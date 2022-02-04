(Children’s Health Defense) – This announcement came out Jan. 31 and it is so horrifying. It took me several minutes to come to grips with what is happening. I know the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is evil but this takes things to another level.

Pfizer wants its disastrous mRNA shot added to the official schedule for children so that the vaccine maker can have liability protection forever.

The Pfizer mRNA shot in children 2 to 4 years old failed in the clinical trial. But, acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, likely following orders from the Biden administration, asked Pfizer to submit an application anyway.

So on Feb. 1, Pfizer submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for children 6 months to 4 years old.

Pfizer and the FDA are proposing to start with two shots in this age group even though that approach has already failed and then they will add a third dose later in the spring if data comes in that supports that use.

The plan is literally — shoot up kids first, get the data later.

This approach is completely unprecedented in the history of the FDA and it must be stopped.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet in two weeks — on Feb. 15 — to evaluate this EUA application for a product that failed the clinical trial.

That’s what we are up against.

So warriors, you know what to do. I need you to get on the phone, get your fax machines humming, and start sending out emails like the future of this country depends on it — because it does.

Physical paper letters sent in the next couple days via the U.S. Postal Service will probably get there in time, too.

In October we generated tens of thousands of calls, emails, and faxes. Our goal in the next two weeks must be to generate hundreds of thousands of calls, emails, faxes, and letters.

The message we need to send to these bureaucrats is — ABSOLUTELY NOT! Every single person who plays a role in this decision needs to get the message that:

We are watching. The clinical trial of the Pfizer vaccine failed in this age group. You must vote NO because this proposed use violates the prohibitions against illegal medical experiments as outlined in the Nuremberg Code.

Anyone who goes along with Woodcock’s bullying on behalf of the cartel will be prosecuted for crimes against humanity.

It’s hard to know exactly who will be at the FDA’s VRBPAC meeting because the FDA uses Temporary Voting Members and the VRBPAC has not met since we exposed them as frauds back in October (when they rubber stamped Pfizer’s EUA application for kids 5 to 11 — in spite of no data showing clinical effectiveness).

But the best guess is that the voting members will be roughly the same as the last meeting so that is who we are reaching out to now.

Here are the 23 people we need to reach before Feb. 15. Please be respectful and courteous.

Janet Woodcock

Acting FDA Commissioner

FDA, mail stop: HFD-001

10903 New Hampshire Ave., WO51-6133

Silver Spring MD 20993-0002

phone: (301) 796-5400

fax: (301) 847-8752

[email protected]

@DrWoodcockFDA

Rochelle Walensky

Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Roybal Building 21, Rm 12000

1600 Clifton Rd

Atlanta, GA 30333

phone: (404) 639-7000

[email protected]

https://twitter.com/CDCDirector

Xavier Becerra

Secretary, Health & Human Services

200 Independence Avenue S.W.

Washington, D.C. 20201

c/o Sean McCluskie

[email protected]v

https://twitter.com/XavierBecerra

Peter Marks

Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

FDA, Mail stop: HFM-2

10903 New Hampshire Ave., WO71-7232

Silver Spring MD 20993-0002

phone: (240) 402-8116

fax: (301) 595-1310

[email protected]

Arnold Monto, M.D.

Acting Chair, VRBPAC

Professor of Public Health & Epidemiology

Department of Epidemiology

University of Michigan School of Public Health

Ann Arbor, MI 48109

phone: (734) 764-5453

fax: (734) 764-3192

[email protected]

Paula Annunziato, M.D.

Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head

Vaccines Clinical Research at Merck

North Wales, PA 19454

[email protected]

Captain Amanda Cohn

Chief Medical Officer

National Center for Immunizations and Respiratory Diseases

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

1600 Clifton Rd

Atlanta, GA 30333 MS C-09

phone: (404) 639-6039

fax: (404) 315-4679

[email protected]

[email protected]

Hayley Gans, M.D.

Professor of Pediatrics

Department of Pediatrics

Stanford University Medical Center

Stanford, CA 94305

phone: (650) 723-5682

fax: (650) 725-8040

[email protected]

Michael Kurilla, M.D., Ph.D.

Director, Division of Clinical Innovation

National Center for Advancing Translation Sciences

National Institutes of Health

Bethesda, MD 20852

phone: (301) 435-0178

[email protected]

Cody Meissner, M.D.

Professor of Pediatrics

Tufts University School of Medicine

Director, Pediatric Infectious Disease

Tufts Medical Center

Boston, MA 02111

phone: (617) 636-5227

fax: (617) 636-4300

[email protected]

Paul Offit, M.D.

Professor of Pediatrics

Division of Infectious Diseases

Abramson Research Building

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA 19104

phone: (215) 590-2020

[email protected]

https://twitter.com/DrPaulOffit

Steven Pergam, M.D.

Medical Director

Infection Prevention

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance

Seattle, WA 98109

phone: (206) 667-7126

[email protected]

https://twitter.com/PergamIC

Oveta Fuller, Ph.D.

Temporary Voting Members (but their votes count all the same)

Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology,

University of Michigan Medical School

Ann Arbor, MI 48109

phone: (734) 647-3830

[email protected]

James Hildreth, Sr., Ph.D., M.D.

Professor

Department of Internal Medicine

School of Medicine

President and Chief Executive Officer

Meharry Medical College

Nashville, TN 37205

[email protected]

https://twitter.com/JamesEKHildreth

Jeannette Lee, Ph.D.

Professor Department of Biostatistics

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Little Rock, AR 72701

phone: (501) 526-6712

[email protected]

Ofer Levy, M.D., Ph.D.

Staff Physician & Principal Investigator

Director, Precision Vaccines Program

Division of Infectious Diseases

Boston Children’s Hospital

Harvard Medical School Associate Member

phone: (617) 919-2900

fax: (617) 730-0254

[email protected]

https://twitter.com/levy_o

Patrick Moore, M.D., M.P.H.

Distinguished and American Cancer Society Professor

Pittsburgh Foundation Chair in Innovative Cancer Research

University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

phone: (412) 623-7721

[email protected]

Michael Nelson, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor of Medicine

Asthma, Allergy and Immunology Division

UVA Division of Asthma, Allergy & Immunology

PO Box 801355

Charlottesville, VA 22908

phone: (434) 297-8399

fax: (434) 924-5779

[email protected]

Stanley Perlman, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor of Pediatrics

University of Iowa

3-712 Bowen Science Building (BSB)

51 Newton Rd

Iowa City, IA 52242

phone: (319) 335-8549

[email protected]

Jay Portnoy, M.D.

Director, Division of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology

Children’s Mercy Hospitals & Clinics

2401 Gillham Road Kansas City, MO 64108

phone: (816) 960-8885

fax: (816) 960-8888

[email protected]

Eric Rubin, M.D., Ph.D.

Editor-in-Chief

New England Journal of Medicine

Adjunct Professor

Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health

665 Huntington Ave

Building 1, Room 811

Boston, MA 02115

phone: (617) 432-3335

[email protected]

[email protected]

Mark Sawyer, M.D.

Professor of Clinical Pediatrics

8110 Birmingham Way

Bldg. 28, 1st Floor

San Diego, CA 92123

phone: (858) 966-7785

fax: (858) 966-8658

[email protected]

Melinda Wharton, M.D., MPH

Associate Director for Vaccine Policy

National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases,

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,

1600 Clifton Road, Mailstop E05,

Atlanta, GA 30333

phone: (404) 639.8755

fax: (404) 639.8626

[email protected]

Originally published by Toby Rogers on Substack.