UK government has been secretly supplying Israel’s genocide in Gaza for years: report

Introduction from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac: This is the latest of increasing reports revealing that the UK, unknown to most of the world and even most UK citizens, has played a large role in both ongoing Middle East and Ukraine military conflicts.

The UK has been found to be critically involved in the most damaging, said to be Ukrainian, attacks on Russian troops and assets since the Russian special military operation began. There is significant evidence that, contrary to Seymour Hersh, it may have been British Special Forces, not Ukrainians or U.S. military personnel, who were responsible for the sabotage of the Nordstream pipelines, with the UK and Ukraine then blaming Russia for destroying its own multibillion-dollar, highly profitable pipelines. The U.S. apparently unsuccessfully tried to prevent them from doing this even though it earlier considered, then rejected, destroying the pipelines themselves.

The Brits are also said to have likely provided the sophisticated weapons and targeting information for attacks on the Crimean bridge, the sinkings of the Russian warship Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Navy‘s Black Sea Fleet and other Russian ships, the attack on the Nova Kakhovka Ukrainian dam and attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and other high profile targets that Ukrainians did not themselves have the capability to destroy on their own.

There is also more that the public has not yet been told about UK military actions in Ukraine and Russia. The UK is surprisingly the most determined European nation to escalate the war to force regime change in Russia and break it up into many easier to control, smaller nations. Why, is the question.

The City of London is still considered by some to be the center of the global financial world and its extremely wealthy, scheming globalist elites. They have enormous international political clout and often finance both sides in wars that they profit from. These London elites see Russian regime change and control of Russia’s vast resources as absolutely necessary to achieve their New World Order goals. Some of the most powerful London globalists are also extreme Zionists.

The now attempted rapid expansion of Israel into a more powerful Greater Israel is also being heavily supported by UK globalists through their puppets in the UK government, as noted in this report. Starmer appears to be yet another bribed or otherwise controlled Israel-first leader, giving insufficient needed attention to halting his nation’s looming economic and social collapse.

(LifeSiteNews) — News has broken that the British government’s secret arms supplies to Israel “saved Israel in the war” – despite claims it had banned all weapon transfers.

Data uncovered by campaign groups was published in a May 7 report titled “Exposing UK Arms Sales to Israel.” The expose led to UK media publishing how “UK firms have exported thousands of military items including munitions to Israel despite the government suspending key arms export licences.”

Israel’s Hebrew language outlet Ma’Ariv responded with the claim that “[d]espite embargo” the secret UK arms transfers was “the move that saved Israel in the war.”

The recent revelations confirm earlier reports that the British government has been secretly supplying Israel’s genocide for years – despite its denials.

UK suspends arms licenses

In September 2024, Keir Starmer’s left-wing Labour government suspended export licences for arms “intended for use in Gaza.”

On September 2 the British government said, “The government has taken the decision that the UK will suspend arms export licences to Israel for use in military operations in Gaza, following a review of Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law.”

The move came one year after Campaign Against the Arms Trade reported “Israel is using UK arms exports in a genocide against the Palestinian people,” concluding that “[t]he UK government is complicit in these crimes not just by supplying these weapons for decades, but by repeatedly inciting Israel to commit war crimes against Palestinian civilians with impunity.”

The new reports show that despite its public claims, the British government has continued to supply arms to Israel, following a long-standing commitment to do so regardless of Israel’s actions.

Former UK foreign secretary: Stopping arms harms hostages

In May 2024, Foreign Secretary David Cameron came out strongly against a ban on sending military aid to Israel, saying, “It would make Hamas stronger and it would make a hostage deal less likely.”

By this time, Netanyahu had rejected every hostage deal since October 7, and is now openly accused of sabotaging every deal to keep the wars going – in order to remain in power. This week, even the Israeli military said the war’s priority is not and never has been the return of the hostages. They are used merely as “leverage,” said Haaretz. The hostages’ families have consistently claimed the Netanyahu government is “sacrificing” them to keep the wars going.

The UK government’s unconditional support of Israel – which has seen secret UK-backed supply flights double under Starmer – has come at tremendous cost to Palestinians and to Israelis themselves.

In March this year Israel Hayom – a newspaper founded to support Netanyahu’s election campaign – denounced the Israeli leader for leading Israel to the “civil war abyss.”

Netanyahu is charged with creating Israel’s internal crisis through the “successive purging of senior officials” which Hayom said “is usually reserved for totalitarian regimes.”

“Using President Donald Trump as a source of inspiration is merely an excuse.” This excuse has been given by extremist “settlers” terrorizing the occupied West Bank, and also by the extremist ministers in Netanyahu’s cabinet who inspire them to pursue the “annexation” of the Palestinian territories – by force.

Israel plans to ‘flatten’ Gaza

As Axios reported three days ago, Israel now plans to “occupy and flatten all of Gaza” if there is no deal after Trump’s peace mission – and “displace virtually the entire population of 2 million.”

Barak Ravid, the author of the report, is a former IDF intelligence officer. He adds that “Israel’s ultranationalist finance minister Betzalel Smotrich said Monday that the occupation would be permanent and the IDF wouldn’t pull back even in return for the release of the hostages.”

The hostages have been nothing more than a talking point to sell Israel’s genocide. UK former Prime Minister David Cameron used this line to arm Israel to commit it, and it is routinely invoked – along with the goal of eliminating Hamas – by mainstream commentators to legitimise Israel’s mass starvation and “displacement” of the Palestinians.

None of them ever mention that it was Netanyahu who “propped up” Hamas – for years.

Food, water cut off for months

The threat of more war, assisted by the UK government comes “after Israel already cut off all supplies of food, water and medicine for civilians in Gaza after the ceasefire broke down two months ago.” as Ravid’s report noted.

Under Cameron, UK Special Forces had been mobilized in Cyprus to aid Israel’s genocide – under the cover of freeing the hostages.

Media suppressed British involvement

As British independent journalist Kit Klarenberg reported in November 2023, the British government issued a “D-Notice” to news editors – a gagging order preventing the mention of “UK Special Forces … deployed to sensitive areas of the Middle East … linking that deployment to hostage rescue/evacuation operations.”

Klarenberg quoted a former SAS officer saying any such rescue operation was “a complete and utter nightmare. It could end in disaster.”

This, said Klarenberg, “raises obvious questions about the true rationale behind the SAS presence.”

“It is much more likely – if not certain – British special forces are actively aiding and abetting Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) in the Zionist mission to “wipe Hamas off the face of the Earth.”

“The British government would have every reason to cover that up.”

The British Government has covered up its arms transfers to Israel, and its continued provision of air and intelligence support from its base on Cyprus – RAF Akrotiri.

UK’s Cyprus base: supplying Israel’s war machine

Haaretz wrote on October 31st, 2023, that the “most significant international deployment of forces and equipment remains in Cyprus” to support Israel’s bombing campaign and ground assault in Gaza.

Secret supply flights to Israel – airlifting U.S. supplied ammunition and weapons from Cyprus – have doubled under Keir Starmer – with Declassified reporting one major flight per week between Starmer’s election in July and October 2024.

No such flights took place before Israel began bombing Gaza, said Declassified in a second report.

Declassified said 33 UK secret supply flights took place between October 7 and November 10, 2023 – at least one every day – though the rate dropped to around one a month before the surge under Starmer.

It is clear the British government has been committed to arming and supplying Israel’s genocide for years – regardless of which party was in power.

Yet this support has doubled under a Starmer government which told the public – and its lawmakers – that it had banned weapons transfers to Israel over “humanitarian concerns.”

In October 2024, Action on Armed Violence reported on the role of British-run RAF Akrotiri in providing a lifeline for Israel’s war crimes:

“The covert U.S. special forces flights from RAF Akrotiri to Israel, doubling in frequency under Starmer’s government, highlight the UK’s quiet but significant role in supporting military operations in Gaza.”

It asked, “Is Britain complicit in Gaza’s bloodshed?” No. Its governments undoubtedly are, and with public enthusiasm for genocide wearing out, even a media confined to pro-Israel talking points cannot contain the consequences.

Not only does “Starmer’s support for Israel … risk alienating the public” – it also risks his prosecution for “aiding or abetting” war crimes.

Calls have been made for Foreign Secretary David Lammy to resign – if he is found to have “misled Parliament” over his assurance that British military aid to Israel had halted.

Yet it is his government which have misled the British public, signaling virtue and secretly supplying Israel’s campaign to exterminate or expel the Palestinians from their land. Nothing changed due to the so-called embargo – the arms continued to flow, the media provided cover – and the Palestinians continue to starve and die, whilst Israel slides into the abyss.

You can read the full report which broke this news – “Exposing UK Arms Sales to Israel” – here.

