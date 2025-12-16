Tucker criticizes US aid to Israel after ‘mass murder’ in Gaza

Carlson again rebuked those in the US – including Evangelicals – who he said are promoting policies that enable mass killing in Gaza to continue.

(LifeSiteNews) — In an age of timid influencers who dare not call into question neoconservative foreign policy, seemingly in order to not endanger their careers, Tucker Carlson continues to stands tall as a voice pushing the envelop on whether or not the U.S. should continue to have a friendly relationship with the country of Israel.

On his own show and during a riveting appearance on comedian Theo Von’s podcast recently, Tucker once again demolished the sacred cows of U.S. politics. His courage has shined brightest when he calls out the hypocrisy of those who wrap endless U.S. aid to Israel in biblical garb.

Think back a few months to his famous takedown of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz. Carlson eviscerated Cruz’s claim that funneling billions of taxpayer dollars and weapons to Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is a “Biblical duty” for American Evangelicals. Cruz claimed that Genesis 12:3 says “those who bless Israel will be blessed” but Carlson – as did many others at the time – clarified that the verse is a reference to the stock of Abraham, in other words, to the Church, not an ethnic group or a secular country founded in 1948.

Last week, Carlson addressed the topic again on Von’s show when he rebuffed Bari Weiss, who he called “one of the greatest liars in our public life.” Now, why was Carlson so incensed? Well, because Weiss, who commands CBS News as its editor-in-chief, complained about “profound anti-American and anti-Jewish sentiment” growing on the political right. She identified Carlson and Candace Owens by name specifically.

In typical fashion, Carlson fired back, telling Von: “I’m anti-American, really? Family’s been here for 400 years.” Carlson later accused Weiss, who is Jewish, of acting “openly on behalf of a foreign country. Her only concerns are not American concerns. They pertain to the fortunes of a foreign country.” The reference obviously being to Israel.

Tucker Carlson fires back at Bari Weiss for calling him “anti-American,” says he is “informed” her loyalty lies with a “foreign country.” THEO VON: “They just said that lady Bari Weiss.” TUCKER: “One of the greatest liars in our public life.” THEO VON: “Did you see this video?… https://t.co/EKYqwEERsZ pic.twitter.com/RMFsG6fEPE — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 10, 2025

Carlson’s fury was not exhausted. He also condemned Israeli politicians who are seeking to commit what he called “mass murder” in Gaza. His word choice was no accident. In fact, he was merely echoing what other America First politicians and influencers have been saying, though the term “genocide” is what they have been employing.

After watching a clip of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich call for collective punishment, even withholding water until hostages are returned, Carlson thundered: “What separates the savage from the civilized person is the civilized person will never accept the murder of innocents.” While referencing Smotrich, Carlson said, “that’s the enemy of civilization right there.”

Why are we defending mass murder in Gaza? Because our Greatest Ally demands it. It’s time to rethink that relationship. pic.twitter.com/IZcThHevpJ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 11, 2025

Carlson further rebuked those in the U.S. who are promoting policies that enable the “mass murder” in Gaza to continue. “My actual personal rage is directed toward my people. It’s Protestant, Christian, evangelical pastors who have made deals with the Israeli government,” he grieved. Carlson said they are twisting theology into justifying civilian deaths, even Christian children. They’ve fallen for a “great deception” of “defending, backstopping that country in every conflict in which it enters,” he said.

Appearing on Theo Von’s podcast, Tucker Carlson accuses Israel of intentionally bombing Christian churches, while insisting “My actual personal rage is is directed toward my people. It’s Protestant, Christian, evangelical pastors who have made deals with the Israeli government.” pic.twitter.com/z7Sl6N8UoS — Protestia (@Protestia) December 10, 2025

Carlson is uniquely positioned to continue to champion the de-coupling of the U.S. from Israel and other foreign governments given his platform. Institutionally, however, this seems unlikely to happen, as Marjorie Taylor Greene was essentially forced to resign from Congress due to massive blowback from AIPAC and other Zionist groups. Congressman Thomas Massie from Kentucky may also lose his seat thanks to his strong support for America First foreign policies.

If that happens, it wouldn’t mean the subject of the U.S.’s relationship with Israel is going away. It isn’t going anywhere, in fact. Owens and plenty of others on the right are refusing to let it go and the smears that she, Carlson, and others are enduring right now are proving they are over the target of a lobby that for decades has not had to defend its actions.

Just how far and how long both sides of this battle are willing to fight to convince the America people that they they should support their position will be one of the biggest battles in U.S. politics for the next five years if not longer. It behooves Christians to pay close attention to the arguments and tactics that are used in this crucially important issue as it will affect the future of the United States for the next century.

