Uncovering the truth behind Israel’s justification for its war in Gaza

Video of Hamas gunmen intentionally killing Israelis on October 7 confirms that terrible violence occurred, but what we are not told is that many of the most barbaric atrocities simply did not happen.

(LifeSiteNews) –– We are told that Israel launched its war in Gaza as a response to the vicious attacks by Hamas on October 7, which resulted in horrific civilian casualties. Video of Hamas gunmen intentionally killing Israelis confirms the terrible violence of what Hamas called “Operation Aqsa Flood.”

What we are not told is that the most heinous claims of Hamas atrocities did not take place.

This did not prevent U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken from trumpeting appalling stories of atrocity including – “burned” and “beheaded babies” – to a shocked America.

Now, an Israeli news channel has reported that many of the supposed atrocities – repeated by both men – “simply didn’t happen.”

Showing testimony from Israeli soldiers and police, the report goes on to contradict the claims that 8 children were killed at Kibbutz Be’eri, and that a woman named as a victim did not exist.

He then replays footage of an Israeli soldier claiming dead babies were “hung on a washing line” in Kfar Aza. The reporter says “as Kfar Aza has made clear, this simply did not happen.”

A policeman is shown describing “pregnant women cut open”

The Israeli presenter says: “This also didn’t happen. So many terrible cruel things happened. Why were things that didn’t happen said?”

Mickey Rosenthal, a former member of the Israeli Parliament (MK) replied, “to increase the magnitude of hatred for Hamas,” before continuing, “The war is not only military, not only political, it’s mainly media.”

It is a war whose casualties include the American people, and the President of the United States himself.

Biden repeats claims that lack evidence

Four days after the attacks by Hamas, whose violence has undeniably been recorded, Joe Biden repeated an horrific claim – that Hamas had mutilated babies.

Biden’s statement came after a phone call on October 11 with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the call, recorded below, Netanyahu claims Hamas “Took dozens of children, bound them, burned them up and executed them.”

Despite the advice of White House advisers to “cut a line about Hamas beheading babies because those reports were unverified,” Biden spoke later on October 11 of his horror at seeing pictures of these atrocities – which did not exist.

On the same day, Netanyahu’s spokesman Tal Heinrich told CNN that “Babies and toddlers were found with their ‘heads decapitated’ in Kfar Aza in southern Israel.”

The White House later confirmed that Biden had seen no such pictures. As the Times of Israel reported on October 12:

The White House clarifies that President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have not seen or independently confirmed that Hamas terrorists beheaded Israeli children. A White House spokesperson says the president based his comments on claims from Netanyahu’s spokesman and media reports from Israel.

The absence of evidence did not stop Biden from repeating the claim in November.

Biden repeats claim of beheaded and burned babies

At a November 16 press conference in California, Biden said:

Hamas has already said publicly that they plan on attacking Israel again like they did before, to where they were cutting babies’ heads off to burn — burning women and children alive.

Biden has never retracted – or apologized for – these remarks, whose original source was not even Netanyahu, but can be first traced back to an Israeli settler leader – who had previously incited riots to “wipe out” a Palestinian village.

This report, broadcast on i24 news on October 10, is the source of the claim spread around the world, which would multiply into the charge that Hamas had decapitated 40 babies.

In it, David Ben-Zion says, “They chopped heads of children and women.”

“They chopped heads of children and women,” says David Ben Zion, Deputy Commandee of Unit 71 to our @Nicole_Zedek, while reporting from the massacre in Kfar Aza in southern Israel pic.twitter.com/IHSB0ywMbF — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 10, 2023

The Israeli Defense Force stated it had “no information” about this atrocity, saying on the same day, “We have seen the news, but we do not have any details or confirmation about that.”

Ben-Zion called for the Palestinian village of “Huwara… to be wiped out” in remarks reported by Israeli news outlet INN in February 2023. His claim, which was not supported by any evidence or by his own army, nevertheless took on a grim life of its own.

Atrocities as war propaganda

The “media reports from Israel” cited by the White House came not only from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his spokesman but dubious online sources.

As the U.K.’s Daily Telegraph reported on October 12, “Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, went even further, publishing several other pictures showing the charred remains of infants [on X, formerly Twitter].”

Netanyahu said: “These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters. Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is Isis.”

Standing beside Netanyahu on October 12, Blinken pledged unconditional U.S. support to Israel, citing these horrific claims without proof in support of this decision.

I come before you not only as the United States Secretary of State, but also as a Jew. I also come before you as a husband and father of young children. It’s impossible for me to look at the photos of families killed – such as the mother, father, and three small children murdered as they sheltered in their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz – and not think of my own children.

The photos mentioned were shown to Blinken by Netanyahu himself, as reports noted.

Blinken went on:

This was just one of Hamas’ countless acts of terror – in a litany of brutality and inhumanity that, yes, brings to mind the worst of ISIS. Babies slaughtered. Bodies desecrated. Young people burned alive. Women raped. Parents executed in front of their children, children in front of their parents. How are we even to understand this, to digest this?

The images, recorded here in a Times of Israel report, were posted on the Israeli government’s X account.

One shows the charred remains of a “burned baby,” another of a bloodstained baby’s bed – both said to come from a Hamas massacre at Kibbutz Kfar Afa.

Yet the official Israeli death toll has no record of any infant deaths at Kibbutz Kfar Afa.

Official death toll tells a different story

On December 15 Agence France Presse published what it was told was the “final death toll” of the attack. The AFP report reads:

The identities and ages of civilian victims are available via Bituach Leumi, Israel’s National Social Security agency. Its website lists 695 people killed during the attack, with names and the circumstances of their deaths. Among them are 36 children, including 20 under 15 years old and 10 killed by rockets.

AFP recorded that the Israeli Social Security agency’s own report “….also invalidates some statements by Israeli authorities in the days following the attack.”

Continuing the outlet reported:

In particular, a claim made on October 10 on the government’s official X (formerly Twitter) account spoke of ’40 babies murdered’ at Kfar Aza kibbutz, based on a report by i24NEWS channel. According to Bituah Leumi, 46 civilians were killed in Kfar Aza, the youngest 14 years old.

No babies died at Kfar Aza

AFP also noted that another claim was overturned by the Israeli report – of “beheaded babies.”

Another testimony called into question was that on October 27 by Colonel Golan Vach, head of the army’s search and rescue unit, who told a group of journalists, including one from AFP, that he ‘personally’ transported ‘a decapitated baby’ found in the arms of his mother in the Be’eri kibbutz. According to Bituah Leumi, only one baby was killed in Be’eri: the 10-month-old Mila Cohen, whose mother survived.

Notably, the report did not include the fact that many of the dead in Kibbutz Be’eri were killed by Israeli forces.

Israel kills its own

In recent weeks, various Israeli news outlets have begun to question some of the most shocking statements about October 7. Ha’aretz confirmed on October 27 that Israeli tanks fired on Israeli hostages in Be’eri. Yet the deaths were blamed on Hamas.

https://twitter.com/naftalibennett/status/1724419046123164135

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was quick to blame Hamas for the death of one twelve-year-old girl and members of her family – citing it as justification for Israel’s war in Gaza.

12 year old Liel Hetzroni of Kibbutz Beeri was murdered in her home by Hamas monsters on Oct 7th. Her body has now been identified. Her brother and grandfather were also murdered. Look at her sweet smile.

Liel harmed nobody.

She was murdered just because she’s Jewish.… pic.twitter.com/pCjKG0HmIi — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) November 14, 2023

Yet she was not “murdered” by Hamas. She was, according to two eyewitness survivors of the attack on Be’eri, killed by Israeli tank fire.

Israeli army ‘eliminated everyone’

One of these witnesses was Yasmin Porat, who had fled the Hamas attacks at the Nova music festival. Whilst many were killed there as a result of Israeli crossfire, what she found at Be’eri was worse.

Porat told Israeli Radio that when Israeli forces arrived during a hostage standoff, “They eliminated everyone, including the hostages because there was very, very heavy crossfire.”

“After insane crossfire,” Porat continued, “two tank shells were shot into the house. It’s a small kibbutz house, nothing big.”

Porat’s account was recorded on Israeli radio.

In the above recording, she says when she was captured by Hamas she was treated “very humanely” and reassured by them. “No one treated us violently – like what I heard in the media.”

The intention was, she said, to bring her and her fellow captives to Gaza as hostages – but one “terrorist” had decided to surrender – and to use her as a human shield to do so.

Outside she say “five or six bodies” of the residents of the kibbutz on the ground.

“So our forces may have shot them?” asks the presenter in the recording.

“Undoubtedly,” replies Porat, “they eliminated everyone,” relating how a tank shell was shot into the house she had exited, killing all but one of the 11 hostages still inside.

This, according to the owner of the house, Hadas Dagan, was what killed 12-year-old Liel Hetzroni.

On November 15 her account was related in an interview in Hebrew on Israeli radio station Omny FM. In it, Porat relates Dagan’s account of events. These remarks were transcribed on The Grayzone’s November 25 report on the incident.

Dagan confirmed that the tank shells killed Liel Hatsroni: ‘The girl did not stop screaming for all those hours,’ she told Porat, referring to Liel. ‘She didn’t stop screaming… [but] when those two shells hit, [Liel] stopped screaming. There was silence then.’

Porat says she warned the tank commander of the presence of hostages in the building, and the four people hiding outside in the garden – which included Liel, her twin sister, and her elderly guardian Ayala Hetzroni.

The Grayzone report continued with the transcription:

‘I sat there with the commander of the unit,’ Porat recalled, ‘and I described to him what the house looks like, and where the terrorists are, and where the hostages are. I actually drew it for him: ‘Look, here, on the lawn there are four hostages that are lying this way on the lawn. Here are two that are lying under the terrace. And in the living room there is a woman lying like this, and a woman lying like this.’

Burned babies, family massacred?

The story of the beheaded babies was not the only fabrication to be revealed by subsequent examination of the evidence – by Israeli sources – which now state only one infant died on October 7.

The world also heard of “burned babies” – including one in an oven – and a tale related by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken of an obscene massacre of a family.

On October 31, Blinken told a U.S. Senate hearing of: “A young boy and girl, 6 and 8 years old, and their parents around the breakfast table.”

Setting the scene, Blinken continued, “The father’s eye gouged out in front of his kids. The mother’s breast cut off, the girl’s foot amputated, the boy’s fingers cut off before they were executed.”

The Secretary of State concluded, “That is what this [Israeli] society is dealing with.”

Blinken did not name his source nor produce any evidence for this horrific story.

That is because it too “simply did not happen.”

The source of Blinken’s claim appears to be a man who claims anyone who questions these events – or asks for proof of them – “should be killed.”

Fair enough Yossi Landau prays anyone questioning the narrative of beheaded babies will be ‘together with Hamas terrorists and killed’ That would include you, me and the BBC👇 pic.twitter.com/FmG7qn5IZT — Steve Powers (@StevePowers_) December 5, 2023

As The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal reported:

Though Blinken did not state the source of his disturbing claim – and was not prompted to do so by any senator – it matched testimony delivered by Yossi Landau, the head of operations for the southern Israel region of a religious ‘disaster victim identification’ organization called ZAKA.

So who are ZAKA – whose claims are echoed without evidence by the U.S. government?

According to The Grayzone, it is an “Israeli ultra orthodox rescue group founded by a serial rapist.”

ZAKA was founded by Yehuda-Meshi Zahav, who an Israeli report from 2021 called the “Haredi Jeffrey Epstein.”

His corruption-mired ultra-Orthodox organization is not the only one using faked atrocity propaganda to stir hatred and foster international support for the war in Gaza.

The Jerusalem Post found the origin of the “burned babies” story, through its partnership with Israeli fact-checking outfit FakeReporter – whose investigator Yotam Frost warned of a continuously changing the story with no evidence.

“I suggest you follow the progress of the story from the beginning, the continuous change of the versions of the story, and fact check it,” he wrote. “We could not verify it.”

The Post noted in its November 8 report that “FakeReporter continues to maintain that it has not yet been able to independently verify the story of the baby burned in an oven.”

It traced the story to Asher Moskovitz, a volunteer with United Hatzalah. Like ZAKA, Hatzalah is another ultra-orthodox “first responder” EMT service.

Moskowitz claims to have found a burned baby’s corpse were reported in the Jewish Telegraph Agency on October 31.

“They took the baby and put it, literally, in a kitchen oven,” Moskowitz said in a video of his testimony which was published on X on November 1.

The JTA said, following Moskovitz’ account, “The baby came from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the communities hardest hit in the attack. It arrived in a small bag whose contents told a grim story: a tiny body, burnt and swollen, with the telltale marks from being pressed against a heating element.”

Yet there were no babies killed at Kfar Aza.

On December 3, Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz published an article titled: “The Hamas massacre led to the spread of horror stories, not all of which happened in reality. The truth is hard enough”

It named both ZAKA and United Hatzalah as the sources of some of these false narratives.

“The terrorists who infiltrated Israel committed crimes against humanity and brutally murdered masses,” the outlet reported. “Along with the harsh descriptions, false testimonies were also heard, in the dissemination of which a ZAKA volunteer, IDF officers, the president of United Hatzalah and Sara Netanyahu participated, among others.”

The head of United Hatzalah had already spread the message. Eli Beer had a personal meeting with Biden in Israel on October 18, in which he related his stories of the “horrors of Hamas.”

Beer followed this up with a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition Leadership Summit in Las Vegas on October 28.

Beginning with an account of a pregnant woman eviscerated by Hamas – which Israel’s Channel 13 has now said “simply did not happen,” he repeated the claim of his fellow United Hatzalah worker, Moskovitz.

Framing the atrocities with references to the Holocaust, Beer said: “These bastards put these babies in the oven and put on the oven.”

But why did Eli Beer say this?

Chaim Levinson of Ha’aretz had this to say: “Like any good Jew who sees the rich, [Beer] thought about the money and told a story that did not exist… about a baby in an oven.”

Beer’s remarks were repeated widely in the U.S., with figures such as Caroline Glick and John Podhoretz echoing Ben Shapiro’s earlier charge that Hamas had burned babies.

Podhoretz’s fake news has had over eleven million views.

Shapiro’s claim was based on a photograph widely debunked as a fake, which came from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. Shapiro has deleted his original post showing the photo alongside his outraged remarks.

“You wanted pictorial proof of dead Jewish babies? Here it is, you pathetic Jew-haters. Israel will minimize civilian casualties,” Shapiro had written in the now-deleted X post.

He further stated in the since-deleted post: “But Israel will not allow the pieces of human s**t who did this to live. Every ounce of blood spilled in Gaza is on Hamas.”

Yet Eli Beer was not alone in selling fake atrocities to Americans.

On November 1, United Hatzalah Deputy Director Linor Attias had told CNN’s Jake Tapper of an entire family in Kibbutz Be’eri — two parents, a 6-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl — who had been tied up and shot execution-style. At one point, Attias claimed a girl died in her arms after having her hand cut off by Hamas.

However, there is no official record of this girl.

An extensive report by The Grayzone into the fabrications of October 7 noted:

There was no 6-year-old boy recorded among the dead in Beeri.

The report continued:

Further, only two girls close to 11-years-old died in the small community on October 7: 12-year-old Liel Hetzroni, confirmed to have been killed by an Israeli tank shell alongside her twin brother, and 13-year-old Yahel Sharabi, who was killed in a home with her family in a manner eerily similar to Hetzroni. It was therefore clear that Attias fabricated the account she provided to an unquestioning Tapper.

The Jerusalem Post challenged Eli Beer on his testimony, following its exposure as a fabrication in the Ha’aretz report.

The Hatzalah founder retorted:

“I believe the testimony I received, not Ha’aretz,” Beer said. “A lot of people don’t believe the Holocaust happened.”

Following this, The Post records Beer claiming that a mother may have placed the baby in the oven herself.

“He said it was possible that a mother hid the baby in the oven, like some hid their babies in closets and washing machines or refrigerators.”

The Post related his explanation:

‘It makes sense that a mother would put the baby in the oven to save it then Hamas burned down the house,’ he said. ‘A lot of babies were burned by gasoline. So many babies died—why is this [case] seen as so terrible?’

Again, official figures record the death of one baby on October 7.

Nevertheless, Beer continued:

Hamas would burn all of us. Why is someone doubting what I say? I heard it from a volunteer. This is not a made-up story. There were so many victims; the organizations — not the IDF, not Hatzalah, not ZAKA — no one saw them all. This is a real story… we made a mistake — we should have told people earlier. They weren’t there — we were there; they weren’t even there, not even close. It wasn’t a crime scene; it was 5,000 crime scenes. There is no way everyone saw everything.

Yet The Post noted that Beer’s witness Moskovitz did not attend the scene of this supposed crime at Kibbutz KfarAza. Nor was he present at the identification at Camp Shura until four days after October 7.

“According to Moskowitz, his identification of the body of the baby took place four days following the massacre at the Shura army base, not the day of the massacre at any of the massacre sites.”

What is Eli Beer’s motivation, beyond the “increase the magnitude of hatred for Hamas” – and stoking outraged support for a massacre in Gaza?

A 2016 investigation by Ha’aretz into the “ego wars” between organizations such as United Hatzalah and ZAKA noted that “Rival groups rushing to an accident scene may have ulterior motives for arriving first, with infusions of cash as paramount as those of blood.”

The Grayzone concluded its extensive report into the role of these “first responders” in the fabricated narratives of October 7 with a telling remark from a leading member.

‘These things cost money,’ Yerach Tucker, media advisor to the co–founder of United Hatzalah, said of his organization’s operations. ‘There are costs and it requires donations. This is where public opinion and the desire for publicity come into play.’

Israel responds with accusations of ‘Holocaust denial’

The Israeli government response has been swift to weaponize claims of “denial.”

In a video published on January 26, the Israeli government warned that to refute these un-evidenced claims is not only antisemitic, but equivalent to denying the Holocaust.

“From the horror of the Holocaust to the October 7th massacre denying atrocities committed against Jews is antisemitism.”

The video, titled, “Denial Won’t Erase History,” was produced by 4IL and released on their channel, to be later broadcasted on television. Filmed in English, it is clearly aimed at shaping the narrative in the U.S. and abroad.

Similar efforts from the Israeli Foreign Ministry have attracted criticism – for appearing unprompted in children’s video games.

4IL is run by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a reference to the U.S.-funded missile defense system, it was described as Israel’s “Iron Dome of Truth” on its launch in New York in June 2017.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s then-Minister of Strategic Affairs, was reported in the Times of Israel saying, “This is a true game changer in defending Israel online and changing the narrative.”

This latest campaign by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeks to recover the initiative in an information war it is losing – against the truth.

In linking the denial of the Holocaust to the rebuttal of the lies which shocked the world the Israeli government is playing a shameful and dangerous game.

With its own media now widely publicizing the facts of October 7, Israelis themselves have a clearer understanding of the events of that fateful day.

How long will it be before America, and the wider world, shakes off the shock of atrocity propaganda? This media war has real casualties – human ones – as well as replacing the request for evidence with a hateful slur.

More than 10,000 children have been killed in Gaza so far, with the United Nations calling it “a children’s graveyard.” Instead of these children, many Americans will remember only a fake story spun by two rivals for publicity and cash. Now, they will face accusations of Holocaust denial if they ask for proof of any past – or future – claims of sensational barbarism.

This is also a process which dangerously undermines public trust in any reports of future outrages, whoever may commit them.

The lie has done its diabolical work in stoking outraged support for Israel’s war in the English-speaking world – and to unleash a terrible vengeance which now sees Israel accused of genocide in Gaza.

Now it is time for the truth. For where the truth is, there is God.

