UK populist George Galloway exposes Zionist influence in many of our world’s crises

British populist leader George Galloway explains how Zionist influence has not only prolonged the slaughter in Gaza, but has shaped British policy on Ukraine, protects child sexual offenders in high office – and even has a role in the California fires.

Ivor C(LifeSiteNews) — In a video released on January 12, British populist leader George Galloway presents a startling array of unreported perspectives on the Gaza ceasefire, the Los Angeles fires – and the decades-long scandal of the sexual exploitation of British children.

How could all these possibly be related? Telling his viewers that “now I believe in God,” he asks of the fires which have ravaged Hollywood, “Don’t you see something divine in the turning of Hollywood into Gaza?”

His outspoken assessment of the “wickedness and corruption” which he says now typifies Western culture draws a direct line from Zionist influence to a moral degradation without borders – that is setting our world on fire.

“With all sympathy to those people who’ve lost their lives and their property – can’t you see the irony in that Biden and the Democrats turned Gaza into a holocaust, and then a holocaust struck the very heart of American soft power – burning out some of the biggest supporters of the Hiroshimazation of the Gaza Strip?”

Galloway’s no-holds-barred account of these seemingly unrelated events follows a simple line of argument.

“It is now an axiom that the more rabidly pro-Israel Zionist you are, the more likely you are to be a corrupt and repulsive individual.”

As other investigations have shown, his argument is not without ample evidence.

Zionist influence

Galloway, who on Wednesday described the ceasefire in Gaza as a “victory for Donald Trump before he is even in office,” explained how the web of Zionist influence has not only prolonged the slaughter in Gaza, but has shaped British policy on Ukraine, protects child sexual offenders in high office – and even has a role in the California fires.

“The moral, repugnant, revolting degeneracy displayed in the personal lives and the business lives of the biggest supporters of Israel is now legion.”

Zionist couple ‘monopolized’ California water

Galloway refers to evidence, largely unreported, that a billionaire couple noted for generous donations to Zionist causes – and according to tax records, directly to the Israeli army, the IDF – have so monopolized the water supply in California that the fire hydrants ran dry during the recent fires. Reports have also shown the Resnicks have donated to President Joe Biden – and to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Why is there no water?” asked Galloway, as the fires raged on, consuming the houses of faithful Catholic families – and even that of Mel Gibson, as LifeSiteNews also reported.

WATCH: Catholic family beautifully expresses their faith after LA fire destroys their home

Galloway supplied a shocking answer: “Well, it turns out that another morally repugnant supporter of Israel and Netanyahu, a funder of illegal settlements in Palestine, a man and wife team, the Resnicks,” are said to be responsible. As Galloway continued:

“They own all the water in the state of California, and they have refused to invest in making sure that the abundant Pacific Ocean could be desalinated and filled into the reservoirs.”

As Forbes magazine reported in 2020, the Resnicks’ business in growing fruit and nuts “consumes 150 billion gallons of water a year.”

Their vast monopoly on California’s water – says Forbes – began with a “sweetheart deal” in 1994, which, after “secret meetings” with officials, saw the Resnicks buy up formerly public land and reservoirs. With this capacity for water storage, the Resnicks now sell back water to Californians at a tidy profit – leading to reports of profiteering from a shortage they have arguably manufactured.

“They have come under criticism, particularly during the 2011-2017 California drought, for selling water back to local governments and profiting from a resource initially meant for public use,” Turkish outlet AA recorded on Tuesday.

As Galloway observes, “Listen to the shekels rustling, if you will.”

Galloway says the Resnicks “have refused to do anything about the water scarcity in the state of California. Why? Because it’s more profitable for them for there to be a shortage of water in California.”

This is why, Galloway argues, “California’s firefighters, gallant men and women, could not fight the fires because there was no water.”

The Resnicks call their business The Wonderful Company – whose vast water consumption, monopoly and polluting practices are the subject of a forthcoming documentary by the Jewish journalist Yasha Levine. Called “Pistachio Wars,” it shows that the Resnicks are the missing link between drought, extinct fish, and oil waste in California – and the “conflict in the Middle East.”

Zionists in the U.K. child ‘grooming’ scandal

Galloway’s analysis reaches beyond Los Angeles and into the Zionist influence over mass media across the West. Why is a national scandal in Britain not in the news? Because the man at the center is a “leading Zionist figure,” he says.

This figure is former British Defence Minister Ivor Caplin – who was arrested in Brighton several days ago following his filmed attempt to meet a child for sex. Caplin was appointed to the Defence Ministry in 2003, replacing Lewis Moonie. Moonie’s outraged remarks were posted on X.

In the past, Caplin has encouraged parents to bring their children to “Pride” marches.

Labour Ex-MP Ivor Caplin who was arrested today after a paedophile hunter sting:

“I like the fact that parents feel happy to bring their children at any age to Pride”. 🤦‍♂️🤢 pic.twitter.com/khltyr5O6B — Malcolm Clark (@TwisterFilm) January 11, 2025

Caplin’s X account was still active when this report was begun, and he continued to post obscene messages and pictures of children. Followed by UK Labour figures such as Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Iraq War propagandist Alastair Campbell, and even by the Crown Prosecution Service itself, his reach corresponds with his considerable influence in British politics. As this report was being filed, Caplin deleted his account.

As journalists have documented, Caplin’s X timeline routinely featured sexually suggestive comments.

British Grayzone journalist Kit Klarenberg has said this is a scandal which involves Prime Minister Keir Starmer – and even former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

We need to talk way more about the Labour Paedophile Crisis under Keir Starmer. Starmer himself may not be a pederast, but he is closely associated with child sex abusers, and has referred to paedophiles as “friends”. This is a major scandal. https://t.co/w4sMCcDKrV — Kit Klarenberg 🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻 (@KitKlarenberg) January 13, 2025

Yet Galloway points out the establishment media has been silent. “This Caplin story has hardly had a breath of publicity.”

Referring to the recent publicizing of the organized rape of British children over decades, he explains, “After weeks in which Pakistanis and Muslims whose names nobody knew were plastered on the front of every newspaper, but a man at the center of Tony Blair’s Labour government is caught out in the way he was caught out, it can’t even get on the news.”

Galloway says the reason why is obvious, if seldom pointed out in the media.

“That’s how I know that this cult of Israel has become the dominant cult in political life in Western countries. And that is as true in the United States as it is true in Britain, as it is true in Germany, as it is true in France and other European countries.”

Galloway reminds his viewers, “Nobody else will tell you, even if they ever report this case, that Caplin was Jewish, that Caplin was a leading Zionist figure.”

A network of ‘Zionism, abuse, pornography’

According to independent – and former mainstream – Brighton-based journalist Greg Hadfield, Caplin is not the only one. In a piece published Thursday on Medium, Hadfield has authored a comprehensive expose of Caplin, his close connection to the local MP for Hove, Peter Kyle – and the chilling power of organized Zionist groups to target and harass anyone who dares to document the “morally repugnant” behavior Galloway describes.

In his report, titled “Revealed: Zionism, abuse, pornography, and worse,” Hadfield lists a history of sex offenses, financial corruption, and a campaign of targeted harassment to silence reporting on these issues – coordinated with attempts to silence criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

His extraordinary report links Caplin’s “close friend Peter Kyle” – who is a current member of Parliament – to a “sexual assault on a homeless man.” Hadfield also notes that while writing his report, police have informed him he is being charged for tweeting – once – about Caplin.

What does this say about the state of justice in Britain?

According to Hadfield it shows “that the likes of Caplin are so embedded in the local criminal justice system, not to mention the local mainstream media, that they feel they can get away with anything. They have friends in high places.”

Some of these friends are now jumping ship. British journalist John Rentoul recently deleted a tweet saying to Caplin “It’s me and you against the world, Ivor.”

Why has John Rentoul deleted this tweet in relation to Ivor Caplin.#IvorCaplin#LabourFriendsofNonces pic.twitter.com/hz5wBz75SR — Blue Angel (@Bitter_Suite_84) January 12, 2025

In 2013, Rentoul – who was the Independent newspaper’s chief political correspondent – published a brief article proudly announcing “Why I am A Zionist Too.”

The power of the Zionist lobby in the U.K.

It was the “Zionist industry of Caplin and company” which, says Galloway, pursued “a witch hunt from a moral high ground” against former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose political career was ended by repeated accusations of antisemitism.

Along with the Zionist lobby, says Galloway, Caplin led this charge “when his feet were in a cesspit of filth, obscenity, degeneracy, that probably sounds familiar to you in your country too, because it is now an axiom.”

Rentoul was one of many Zionists who joined the calls for the removal of Corbyn – who was ousted following coordinated accusations of “antisemitism.” This campaign, as Galloway argues, is more than an internal power struggle in the British left.

He says it directly resulted in British support for prolonging and escalating the Ukraine war.

‘Moral collapse’ of the West

Galloway argues that the institutional defense of people sexually exploiting – and killing – children is a sign of the total moral collapse of Western society.

“Our entire societies are now in a helter skelter downwards towards the pits of degeneracy. And how did that happen? Why was it allowed to happen? Why did nobody stop it happening?”

READ: Inside Zelensky’s plan for Ukraine to become ‘Big Israel’

Listing the “standards and reputations” of monarchs, presidents, judges and politicians “scarred by corruption and wickedness,” Galloway concludes, “Well, it started when we decided that anything goes, that there’s no God, there’s no religion, there’s no right and wrong, there’s no morality and immorality.”

He cites the case of the killing of children and civilians in Gaza.

“You have to be repulsive to be completely unmoved at the mass murder of children on a daily basis. Almost 100 children have been murdered [in Gaza] this year, and it’s only the 12th of January.”

‘Corrupt’ Western politics – and war

Yet Galloway’s concern is far wider than that of the suffering people of Gaza. He says the influence and power of the Zionist lobby has effectively poisoned the entire political and media culture of the West.

“It is not a coincidence that the biggest supporters of Zionism in the Western world are – with one or two exceptions – almost always the most repugnant individuals, and that certainly covers Ivor Caplin.”

Caplin was one of the main authors of the fake hoax of “antisemitism” allegations that hunted Jeremy Corbyn to his political grave,” Galloway says. Why does this matter?

“That’s important, whether you like Jeremy Corbyn or not, because it was the destruction of the Corbyn Labour Party that led to Boris Johnson.”

Galloway stresses the “global implications” of the Johnson election victory which followed Corbyn’s removal included the deaths of more than a million people … in Ukraine.”

Referring to the notorious role Johnson played in halting peace in Ukraine – and replacing it with a permanently escalating war, Galloway concludes that “Boris Johnson played a central role in that.”

Shocking claims – only to the misled

Galloway’s video makes claims which will seem wild to anyone fed by the same captive media whose corrupting agenda he denounces. Yet the evidence is there, in the public domain, and it is due to his actions and those of independent reporters like him that it breaks through the monopoly on the “truth” that central to the power of this wicked system.

It is a sign of a profound political and even spiritual realignment in the West that a self-proclaimed socialist like George Galloway can call, and convincingly, for a return to the traditional values inspired by God whose destruction has so corrupted our civilization.

