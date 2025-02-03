US bishops are complicit in perpetuating America’s illegal immigration problem

While true shepherds are called to lead with wisdom and integrity, many of our bishops in America have chosen the path of silence, profit, and complicity. The question remains: when will they be held accountable?

(Complicit Clergy) — This past Thursday evening, Raymond Arroyo interviewed Archbishop Thomas Wenski, a member of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Committee on Migration, on the topic of illegal immigration. Reacting to Vice President JD Vance’s comments about the U.S. bishops from earlier in the week, Wenski stated:

I think the vice president was a bit off the mark with alleging that we’ve gotten $100 million to resettle illegal aliens. First of all, we’ve participated, since the end of World War II, with the U.S. government and helping to resettle refugees. And refugees, by definition, are not illegal aliens. They’re people that have been admitted to this country by the United States under the Refugee Act and the U.S. government has contracted with Catholics and also with Jewish organizations and other Protestant organizations to help resettle these people, because the government knows that when faith-based organizations do this work, they do it much more efficiently and much more economically than the government.

Notice Wenski’s slight-of-hand: he claims that the millions of migrants who illegally crossed our borders were not, in fact, “illegal aliens” but, instead, were “refugees,” simply because the Biden administration handed these people a piece of paper at the border. Wenski, along with most of the U.S. bishops, were willing accomplices in this ruse because they received billions of taxpayer dollars in exchange for trafficking these illegal aliens throughout our nation.

Rather than standing-up for the rule of law or the well-being of American citizens, the bishops buried their heads in the sand while cashing the checks – reaping financial benefits from a crisis they claim to merely “respond” to, rather than help perpetuate.

But money may not have been the only factor at play. Near the end of the first Trump administration, the U.S. bishops lambasted Trump for not including illegal aliens in the apportionment of U.S. congressional seats. It turns-out Blue states are at risk of losing a number of congressional seats because their tyrannically policies have driven too many citizens out of their boundaries for these states to survive politically without back-filling with “unauthorized migrants.”

As public backlash now mounts and the American people grow weary of a never-ending surge of illegal immigration, it is clear what strategy the bishops will adopt: deflect the blame. Their talking point is predictable – “It’s not our fault. These individuals were granted legal status at the border, and we were simply offering them humanitarian aid.”

But this excuse is nothing more than a moral and intellectual evasion. Anyone with a shred of political awareness can see that these so-called “legal” admissions are the result of an administration intentionally bypassing the law. The Biden administration has used parole authority in ways it was never intended – to flood the country with hundreds of thousands of migrants who, under normal legal standards, would not qualify for asylum. This is not lawful immigration. It is an orchestrated policy of mass entry with no regard for the integrity of the system or the impact on communities across the nation.

Did the bishops not notice this? Did they miss the evidence of an administration deliberately undermining immigration laws? Of course not. They simply chose not to care.

Not a single U.S. bishop has stood-up to demand that this invasion be stopped. Not one has had the courage to declare that an open border is a violation of national sovereignty and a moral hazard. Instead, they issue carefully worded statements about the need to “welcome the stranger,” completely ignoring the reality that a lawless border endangers both migrants and Americans alike.

The truth is, the bishops’ priorities are clear. The Catholic Church in the United States, through organizations like Catholic Charities, has become financially dependent on government contracts to house, transport, and resettle illegal immigrants. The USCCB receives tens of millions of dollars annually from the federal government to facilitate migrant aid. This is no secret – it is public record. And yet, they expect the faithful to believe they are neutral actors in this crisis.

The American people are not fools. They see what is happening. They recognize that the bishops are not innocent bystanders but active participants in an agenda that is eroding the rule of law and devastating communities. Their silence is not a sign of ignorance – it is the calculated decision of men who prefer government funding to moral courage.

History will judge this moment. While true shepherds are called to lead with wisdom and integrity, many of our bishops have chosen the path of silence, profit, and complicity. The question remains: when will they be held accountable?

Reprinted with permission from Complicit Clergy.

