs “to the disadvantage” of the United States.

Massie notes in agreement that no one in Congress is willing to admit any of this, despite the fact that it is obvious.

Chaos without consequence

Carlson is arguing that the effects of the politics of denial have both local and global consequences – and none of them good for the U.S.

He moves to discuss the career of “unelected lunatic” Victoria Nuland “who clearly hates the United States and always has.”

He says Nuland has been involved in every disaster since Iraq, and yet “her name is never mentioned, and shares responsibility for the deaths of more people than any other living American.”

Carlson says “[t]here is no one more discredited than Victoria Nuland. Nobody says that.”

Instead, “she rose within the bureaucracy” to enjoy more power than Congress combined over U.S. policy in Israel and Ukraine.

Massie said that despite Nuland having “failed multiple times” and enjoying “no credibility,” she was recently briefing Congress on Israel.

Her powerful career in chaos on a colossal scale makes her emblematic of Carlson’s argument that the greater the damage, the less likely anyone will be held responsible.

Moreover, this appears to be a system which rewards obscene failure with unquestioned power.

Imperial delusions

As Carlson says, “It’s such a humiliating way to end the American Empire.”

Carlson and Massie’s appraisal of the state of U.S. power shows the diabolical consequences of its exercise without responsibility. Their revolutionary act is to tell the truth in a time of near-universal deceit.

Carlson is correct to fear a loss of Empire along with a loss of face for the U.S. He and Massie present a convincing picture of a vast bureaucracy opposed to reality on principle, which starts disastrous wars at tremendous human cost, and goes on to fund corrupt states to pay public servants who aren’t real.

Massie notes that 30-40 percent of the Afghan policemen funded by the U.S. simply did not exist. He says we cannot know how much of the $6 billion given to Afghanistan since the U.S. left has been paying the wages of these imaginary friends. Massie also notes that we cannot know where the aid money is going in Ukraine – simply because no one is checking.

It would be no surprise to find that the government officials the U.S. is supposed to be paying were just as unreal as the nation-building nonsense which led to this mess.

The denialism which directs U.S. policy is immensely profitable for a few, but comes at the expense of human lives, of the integrity of the U.S. and of its economy, and that of the growing realization around the world that the management of the U.S. Empire is in the hands of people whose only success is in the routine production of ruin.

