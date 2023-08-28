Tucker Carlson slams ‘insane’ US gov’t leaders who stifle human flourishing in Hungary speech

Tucker Carlson returned to Hungary on August 22 to deliver a message which will resonate far beyond his Hungarian audience: the devastating cost to humanity of the separation of mankind from nature – and from God.

His was a speech that showed the devastating cost to humanity of the separation of mankind from nature – and from God.

Carlson’s address showed how far the world “created by our leaders” has strayed from the normal, Christian nation in which he grew up:

The world is realigning at high speed, and turning against the United States. But the Biden Administration is spending its time harassing one of our last sincere allies in Europe, Hungary, for the crime of being too Christian. Watch. (Tucker's Speech in Budapest) pic.twitter.com/yppDft6YIi — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 26, 2023

His address in Budapest began with a reference to the shameful characterization of Hungary in the Western media as an authoritarian state, before apologizing for the “disgusting outrage” of U.S. diplomacy.

Hungary reminded him of the stable, sane, and happy nation of his childhood, which has been replaced by an ideology of “insanity.”

“It is so nice to be in this retrograde right-wing hellscape,” said a smiling Carlson – before saying that Hungary reminded him of America circa 1985.

“So if this qualifies as a dangerous, rogue right-wing country – I’m thinking the terms may have changed.”

The terms – as well as the diplomacy – have changed, says Carlson, because Hungary has not gone insane: “It’s a Christian country and they hate that. Nobody wants to say it, but it’s true.”

The Biden administration’s choice of ambassador neatly illustrates this point.

By their fruits shall ye know them

Carlson notes that the point of diplomacy is to persuade other nations into friendship on the basis of the understanding of – and respect for – cultural difference.

“The point of diplomacy is not to hector other nations – to show up in their country and scream at them because they are different from you,” he said.

Who did the U.S. government appoint as their ambassador to this conservative, Christian nation? A Jewish homosexual activist lawyer.

David Pressman’s appointment is an insult to a nation which refuses the “strength” of his brand of “diversity.” Being a nation strongly in favor of child protection, it does not support the purchase of children by homosexual men.

Pressman’s arrival was marked by the appearance of a protest boat on the Danube River, which bisects the capital city.

“The behavior of the American ambassador to Hungary makes me want to apologize,” said Carlson, as the U.S. ambassador had arrived with a mission to spread the “transatlantic values” he embodies.

As Carlson notes, Pressman is not serving American interests – he is hurting them. He typifies a corruption of diplomacy which Carlson says is not representative of the American people, but undertaken “on behalf of an interest group – a tiny percentage of the U.S. population.”

Before his appointment, Pressman’s remarks in June 2022 made it clear that he understood his mission as the export of “transatlantic values” to Hungary, citing fake news and criticizing heavily the hugely popular pro-family and pro-Christian government of Viktor Orbán.

The attempted export of these values to Africa and the Middle East have seen nations as disparate as Uganda and Saudi Arabia reject the imposition of these “values,” which reduce in practice to the aggressive promotion of the LGBT agenda.

The result of this “rainbow diplomacy” has been a dramatic collapse of U.S. influence abroad. The policy of appointing antagonists to diplomatic posts is indeed “damaging” to the United States, as it loses prestige and influence.

‘Wait it out’

Carlson’s advice to a Hungary embattled by sanctions and pressured by the Gay Empire is to “wait it out.” He thinks this ideology is so unstable as to be incapable of long-term survival.

“You can’t run a global empire based on the imposition of boutique sexual politics on countries that don’t want them,” he says, before comparing the U.S. empire to that of the Soviet Union.

“The Soviets told you to worship Lenin. The State Department tells you to worship transvestites,” he says.

Carlson also echoes the pain of the reality-based community everywhere when he said, “I love my country, but the people who run it now are dangerous and insane.”

Who votes for this madness?

Carlson makes the kind of connection seldom seen in a media environment that he believes is characterized by the absence of choice.

He says that what the U.S. is offering at home is the opposite of human flourishing, and that its political parties are chasing the votes of people who have lost their connection to humanity and to God: “The ruling party is the party of the childless, the unmarried, the people working for low wages in large corporations and living in tiny apartments in overcrowded cities that are rife with crime.”

His description of the consumer hive mentality – of what is known online as the “small-souled bugman” of atheist urban atomization – is precise and powerful. Those who vote for the political establishment are “low-waged lonely people in soulless cities… having their food delivered by immigrants and spending their time glued to a screen. What does that sound like? It sounds like prison.”

Carlson has struck a chord with every living person who notes the sterile cacophony that is the background music of the urban West.

He says that the politics of insanity is a perfect match for people with no connection to other humans, to nature, or to God. People whose isolation in urban concentration robs them of “the rarest commodity in the modern world – silence.”

Carlson’s argument reaches beyond the pantomime of modern political performance and into the human soul. What causes a man to look beyond himself and see something greater? It is those who seek the beauty and silence of nature, and who treasure human contact.

“[T]hose people are much more likely to acknowledge a power beyond themselves and beyond their government – and there’s a reason for that – because they can see it,” he said.

Carlson notes that the “net zero” hive model of human existence is destructive to the soul and to freedom: “When you’re living in “density” – which is somehow supposed to be good for the climate or the world – no, it’s death, it’s enslavement… and the next thing you know you’re still wearing a COVID mask three years later.”

At this point it becomes obvious why Carlson has no future on network television. As he himself said, “There is no choice in our media landscape… because they are lying to you – and anyone who doesn’t lie to you is pushed off the stage.”

Carlson concludes that the value of leadership cannot be overstated. If you wish to know whether yours are leading you to happiness – or your “country to destruction” – look at the fruits of their actions.

His words have value far beyond the mass-produced product of popular political opinion. His is a vision of a life worth living. Tucker Carlson asks you to look beyond the toxic madness of the present to a future where humanity can flourish, in the sight of God.

He thinks it’s one we can make together.

