URGENT: Speak out against euthanasia for the mentally ill in Canada

The Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) is seeking public input on the provision of euthanasia to the depressed and mentally ill. Today's your only chance to submit your thoughts to the federal government.

We still have time to try and stop the Trudeau government from extending euthanasia and assisted suicide to the mentally ill, but the window is closing fast.

Here’s the deal…

The federal government’s Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) is seeking public input on the provision of euthanasia to the depressed and mentally ill, which will be “available” to Canadians starting on March 17, 2024.

In the government’s framing of the public input that it is seeking, it did some serious gaslighting, saying that it wants to see if Canada is ready to “safely” provide euthanasia in cases where a mental disorder is the sole underlying medical condition.

If approved, this would be the most radical step we’ve seen by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his march toward a legal landscape where Canada would provide unfettered access to euthanasia on demand.

The practice of euthanizing the mentally ill can never be condoned, under any circumstances, because God is the ultimate author of life, and what this committee is proposing is to authorize another way to kill men and women who are lovingly and fearfully made in our Heavenly Father’s image and likeness.

Additionally, a person who is mentally ill or in deep depression cannot give informed consent to end their lives, by definition.

What this committee is promoting is nothing other than the extension of state-sanctioned medical murder to a vulnerable group of Canadians who need counselling, not killing.

Although we know the Trudeau Liberal regime is committed to setting up euthanasia-on-demand as the norm, we must nonetheless seize this window of opportunity to provide feedback to the Special Joint Committee, and ask the government to turn back from this insane expansion of euthanasia.

The committee is giving Canadians a chance to have their input, which is why Campaign Life Coalition is calling on our supporters to submit their objections.

HERE’S THE IMPORTANT PART

Submissions can be no longer than 1,000 words, which includes all graphs, quotes, images, and footnotes. The committee’s website is clear on this, and we know how bureaucrats and committees can sticklers about this kind of thing, so it’s important to watch the word count.

Briefs must be submitted to the committee no later than Thursday, November 16th, at 5:00 P.M. EST.

You can make your submission online by sending it to the committee’s email address, [email protected], and you should provide your personal contact information, as well, like your address and phone number, as per the instructions on the official website that you can read by going here.

Now, if you’re looking for some resources to study in writing your brief, I’ve listed a few articles below:

The special committee is hearing from witnesses who are die-hard supporters of Trudeau’s radical euthanasia agenda, which is why we need to take this opportunity to represent the side of moral clarity and reason.

Canada must continue to prioritize suicide prevention over suicide provision in our nation’s mental health strategy, which will ensure that death is never an acceptable, state-sanctioned option for our loved ones and friends whose thinking is clouded and confused.

I remember back when the proponents of euthanasia and assisted suicide promised “MAiD” would only be made available for people who were terminally ill.

Yeah, right…

We knew that was disingenuous at the time, and when we sounded the alarm, we were accused of fear-mongering, but look at where we’re at now.

You can forget about the slippery slope, because we’re falling off the cliff.

So, please, help us stop the situation from getting worse by asking the Joint Committee to reverse course on expanding euthanasia for those who are depressed and mentally ill.

Make your submission to the committee no later than Thursday, November 16th, by 5 P.M. EST…

And don’t forget to pray.

This is a gravely serious matter, but I know all things are possible to God through the grace of His Holy Spirit. We must never doubt the power and importance of faith and prayer in these situations, but we must also make the commitment to act.

Thank you for your support and God bless.

Jeff Gunnarson

National President

Campaign Life Coalition

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

