Turning my back on God led to a miserable custody battle with a gender confused woman

NEW BRUNSWICK (LifeSiteNews) – Editor’s note: The following is the spiritual testimony of a young Canadian woman known to LifeSiteNews readers as Felicity. She belongs to the Christian Reformed tradition. Felicity and her youngest son, known as Pip, are at the heart of a custody dispute with a woman who claims to be a “trans man” and Pip’s rightful father. LifeSite refers to this woman as Robin. To protect the children involved, LifeSiteNews has adopted a policy of referring to everyone in the case by pseudonyms. Like St. Felicity, this Felicity gave birth in a form of captivity–only in a hospital during the COVID lockdown, isolated from her family and the baby’s father, and bullied by a gender-confused female partner.

Because of all that has happened this past year and all the support my family and I have received, I wanted to share a bit about myself, and how my son Pip and I found ourselves in our present situation. I know I made some poor decisions; I am currently suffering the consequences of those decisions. But I never wanted my children to suffer because of my choices. I never wanted my children to experience the kind of early childhood I had, but it seems that I must fight with everything I have to prevent that. I can’t take what I’ve been given for granted anymore, or they will suffer.

As a young child, I heard about a God who was hard, tough, almighty, all righteous, and holy. My biological mother was adopted by a religious family who would take my siblings and me to church on holidays and special occasions, or when they had us and our mother wasn’t around. But this changed when I went into foster care; in two of the three foster homes I stayed in, they banned anything religious. I didn’t actually meet God or really know Him until much later. I did not know God when I lived amongst the chaos of Child Protective Services (CPS).

I knew of a man in the sky that adults had claimed would save me from my worst nightmares. I believed that as a little girl looking up at the sky, out the car window, or late at night lying in bed, hearing the violence and chaos. I’d talk to Someone in the sky who befriended me and gave me comfort in believing that Something greater than me could help me. I didn’t always feel Him there, but He did give me and my siblings the strength to survive things that no child should have to face. I knew there was Someone out there who made us all from Day One. When they spoke of evolution in school, I didn’t really believe it.

My heart always desired more, and God was “the more” that I needed. But after I was adopted, I fought Him to the point that I didn’t even know who I was. I lost focus on what mattered. I refused to listen to God, and I just kept failing and falling.

God did not give up on me, though. He attached himself to my heart at Hampton Bible Camp when I was a 12-year-old child. I was standing and singing, and I suddenly fell to my seat after having my entire life flash before my eyes. My heart started to thump, and then it burst into a million pieces. I began to cry. I said, “Yes, take me as yours, I believe.” I remember that feeling to this day. From then on, I walked around with a heart of warmth rather than of rage. Nothing will ever replace the complete inner peace and the silence of all my hurt fading. I was baptised the following summer, and I have always had a sense of God since that day—a sense of Him following me, guiding me, comforting me, and being a place of refuge when I needed it most.

He stayed with me through the bad times. Whether it was running away from home, rebelling and turning to drugs, losing my marriage to adultery, having the custody of my oldest son questioned after choosing to live as a lesbian when I wasn’t one, and finally being in a manipulative and violent domestic relationship, in all my misadventures bringing me to this battle to protect my second child, I always felt the Spirit around me. I turned to God and begged Him to save me and my children.

For four years I prayed. He did not turn His back on me despite my sins. He watched as I made new decisions slowly, choosing to discern what He was trying to tell me. I knew had to do some of the work myself and that I was going to have to fight for what was right after having fought against Him for so long. He held the pieces together long enough for me to realise that He was trying to save me from myself. He was trying to tell me that I needed to run away from my old life to bring myself and my children to blessing. I had turned my back on God a few times in my life, and yet He continued to show me the meaning of love : His forgiving nature, His undying and unwavering compassion for His sheep.

I believe God is using me through this court case to tell my story in a way that calls others to follow Jesus and be aware of the dangers of leaving God’s plan for the family for an unnatural arrangement. In the end, it hurts everyone involved. I believe He wants me to fight for what’s right, especially when it isn’t easy. I believe that, in the end, glory will be given to God as it is due.

The legal system is cruel, unforgiving, and unjust. It is attempting to break my family apart and has been since the moment I lost touch with God and chose the evil side of the world. In doing so, I chose a path of darkness and isolation.

Reality has struck. I have lost everything but my children—and even they are on the line—to the woman who abused us and any animals we had. I lost all my belongings last November after numerous attempts to leave. After the four years of struggle I had put myself and my two sons through, I finally broke away and went to Pip’s father, the person with whom I felt the most at peace.

In those four years I had lost myself, but more importantly I almost lost those things I treasure more than my own wellbeing: my children and that inner light of God’s Spirit. I was in a toxic, abusive, domestically violent relationship while pregnant with Pip, and I was unable even to see his father, in part because of the domestic situation I was in.

I delivered Pip eight weeks early during the COVID lockdowns. I didn’t know if he’d make it, and for a few weeks I couldn’t visit him. I prayed at home as I cried for my NICU baby. I would get phone updates all hours of the day and night, to let me know how my child was doing, while I was fighting COVID symptoms. I tried to notify the father of his birth, without success. Robin put her name on the birth certificate after Pip was born and then announced that she was transitioning to “male.” I was in shock and sick for most of the time Pip was in the NICU. Then Pip got sick with a bronchial infection. He was finally allowed to see me, and I was finally allowed to breastfeed him. This brought me much joy. I finally had my sons together.

I had been sharing custody of my oldest son with his father, with whom he spent the majority of his time, as I suspected Robin was abusing him. My mental health had been declining for some time, and I felt I had to leave the relationship. But before I could do so, Robin convinced the CPS to put me into the psych ward against my will. Robin, a woman pretending to be a man, convinced CPS to force me onto mandatory antipsychotics, antidepressants, and mood stabilisers. This was to suggest that I was the ‘unstable’ one. These drugs put me into a fog, and I was so miserable I thought it was better to live in fog than the in reality of my surroundings.

Thank God, I was only in the ward for a few days. I rejoiced at being released, having my sons back, and having been proven fit to have them. But that was only Robin’s first attempt to take my kids as her own. I was trapped in her orbit for nearly two more years before I made my escape.

Eventually I heard a voice telling me, “My child, I know the things I have planned for you. This is not it. Leave and follow me.” I heard it over and over. I finally decided enough was enough. For my children, I had to get out. I left. Robin, however, has continued to try to control us.

Through articles on LifeSiteNews, you can read how Robin separated me from Pip and is now attempting to have the court in New Brunswick rule her to be the ‘father’ of Pip. With your help we were able to find a lawyer, and I am fighting in court to protect my son from his abuser. This would seem to be an unnecessary battle, but our culture has come to regard the normal family as abnormal and harmful to children. If we lose in court, the pain and horror of what will happen to my son, could be the pain and horror of many other mothers and fathers. The right to be the parent and protector of our children, can be stolen and given to another.

Pip’s father and I are not wealthy, and if it were not for extended family and LifeSiteNews readers, I would have already lost my son forever. I can never express how thankful I am for the prayers and financial support you have given to my legal fund. With your continued support, I know we can save my son, and in so doing, stop this kind of custody battle from happening to other families. Please continue to pray for us and discern if it is laid upon your heart to help us in our legal fund. I thank you.

God bless you,

‘Felicity’

