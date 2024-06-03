URGENT: Join pro-family Canadians in silently protesting the radical LGBT agenda

The National 'Pride' Flag Walk-Out Day(s) are ongoing. And please don't forget that on Monday, June 3, we also have a number of public pray-ins scheduled. Read on to see the location nearest you.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — The National “Pride” Flag Walk-Out Day(s) are ongoing. Please keep your child(ren) home on June 3 and June 4 as well, or on whichever day their school plans on raising the LGBTQ “pride” flag. CLC supporters from the majority of provinces are partaking and the media have started to take notice!

Please don’t forget: This Monday, June 3, we also have a number of public pray-ins scheduled. (See list of locations below.)

Students’ absence from school speaks volumes, but so does our presence on the streets.

June has only just begun, and yet I’ve already lost count of how many “pride” flags I’ve seen, and how many prayers I’ve hastily murmured in response.

When “pride” is ubiquitous, our firm and prophetic witness to Truth is all the more noteworthy.

All we do is pray quietly for an hour. Some hold signs.

We pray for the “pride” flag to fly no more, and for all celebrations of Pride Month to cease. We pray for a return of the virtues of humility, chastity, and fidelity. We pray in reparation for all the harms that will come from “pride,” and for mercy. We pray for our leaders – be it school or church administrators, trustees, or bishops – to take action to ensure that no institution within their jurisdiction be complicit in the promotion of sin and the lies of the LGBTQ lobby.

We do this out of love.

I have loved ones in my life who have been blinded by sin. It breaks my heart.

I love them as God created them to be, and while they may be confused about their identity or entrapped in a sinful lifestyle, I see their still beautiful and vibrant souls.

And so, I pray for them.

Some participants will pray for our youth, that they be protected from ongoing spiritual warfare. Some will pray in repentance, for mistakes in their own past.

Whatever motivates you, I entreat you to take courage and to stand in visible defiance of the LGBTQ agenda.

Some reminders:

We do everything we can to ensure this is a safe and peaceful event. Participants are expected to follow the directions of the organizer, to remain in quiet prayer, and not to engage passersby, even if they are hostile. Participants are expected to follow the law, remain on public property, and not block pedestrian or vehicular traffic.

CLC will provide signs. Homemade signs will only be permitted at the discretion of the organizer.

While the pray-ins will be Christian in nature, and explicitly Catholic at most locations, supporters of all faith backgrounds are welcome to stand with us in solidarity (as some did last year).

It’s supposed to be a hot and sunny day! Please bring a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, water, and a lawn chair if necessary!

PRAY-IN LOCATIONS:

Burlington

PRAY-IN AT 12 PM

Halton Catholic District School Board

802 Drury Lane

Burlington, ON

L7R 2Y2

Elmvale

PRAY-IN AT 12 PM

Yonge St south of McDonald’s

Elmvale, ON

L0L 1P0

Hamilton

PRAY-IN AT 8 AM

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board

90 Mulberry St

Hamilton, ON

L8R 2C8

PRAY-IN AT 12 PM

Diocese of Hamilton

700 King St. W.

Hamilton, ON

L8P 1C7

– Meet at bridge by Breadalbrane and Hunt Sts. intersection

Ottawa

PRAY-IN AT 12 PM

Ottawa Catholic School Board

570 West Hunt Club Road

Nepean, ON

K2G 3R4

Toronto

PRAY-IN AT 9 AM

Toronto Catholic District School Board

Catholic Education Centre

80 Sheppard Avenue East

Toronto, ON

M2N 6E8

PRAY-IN AT 12 PM

Archdiocese of Toronto

1155 Yonge Street

Toronto, ON

M4T 1W2

Niagara

PRAY-IN AT 5 PM ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5 & EVERY WEDNESDAY IN JUNE

Niagara Catholic District School Board

427 Rice Rd

Welland, ON

L3C 7C1

– CLC is not directly organizing this pray-in. Please note that the Niagara pray-in is happening on Wednesdays, not this Monday. Lately, I’ve been contemplating the cross, and what it means to die to self – a duty increasingly at odds with this world. What does it mean to sacrifice? What does it mean to fully trust in Jesus? I feel helpless to prevent so much evil, as I see loved ones go astray, but this – spending an hour in public prayer – I can do. My actions can set an example better than my words can. Please join us in prayer on Monday. If you’ll be participating in the National “Pride” Flag Walkout Day or a pray-in, you can let us know here: https://forms.gle/VdtctECPkR63Ynwm7. Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

Share











