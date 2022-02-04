(Children’s Health Defense) – This announcement came out Jan. 31 and it is so horrifying. It took me several minutes to come to grips with what is happening. I know the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is evil but this takes things to another level.
Pfizer wants its disastrous mRNA shot added to the official schedule for children so that the vaccine maker can have liability protection forever.
The Pfizer mRNA shot in children 2 to 4 years old failed in the clinical trial. But, acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, likely following orders from the Biden administration, asked Pfizer to submit an application anyway.
So on Feb. 1, Pfizer submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for children 6 months to 4 years old.
Pfizer and the FDA are proposing to start with two shots in this age group even though that approach has already failed and then they will add a third dose later in the spring if data comes in that supports that use.
The plan is literally — shoot up kids first, get the data later.
This approach is completely unprecedented in the history of the FDA and it must be stopped.
The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet in two weeks — on Feb. 15 — to evaluate this EUA application for a product that failed the clinical trial.
That’s what we are up against.
So warriors, you know what to do. I need you to get on the phone, get your fax machines humming, and start sending out emails like the future of this country depends on it — because it does.
Physical paper letters sent in the next couple days via the U.S. Postal Service will probably get there in time, too.
In October we generated tens of thousands of calls, emails, and faxes. Our goal in the next two weeks must be to generate hundreds of thousands of calls, emails, faxes, and letters.
The message we need to send to these bureaucrats is — ABSOLUTELY NOT! Every single person who plays a role in this decision needs to get the message that:
- We are watching.
- The clinical trial of the Pfizer vaccine failed in this age group.
- You must vote NO because this proposed use violates the prohibitions against illegal medical experiments as outlined in the Nuremberg Code.
Anyone who goes along with Woodcock’s bullying on behalf of the cartel will be prosecuted for crimes against humanity.
It’s hard to know exactly who will be at the FDA’s VRBPAC meeting because the FDA uses Temporary Voting Members and the VRBPAC has not met since we exposed them as frauds back in October (when they rubber stamped Pfizer’s EUA application for kids 5 to 11 — in spite of no data showing clinical effectiveness).
But the best guess is that the voting members will be roughly the same as the last meeting so that is who we are reaching out to now.
Here are the 23 people we need to reach before Feb. 15. Please be respectful and courteous.
Janet Woodcock
Acting FDA Commissioner
FDA, mail stop: HFD-001
10903 New Hampshire Ave., WO51-6133
Silver Spring MD 20993-0002
phone: (301) 796-5400
fax: (301) 847-8752
[email protected]
@DrWoodcockFDA
Rochelle Walensky
Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Roybal Building 21, Rm 12000
1600 Clifton Rd
Atlanta, GA 30333
phone: (404) 639-7000
[email protected]
https://twitter.com/CDCDirector
Xavier Becerra
Secretary, Health & Human Services
200 Independence Avenue S.W.
Washington, D.C. 20201
c/o Sean McCluskie
[email protected]v
https://twitter.com/XavierBecerra
Peter Marks
Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
FDA, Mail stop: HFM-2
10903 New Hampshire Ave., WO71-7232
Silver Spring MD 20993-0002
phone: (240) 402-8116
fax: (301) 595-1310
[email protected]
Arnold Monto, M.D.
Acting Chair, VRBPAC
Professor of Public Health & Epidemiology
Department of Epidemiology
University of Michigan School of Public Health
Ann Arbor, MI 48109
phone: (734) 764-5453
fax: (734) 764-3192
[email protected]
Paula Annunziato, M.D.
Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head
Vaccines Clinical Research at Merck
North Wales, PA 19454
[email protected]
Captain Amanda Cohn
Chief Medical Officer
National Center for Immunizations and Respiratory Diseases
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
1600 Clifton Rd
Atlanta, GA 30333 MS C-09
phone: (404) 639-6039
fax: (404) 315-4679
[email protected]
[email protected]
Hayley Gans, M.D.
Professor of Pediatrics
Department of Pediatrics
Stanford University Medical Center
Stanford, CA 94305
phone: (650) 723-5682
fax: (650) 725-8040
[email protected]
Michael Kurilla, M.D., Ph.D.
Director, Division of Clinical Innovation
National Center for Advancing Translation Sciences
National Institutes of Health
Bethesda, MD 20852
phone: (301) 435-0178
[email protected]
Cody Meissner, M.D.
Professor of Pediatrics
Tufts University School of Medicine
Director, Pediatric Infectious Disease
Tufts Medical Center
Boston, MA 02111
phone: (617) 636-5227
fax: (617) 636-4300
[email protected]
Paul Offit, M.D.
Professor of Pediatrics
Division of Infectious Diseases
Abramson Research Building
The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA 19104
phone: (215) 590-2020
[email protected]
https://twitter.com/DrPaulOffit
Steven Pergam, M.D.
Medical Director
Infection Prevention
Seattle Cancer Care Alliance
Seattle, WA 98109
phone: (206) 667-7126
[email protected]
https://twitter.com/PergamIC
Oveta Fuller, Ph.D.
Temporary Voting Members (but their votes count all the same)
Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology,
University of Michigan Medical School
Ann Arbor, MI 48109
phone: (734) 647-3830
[email protected]
James Hildreth, Sr., Ph.D., M.D.
Professor
Department of Internal Medicine
School of Medicine
President and Chief Executive Officer
Meharry Medical College
Nashville, TN 37205
[email protected]
https://twitter.com/JamesEKHildreth
Jeannette Lee, Ph.D.
Professor Department of Biostatistics
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Little Rock, AR 72701
phone: (501) 526-6712
[email protected]
Ofer Levy, M.D., Ph.D.
Staff Physician & Principal Investigator
Director, Precision Vaccines Program
Division of Infectious Diseases
Boston Children’s Hospital
Harvard Medical School Associate Member
phone: (617) 919-2900
fax: (617) 730-0254
[email protected]
https://twitter.com/levy_o
Patrick Moore, M.D., M.P.H.
Distinguished and American Cancer Society Professor
Pittsburgh Foundation Chair in Innovative Cancer Research
University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
phone: (412) 623-7721
[email protected]
Michael Nelson, M.D., Ph.D.
Professor of Medicine
Asthma, Allergy and Immunology Division
UVA Division of Asthma, Allergy & Immunology
PO Box 801355
Charlottesville, VA 22908
phone: (434) 297-8399
fax: (434) 924-5779
[email protected]
Stanley Perlman, M.D., Ph.D.
Professor of Pediatrics
University of Iowa
3-712 Bowen Science Building (BSB)
51 Newton Rd
Iowa City, IA 52242
phone: (319) 335-8549
[email protected]
Jay Portnoy, M.D.
Director, Division of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology
Children’s Mercy Hospitals & Clinics
2401 Gillham Road Kansas City, MO 64108
phone: (816) 960-8885
fax: (816) 960-8888
[email protected]
Eric Rubin, M.D., Ph.D.
Editor-in-Chief
New England Journal of Medicine
Adjunct Professor
Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health
665 Huntington Ave
Building 1, Room 811
Boston, MA 02115
phone: (617) 432-3335
[email protected]
[email protected]
Mark Sawyer, M.D.
Professor of Clinical Pediatrics
8110 Birmingham Way
Bldg. 28, 1st Floor
San Diego, CA 92123
phone: (858) 966-7785
fax: (858) 966-8658
[email protected]
Melinda Wharton, M.D., MPH
Associate Director for Vaccine Policy
National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases,
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
1600 Clifton Road, Mailstop E05,
Atlanta, GA 30333
phone: (404) 639.8755
fax: (404) 639.8626
[email protected]
Originally published by Toby Rogers on Substack.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Children’s Health Defense.
© February 3, 2022. Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.