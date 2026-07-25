UK report exposes sexual abuse of at least 250k girls that authorities, media ignored

The Lowe Report found that 'every corner' of the UK was affected by the 'failure of British establishment' to address rampant sexual exploitation of minor children by abusers that were 95% Pakistani Muslims.

While the world is full of troubles

And anxious in its sleep.

Come away, O human child!

To the waters and the wild

With a faery, hand in hand,

For the world’s more full of weeping than you can understand.

~The Stolen Child, by W.B. Yeats

(Elizabeth Yore) — In 2025, Independent MP Rupert Lowe initiated this independent, survivor focused, public crowdfunded investigation to examine systemic failures of UK police, and authorities into the sexual exploitation of children by grooming gangs. The report entitled Rape Gang Inquiry Report was issued last month on June 16 with the critical involvement of Rotherham survivor, Sammy Woodhouse. The inquiry was crowdfunded with funding from over 20,000 UK citizens in the amount of 764,000 pounds, with a public hearing featuring testimony from survivors, whistleblowers, experts, and investigators. The 219-page document details decades of systemic child sexual exploitation of at least 250,000 girls across the United Kingdom who were subjected to gang rape, trafficking, and forced conversions by Pakistani grooming rape gangs.

Although the first grooming gang scandal was exposed in 2003, little was done for years to meaningfully address the child exploitation scandal until the 2014 Jay Report, which investigated child sexual exploitation in the city of Rotherham in north-central England and found that 1,400 children were sexually abused between 1997 and 2013 by Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs.

Elon Musk- the Catalyst for Exposing the Breadth of the Scandal

After decades of political and media cover-up of the UK grooming rape scandals, the lid was finally blown off. On January 1, 2025, Elon Musk posted about the grooming gang scandal on X and accused UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer of being complicit in grooming gangs. The scandal could no longer be contained or suppressed now that Musk had set his sights on the UK crisis.

The Lowe Report estimates that at least 250,000 white British girls throughout 149 Councils were groomed, raped, exploited. Lowe found that “every corner of the country” was affected and impacted by the “failure of British establishment” to address the rampant sexual exploitation of minor children, primarily girls, but also boys.

The report found that 95% of abusers were Pakistani Muslims. Grooming was perpetrated on vulnerable poor white girls, some who were in state care, via drugs, alcohol, blackmail, and racial/religious abuse.

The report described a “catastrophic, decades-long institutional failure” within the UK establishment and focused on how local authorities, the police, schools, social services, and hospitals ignored the abuse out of fear of being labeled racist or politically incorrect. During the 16-month investigation, MP Lowe heard testimony from victim girls whom he described as subjected to “pure unfettered evil.”

Brace yourself to weep, gasp in horror and seethe with fury as the report exposes Britain’s darkest scandal — an indictment that will leave you shuddering at the barbarity of the perpetrators, and the utter failure to stop it.

At long last, the breadth and depth of nightmare gripping Britain for over 30 years is emerging. Gasp in horror over the blood thirsty brutality. Digest every word as it lays bare the destruction of innocence, and the utter incompetence and callousness of authorities to stop it. While these are Britain’s girls, they represent all the girls who fall prey to brutality of Pakistani Muslim men, utterly devoid of humanity.

For decades, British girls endured unimaginable malevolence and the equal cruelty of indifference. The numbers boggle the mind: Conservatively, at least 250,000 girls, and as high as 1 million were victims of primarily Pakistani rape gangs who prowled the streets of Britain hunting down vulnerable prey. How could this happen? For so long? Why didn’t it stop after the first child victim reported the crime? Seemingly, everyone knew. Yet, Britons are left with the nagging question in abuse scandals: Which is worse-the abuse or the callous systemic cover-up which allowed it to flourish? What is more scandalous, the powerful who ignored this barbarity or the powerful who preyed upon innocent girls? Who is more culpable? The unimaginable must be acknowledged: Lowe demonstrated that the gangs “operated with either the active or passive consent of public authorities”.

Perhaps the greatest indictment of all is this: the British public had to crowdfund the truth. Citizens paid out of their own pockets to uncover what the report called “a rotting stain on our country’s history” a truth their own institutions had failed to bring to light. Ordinary citizens — not the state, paid to expose one of the nation’s gravest moral failures.

This except from the Rape Gang Report describe the extent of the horror and the failure to protect these victims:

“The crimes stretch back generations. The Rape Gang Inquiry was necessary because the state and its institutions have failed catastrophically over decades. Police, social services, schools, the NHS, licensing authorities, and governments allowed these gangs to operate with impunity. There was a demonstrable lack of political will to confront them.”

Without fear or favor, the perpetrators of this conspiracy are clearly named, blamed and shamed. Their victims are overwhelmingly vulnerable white British girls.

“The Rape Gang Inquiry examined the systematic targeting of vulnerable girls, overwhelmingly White British, by predominantly Muslim Pakistani gangs across towns and cities throughout the United Kingdom. The evidence put to the Inquiry confirms that this scandal constitutes one of the most horrendous failures in the history of the country. Organized networks of perpetrators built coordinated operations that transported victims between locations, supplied them with drugs and alcohol, recorded abuse for distribution and blackmail, and passed girls between multiple adult men. These crimes have been committed for decades, since the 1950s by Pakistanis in particular, and have affected every region of our nation. The scale of the crimes committed is staggering. It has been previously established that, at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma. The true number is probably higher.”

For many girls, this inquiry was the first time that victim survivors spoke out about their unspeakable abuse and grooming at the hands of organized Pakistani gangs.

“The Inquiry heard harrowing testimony from survivors and their families. The method used to groom children typically followed the same process. Girls as young as 11 were initially befriended by a young Muslim man who then treated the young child like an adult and would then start providing them with alcohol, drugs, and cigarettes.”

The report demonstrated a pattern of organized criminal activity by an ethnic network of men harboring racist motivation who brutally preyed on children, deliberately targeting them for them race and religion.

After a few months, the girls would then be collected from school gates, care homes, and streets in taxis. They were taken to houses, flats, restaurants, and hotels where they were raped repeatedly by groups of men, tortured, filmed for blackmail, and told they were “white trash” or “kuffar” who merited punishment.

The physical and emotional consequences of this sexual abuse brought unspeakable consequences to the child victims in the 149 Councils throughout nearly half the United Kingdom.

“Many became pregnant while still children. Some miscarried under trauma, others endured coerced abortions, and some gave birth to children who were later removed by the state. We found that the same unspeakable crimes occurred in at least 149 local authority districts – close to 40% of all such districts across the United Kingdom.”

Survivors described daily rapes, “red rooms” of extreme torture, trafficking between cities, and institutional disbelief that compounded their suffering. Some girls were even trafficked to the Middle East where they would endure Islamic marriage.”

Taylor, another victim reported:

“Before they raped me, they would chant ‘Bismillah Hir Rahman Nir Rahim.’” (Translation: In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious and the Most Merciful.)

Another victim, Eleanor, said:

“I had friends that were Muslim, girlfriends, and this never happened to them. They would be in the cars with us sometimes, but the men would treat them differently.”

Jen, another victim, explained:

“They have no compassion for the young girls that are out on the streets and they see us as slags, as white trash. ‘English pig dogs’ came up a lot. Muslims don’t like pigs and they don’t like dogs. So they hate dogs, they hate pigs, and they’d put women on the same level as that.”

Yet another victim, Kate, said:

“Comments were constantly made suggesting that ‘white girls’ and Christian girls were viewed as having fewer morals or lower value, whereas ‘Muslim girls’ were described by some of the men as having dignity and higher moral standing. These comparisons were used to justify the way I was treated and to further humiliate and control me. I was also subjected to religiously charged comments designed to shame and dehumanize me, including statements implying that God had abandoned me or would reject me because of what had been done to me.”

Activist Tommy Robinson was the first and persistent vocal critic of the grooming rape gangs and was mocked, silenced and threatened for his advocacy on behalf of the poor white girls.

Among the most disturbing testimonies cited by Lowe was of one survivor quoted as “saying that she got pregnant. ‘I was raped by probably 600 or 700 different men.’

“Another one described violence involving a child: ‘They put a cigarette out on the baby’s face.”

“Yet another survivor recalled: ‘He took the bottle of Jack Daniel’s and he forced it up inside me. I was about 12 or 13.’

“A survivor alleges rape by ‘multiple police officers’ in different parts of the country. One survivor said that her Christian faith was mocked by her abusers. They allegedly said, ‘Where is your God now? Has your God forsaken you?’

“One survivor said: ‘Race DID play a part. Throughout my exploitation. The other girls I encountered or were abused alongside me, were almost all exclusively White.’ Another recalled seeing multiple girls being transported together: ‘It was all White Girls. In a van. I remember seeing 15-20 girls locked in dog cages.’” (“‘Put cigarette on face, raped by 600-700 different men..’”

Incredibly, the Lowe Report found that public authorities were frequently hesitant to discuss certain aspects of the offending patterns for fear of generating accusations of racism or inflaming social tensions. Perhaps, the greatest news blackout came from the British mainstream media, which has ignored this report, these victims, and their own complicity in the cover-up.

British political commentator Douglas Murray captured the essence of this scandal:

“The world has finally woken up this week to one of the biggest crimes in 21st century Britain: the organized gang rape of thousands of white working-class girls, mainly at the hands of Muslim men of Pakistani origin.”

In addition to the gut-wrenching testimony from victims and whistle-blowers, the report lays out a series of recommendations to address the scandal.

Overall finding: “Political correctness, fear of accusations of racism, and fear of losing electoral support from certain demographics have taken precedence over the protection of British children.”

Report recommendations and findings:

The report calls for an overhaul of the criminal justice system’s response to the scandal, with a restructuring of current sentencing guidelines, arguing that “Current sentencing guidelines are grotesquely inadequate for organized child rape.” “The Sentencing Council must be required by statute to revise its guidelines so that group-based child sexual exploitation carries a starting point of life imprisonment, with a minimum tariff of 50 years for ringleaders and 25 years for participants. “Racial or religious motivation, multiple victims, trafficking across counties, pregnancy caused by rape, and use of filming or blackmail must each be spelled out as statutory aggravating factors that push sentences toward their maximum extent.” “Every foreign national convicted of group-based Child Sexual Exploitation must at the very least be deported,” adding “Any British citizen convicted of these offences who holds dual nationality must lose their citizenship automatically upon conviction, rendering them liable for deportation.” On top of this, any family members who have “supported, harbored or failed to report the offending” must also face deportation proceedings themselves, unless they can prove “either active cooperation with authorities or no prior knowledge.” The report went on to say: “Evidence from witnesses, convictions, and the Casey Audit shows a clear overrepresentation of Muslim men, particularly of Pakistani heritage, in these organized networks. The Inquiry has not ignored this. “Mosques, madrassas, and community organizations that have harbored or failed to report perpetrators must face investigation and, if found guilty, be closed. The immediate deportation of anyone nested within such sub-cultures promoting attitudes that dehumanize non-Muslim girls must be pursued. “Anyone from a country whose nationals are disproportionately represented in rape gang convictions must no longer be entitled to a visa. This should be applied ruthlessly.”

Next steps:

Here are the recommendations from the report. These include:

Revising the sentencing guidelines for group-based sexual exploitation.

Deporting foreign nationals convicted of group-based CSE.

Setting up a dedicated unit in the Crown Prosecution Service to handle these cases.

A new Childhood Sexual Exploitation Act with a specific offenses of “organized group-based child sexual exploitation.”

A statutory duty to publish ethnicity, immigration status, nationality and religion of both victims and perpetrators in all such cases.

No allowance that any child can ever consent to sexual abuse, and prosecutions for professionals who excuse child sexual activity as consensual.

Proven rapists should lose parental rights over children born as a result of rape.

Mandatory training for frontline professionals on group-based CSE.

Further follow-up planned by the Rupert Lowe Report:

Publishing the inquiry’s full witness statements.

Seeking out further witness statements.

Naming in Parliament those found to have enabled rape gangs.

Initiating civil proceedings and private prosecutions where appropriate.

“The strongest possible penalties, up to and including death, must also be sought for those yet to be properly punished or indeed punished at all for their vile, unspeakable crimes.”

Society leaves girls no choice

Unless significant institutional and societal reforms are immediately established and implemented to stop this widespread criminality, white girls around the world may have to take up arms to protect themselves, like a young Scottish girl. Her story and powerful image went viral after she defended herself from an attacker making lewd and menacing threats to her. Shockingly, she was brought to court, but she was ultimately cleared of any charges.

Finally, Mr. Lowe pleaded, “I urge all Britons to read this report in full. Lessons need to be learned and prosecutions need to follow for the appalling cowardice of those responsible for refusing to resist such horrors.”

The unspeakable barbarity exposed in the Rape Report has left wounds that time alone cannot heal. Its scars are borne not only by the victims and their families but by the conscience of an entire nation. Healing can occur if and when Britain has the courage to face the full truth of its failures and remove the conditions that permitted such evil to endure. Until then, this wound remains open — festering beneath the surface, poisoning public trust and crying out for justice.

The trauma of this grotesque barbarity leaves an indelible mark on the child victim. This targeted and organized criminality will only end, once British institutions acknowledge their utter failure and complicity in this scandal, resolving never to turn a blind eye again. As for the rest of the world? The lesson of Britain should wake us all up. Right now.

I have walked and prayed for this young child an hour

And heard the sea-wind scream upon the tower,

And under the arches of the bridge, and scream

In the elms above the flooded stream;

Imagining in excited reverie

That the future years had come,

Dancing to a frenzied drum,

Out of the murderous innocence of the sea.

~Prayer for my Daughter, by W.B. Yeats

Elizabeth Yore is an international child protection attorney who has spent 35 years fighting child exploitation, missing/abducted children and child trafficking. She searched for countless American children abducted from the United States to the Middle East by Muslim fathers.

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