Tulsi Gabbard says US funded ‘gain-of-function’ research at Wuhan lab at heart of COVID ‘leak’

The director of National Intelligence revealed gain-of-function ties to US funding, which could indicate that the US helped bankroll the supposed COVID lab leak.

Note from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: This brief interview with Tulsi Gabbard is extraordinary. She confirms a number of things that LifeSiteNews reported from the very beginning, but which many criticized as being fake news. Now is it admitted that, among other things, the COVID virus was first created in the United States. There must be accountability for the catastrophic crimes committed by those who lied about the virus and its related gain of function research, endangered the lives of billions and caused the deaths of at least 17 million, but probably far more than that. What has happened to America that led to such a horrific, global catastrophe?

(Conservative Treehouse) — In this segment of a remarkable interview by MeAgain Kelly, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard discusses the current Intelligence Community (IC) research into the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic (aka, COVID-19).

Gabbard talks about the U.S. government funding of “gain-of-function” research, which is a soft sounding phrase to describe the weaponization of biological agents.

Gabbard notes the gain-of-function research taking place in the Wuhan lab was coordinated and funded by the United States government, and the IC is close to making a direct link between the research and the release of the COVID-19 virus.

Additionally, Gabbard explains the concern of other biolabs around the world and then gets very close to the line of admitting the IC itself is politically weaponized (which it is but would be stunning to admit).

