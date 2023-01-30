Turning of the tide? The COVID narrative has finally begun to collapse in on itself

It’s clear that most people now realize what a malignant project the vaccine campaign was, and those of us who’ve been consigned to the Conspiracy Theory bin for the last few years are now, sadly, being vindicated.

(Crisis Magazine) — High tide at Galveston Island occurred at 12:16 a.m. today. Aside from consulting a tide table, you would only know that if you were walking on the beach and saw the waves receding farther down the shore. The turning of the tide is something you only observe in hindsight, just as the moon can only be known to have reached its fullest once it begins to wane.

Are we watching the turning of the tide in our failing country?

Medical studies that call into question the COVID narrative are making it through the censors. Twitter has opened the tap on evidence of collusion between government and media to deceive the public about COVID. More and more people know someone who has been disabled or killed by the so-called “vaccine.” Are we beginning to approach a critical mass of people who understand that we have been played on a gigantic scale?

We used to call that “conspiracy theory.” Now it’s called “discernment.”

Little will change until we reach a critical mass of awareness. Congress, on both sides of the aisle, will continue to act against the will of the majority (see: Omnibus Spending Bill). Corrupt leaders will continue to be treated as heroes (see: Zelensky). Children will continue to be victimized on the altar of adult derangement (see: Gender Ideology). The world will spin on as usual until there is an armada of people who care enough about truth, children, and the Kingdom of God to stand up, speak up, and fight back.

There used to be an attraction at Six Flags Over Texas called Casa Magnetica. The house was built at odd angles so that visual cues told your brain you were walking slantways. It was positively vertigo-inducing. When you emerged, the world righted itself and the brain settled down from its crisis state.

As more of the Twitter Files are released, as more voices differing with the “official” narrative are back online, those of us who’ve been consigned to the Conspiracy Theory bin for the last few years are coming out of Casa Magnetica and righting our senses. The trickle of critical thinkers standing upright will soon become a flood, as the bad actors push a narrative that makes less and less sense to people who aren’t living in dread fear anymore. People can’t sustain fear forever, and most are well past their limit.

At midnight Mass last month, I saw only two people with masks on, one being an altar server. It was one of those blue and white jobs, the kind that look like incontinence pads. It struck me how unseemly it was for the Holy Mass. What was standard protocol two years ago now looks bizarre.

That is a turning of the tide.

Once the tide has turned, it will progress until it reaches a new low before turning again. And that’s where we’re headed. As more and more people lose relatives and friends to disability or sudden death from “unknown causes,” bewilderment and rage will begin to suck the energy out of our nation, indeed our world, since this has been a global phenomenon.

According to Our World In Data, 70 percent of the world has received at least one dose of the deceitfully named “vaccine.” That’s over 5.5 billion people – adults and children. The hope of the world may be in the developing nations, where only 26 percent have taken the poisoned bait.

According to the latest U.S. data from OpenVAERS.com, there have been 34,000 deaths reported from 219 million injected with the COVID jab. Underreporting of adverse events is said to be as high as 99 percent due to difficulty of reporting, lost or scrubbed reports, shock after the death of a loved one, and the reluctance of physicians to question the safety of jabs.

Horrifically, there were more than 1,200 deaths in the first three months of the Pfizer rollout, but that wasn’t reported until a court order forced the disclosure, well after millions of people had already taken the shot.

It was always clear that the COVID jab was built on sand, from the moment the very first scientist trumpeted that it was “safe,” based on absolutely no long-term or medium-term safety data. If an accountant gave a professional opinion that a company was financially sound without ever looking at its books, you would know there was a snake oil salesman in the room.

The medical vocabulary re-shuffling was another signal of malfeasance. The FDA re-defined “vaccine” in the middle of the marketing campaign in order to cover an intervention that was actually a gene therapy, according to its own documentation. Another piece of slick marketing convinced people that the shots were “approved” by the FDA; they never were. Emergency use authorization only.

In Catholic theology, a person with the responsibility of teaching the truth who teaches falsehood instead is guilty of grave sin. A physician who bears the responsibility, by his training and licensure, to deal truthfully and beneficently with his patients, but recommends, even insists upon, a dangerous intervention without revealing the risks, is guilty of a similar offense.

Can we say that the physician is not morally culpable due to incomplete knowledge of the dangers of the shot? We have to ask: how did he or she not know? Even untrained laypeople saw the problem.

Did the physician question the complete lack of safety data? Did he disclose that lack to his patients before injecting them with an unknown substance? Did he recommend that his patients wait for such data before taking a chance? Most poignantly, did he point out that the risk of death from COVID was so far below 1 percent as to be negligible, nearing zero for children? (Incidentally, all these questions demonstrate simple compliance with the Nuremburg Code.)

Of the 1 million physicians in the U.S., Dr. Peter McCullough estimates that only about 500 questioned the narrative that was, on its face, false.

The proclamation of safety, when there was no safety data, is outright dishonesty. The medical establishment will lose credibility when the fullness of its crimes becomes known. Their own guilt will cause many in healthcare to abandon the profession; fear of lawsuits will further clear the deck. It will be difficult to trust those that remain, and then where will we be?

We have lost more than we have even begun to fathom. The medical advancements we’ve relied on our whole lives are useless if we can’t trust doctors to employ them ethically. Personally, I have a card taped to my refrigerator with instructions not to take me to the hospital in case of illness. When I am sure that doctors and nurses are no longer in thrall to pharma profiteers, I will take it down.

It’s clear that most people now realize what a malignant project the vaccine campaign was: the demand for the newest booster is minimal. A month after it was rolled out last fall, only 3 percent of those eligible had taken it.

When the friends and relatives of the deceased and disabled come to understand what has hurt their loved ones, that it was recklessly negligent, that the perpetrators are protected by law and simply do not care about the human wreckage, there will be a price to pay. As many on social media say, “They will not be able to walk down the street.” A video surfaced this week on Telegram, of a bereaved relative in Australia attacking the car of the doctor who gave the fatal shot.

It has even been suggested that the state of rage and vengeance that will unfold has been planned so that martial law can reasonably be imposed.

We are living in the time of true, unleashed evil. There is no major institution left on earth that we trust, but how will we get along without them? We are the generation that will have to figure out solutions when government/banking/media/medicine/insurance go bust. I suggest building a home library, with print books about gardening, medicine, and sanitation. We may be on our own for a time.

Not permanently, because this country is still full of innovative and generous people. We are the majority, and we will come back, but we had better be ready to pull the cart ourselves until new systems can be established.

Our spiritual and mental strength will be tried in the coming year, more than ever. If the institutions we rely on crumble, it may become easy to give up, and we can’t. We must cleave to Christ in the Eucharist, and to Confession, and Mother Church.

We must bear wrongs patiently in order to preserve and build up our communities. We must feed the hungry, shelter the traveler, and bury the dead. When the world looks bleakest, we must resolve to keep laying brick after brick in the civilization of love.

We must know deeply that the low tide eventually turns, and begins to rise again.

Reprinted with permission from Crisis Magazine.

