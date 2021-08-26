Two giant investment firms control almost everything you buy: Here’s why you should care

Blackrock and Vanguard hold large interests in pivotal companies, and Vanguard holds a large share of Blackrock. Blackrock — the only private firm that has financial agreements to lend money to the central banking system — has been called the 'Fourth Branch of Government.'

Behind the scenes of many of the companies that provide the products and services you use each day are two investment firms that own more shares than other shareholders.

The list includes social media, transportation, news media, food manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies.

Blackrock and Vanguard hold large interests in pivotal companies, and Vanguard holds a large share of Blackrock. In turn, Blackrock has been called the “Fourth Branch of Government” by Bloomberg as they are the only private firm that has financial agreements to lend money to the central banking system.

Blackrock also developed the software used by the Fed to manage financial transactions; one Princeton University lecturer has said Blackrock controls the Federal Reserve and has more power than most governments.

Ascertaining who owns large portions of Vanguard is more difficult as it is a private company that is not publicly traded. It’s important to think globally but act locally to protect your civil rights, including supporting state legislators who support your right to choose health care.

(Children’s Health Defense) – Until recently, it has appeared that economic competition has been driving the rise and fall of small and large companies across the U.S. Supposedly, PepsiCo is Coca Cola’s competitor, Apple and android are vying for your loyalty and Pfizer and Bayer are battling for your pharmaceutical dollars. But what is revealed in this video, using publicly available data you can check, is that this has been an illusion.

On the surface, all appears to be the same as it always has been. But the growth of a few corporations, beginning in the mid-1970s, has all but destroyed the competitive market on which America’s strength has rested. As demonstrated in the video, a quick look through Yahoo! Finance shows that Vanguard and Blackrock have been the puppet masters behind nearly every large industry that affects your life.

As you can quickly discern, the global economy may be the greatest illusionary trick ever pulled over the eyes of people around the world. Without doubt, we are in a new place and facing new challenges. It will take accurate information and local action to continue to have the right to take control of your health.

Behind the scenes, two companies own the supply chain

As you watch the video, you’ll see that most of the large corporations that supply the food, information, data and drugs used every day are controlled by a select few investment firms whose sole goal is a greater return on their profits. Of course, that’s been the backbone of a competitive economy — to grow your profit margin while competing against other companies for the same market.

In theory, this competition drives innovation, advancement and price structures that benefit the consumer. However, when one, two or three large companies own most of what you use, competition becomes an illusion, resulting in a monopoly where companies can set a price and there are no other products from which to choose.

As the World Economic Forum and United Nations collaborate to “build back better,” it is crucial to pay attention to how large corporations across the world may contribute to a societal shift that moves more money into the hands of billionaires and creates a new depth of poverty across the world.

One of the mandates for the Federal Trade Commission is to ensure there is competition in the marketplace. For example, in 2000, a federal judge ruled that Microsoft had maintained a monopoly with Windows and tied the company browser, Internet Explorer, to the operating system, thus gaining a greater economic foothold.

The company barely escaped being split up, until it agreed with a settlement to curb its practices. More than 20 years later, the Department of Justice is now looking at antitrust allegations against Google’s business dealings that have hurt smaller competitors. But the two major investors in both these companies appear to have escaped unscathed.

As you go through the list of companies in which Vanguard and Blackrock strategically hold a large investment interest, consider how the products and services provided by these companies are inextricably intertwined with your daily life.

Google

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Amazon

Alibaba

Pfizer

Bayer Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

PepsiCo

Coca Cola

Microsoft

Apple

Netflix

Reuters

Viacom (CBS)

ATT

Tesla

The New York Times

Agricultural Bank of China

FedEx

American Airlines

United Airlines

TUI AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Volkswagen AG

Ford Motor Company

You may recognize many of these names and some may not be as recognizable. You can do your own search on Yahoo! Finance, typing in the company and clicking “holdings” in the navigation bar. The companies span a variety of aspects of daily life, including:

Social media

Shopping

Food manufacturers

Technology and software

Pharmaceutical companies

Entertainment

Communications

Airlines

Medical equipment

Transportation

Holiday companies

Car companies

World media

However, as comments on my Twitter feed indicate, it is not always apparent why this information is important to your rights as an individual. It may be difficult to imagine a world where your news is being manipulated. As is illuminated in the video, Vanguard and Blackrock:

“… own the news that’s been created, they own the distribution of the news that’s been created, they own the lives of the reporters that are reporting the news that’s being distributed that’s being created on your TV screen. CBS, FOX, ABC, it doesn’t matter which you’re watching. “They all are using that wonderful phrase from Davos now — build back better. The point being is that you’ve got very few people controlling everything and that’s information. Talk about information is power, well not only do they create the information, but they have all the distribution nodes to literally change the world mindset as it were.”

Every media chain using the same narrative

Davos is a ski town in the Swiss Alps but has become the shorthand for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting that’s held in the town. It is a chance for some of the most powerful figures in the world to collaborate. The meeting has been headed and organized by Klaus Schwab, an 83-year-old German engineer and economist. As you consider what you’re hearing in the news, remember:

“Everything we see on the shelves in the shops, what you buy online, who delivers it, who is making the COVID jab, who is distributing the jab, who is reporting on the jab, who is censoring alternative information about the jab, and all the rest of it. It’s all the same people.”

The consistency of news reporting across mainstream media should now make sense since each of them have similar major investors and those major investors have a singular focus of raising their profit margin while pushing the Fourth Industrial Revolution. How can you believe what’s being told in the news when every news channel is saying the same thing?

It may have been that Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, who broke the Nixon Watergate story in 1972, were the last investigative journalists working for a major news media company who were allowed to follow a news story to conclusion without blatant censorship.

Around the world, doctors are being silenced. At the beginning of the pandemic, medical professionals were told not to speak to the media about a lack of personal protective equipment within the hospital. Although the American Medical Association initially came out in support of a physician’s right to speak out about the care conditions, the tables have since turned.

In the quick, six-minute video below, Dr. Dan Stock from McCordsville, Indiana, a suburb of Indianapolis, speaks to the board of the Mount Vernon Community School Corporation. He provides the board with documentation to back up his claim that the way in which the community was addressing an attempt to stop the spread of infection was, in fact, ineffective.

The video went viral with several million views within a day of its posting on YouTube, before it was taken down for “violating YouTube’s community guidelines.”

On August 11, Tucker Carlson featured the video and Stock on his Fox show, where Stock said, “It seems to me that focusing on immune system improvement whether through a vaccine or non-vaccine methods is the more rational approach to this.”

Yet, even though Stock provides research evidence and speaks knowledgeably about the transmission of viral illnesses, the rest of mainstream media have not picked up on the story and this information is not being communicated to the public. Those in power want to ensure this type of information is not shared because it’s contrary to the narrative they are promoting.

House for sale? Blackrock is interested

A recent expose in The Wall Street Journal warns, “… yield-chasing investors are snapping up single-family houses to rent out or flip. They are competing for houses with ordinary Americans, who are armed with the cheapest mortgage financing ever, and driving up home prices.”

Yet, why would institutional investors be interested in overpaying for single family homes? To gain a greater understanding of the answer, you must take a look at Blackrock’s partners, which include the World Economic Forum. The company manages assets that are worth $5.7 trillion and appears to be focused on pushing the average American out of the housing market.

If most of the available housing is owned by investment groups and corporations, they become your landlord. This is one of the ways in which the World Economic Forum envisions society in 2030. It’s the part where you will “own nothing and be happy.”

While it sounds like it came straight from George Orwell’s book, “1984,” it is in fact the agenda published on the World Economic Forum website. In fact, Forbes published an article in 2016 titled “Welcome To 2030: I Own Nothing, Have No Privacy And Life Has Never Been Better,” which was written by the World Economic Forum.

Interestingly, the World Economic Forum once had a link to the article on their website under “agenda,” but that link is now dead, even though a WEF Twitter post touting it in 2017 is still up. The link on the Twitter post, however, is also dead. And, curiously, in February 2021, Reuters did a “fact check” which claims the WEF never had anything to do with it.

The fourth branch of government

BlackRock not only is an investment firm, but also has been called the “Fourth Branch of Government” because they are the only private firm with an intimate relationship with the Federal Reserve and financial agreements to lend money to the central banking systems. Interestingly, software developed by BlackRock — Aladdin — is used by the Fed to manage their financial transactions.

In comparison to other large financial investment firms who have political ties to one party or the other, Blackrock “possesses a power that’s more technocratic.” The firm has a global influence as well. They were tapped as an adviser to the Bank of Canada and the EU hired them to advise them on incorporating governing and social practices.

According to an analysis by Bloomberg, the company may be paid as much as $48 million a year in fees, which could cement the company’s ties with powerful policymakers.

To put this into perspective, BlackRock, an investment firm, has more power than most governments and controls the Federal Reserve, Wall Street mega-banks like Goldman Sachs and the WEF’s Great Reset, according to F. William Engdahl, a strategic risk consultant and lecturer who holds a degree in politics from Princeton University. They don’t just want your house, they want your life.

But who owns Vanguard?

When you take a look at who owns the largest portion of BlackRock, you learn it’s Vanguard. But ascertaining who has the greatest investment in Vanguard is a little more difficult. The company has a corporate structure that makes ownership challenging to discern.

It appears it’s owned by a variety of funds, which in turn are owned by shareholders. Aside from these shareholders, the company has no outside investors and is not publicly traded. As reported in the featured video:

“The elite who own Vanguard apparently do not like being in the spotlight, but of course they cannot hide from who is willing to dig. Reports from Oxfam and Bloomberg say that 1% of the world, together owns more money than the other 99%. Even worse, Oxfam says that 82% of all earned money in 2017 went to this 1%. In other words, these two investment companies, Vanguard and BlackRock, hold a monopoly in all industries in the world and they, in turn, are owned by the richest families in the world, some of whom are royalty and who have been very rich since before the Industrial Revolution.”

Although getting to the bottom of the major investors in Vanguard is difficult, it’s important to keep in mind that BlackRock and Vanguard, individually and combined, own enough shares in Big Pharma and mainstream media to have control over what is produced, shared and distributed.

This information is important because it is the drug companies and media that are driving the response to this infection. Thus far, it has all endangered rather than optimized public health and the official narrative continues to be false, leading the public further astray and fostering fear based on lies.

To have a chance of righting this situation, we must understand the central players and why these false narratives are being created in the first place. In the Global Justice Now December 2020 report titled “The Horrible History of Big Pharma,” they review the shameful history of the top seven drug companies in the world.

These companies are now developing and manufacturing drugs and gene-based “vaccines” against COVID-19, while mainstream media have helped suppress information about readily available older drugs that have been shown to have a high degree of efficacy against the infection.

Originally published by Mercola.

