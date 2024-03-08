US bishops must finally excommunicate Joe Biden after his shameful pro-abortion State of the Union address

Joe Biden scandalizes the faithful and the world by using his so-called ‘Catholic faith’ as a cloak for his murderous abortion activism. Why won’t the US bishops do something?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The American bishops need to show us that the U.S. Catholic Church is not an arm of the Democratic Party.

Last night, Joe Biden, who has disgraced the Holy Rosary by waving his own around as if it were proof of his orthodoxy and humble devotion, gave the most pro-abortion State of the Union address in the history of the United States.

“If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you, I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again,” stated the self-described “devout Catholic,” euphemistically promoting the murder of innocent children.

Biden prefaced this material cooperation with evil by citing a woman in Alabama who had used IVF to conceive a child and who had not been permitted to use it again. He did not mention that the pro-life Alabama Supreme Court decision that brought IVF to a halt had taken into consideration the fate of the millions of unique human beings who are thrown away like trash in the IVF process. Nor did he reflect that the faith to which he so often claims to hold abjures the unnatural separation of conception from the marital embrace.

Biden followed his pro-abortion pledge by calling the killing of a “fetus” with a “fatal condition” the “care” his or her mother needed. (One notes Biden’s speechwriter was careful not to give the child any pronouns.)

Biden makes Catholics, believing Catholics, cringe – not only because of his hypocrisy but because of the seeming inability of the U.S. Catholic bishops’ conference, let alone the pope, to stop him from using his so-called “Catholic faith” as a cloak for his anti-Catholic aims. Why is this man still allowed to receive Holy Communion?

As a younger man and a less practiced politician, Biden illustrated that he knew the teaching of the Catholic Church regarding the sanctity of innocent human life. In fact, when Roe v. Wade was passed in 1973, the fledgling senator felt confident in saying that he didn’t like the ruling and that a pregnant woman should not have the “sole right to say what should happen to her body.” In 1977, Biden voted for the Hyde Amendment, and in 1982 was one of the two Democrats who voted for a constitutional amendment to overturn Roe v. Wade.

At the same time, Biden took what he would call a “middle-of-the-road” stance, saying that he was “personally opposed to abortion” as a Catholic, but that he would not “impose” his religious beliefs on anyone else – as if the divine precept against killing the innocent was a heavy yoke placed only on the necks of Sunday Mass attendees. Little surprise, then, that in 2019, when he had set his sights on the presidency, he reversed his opinion on federal funding for abortions. In 2021, now POTUS, he erased Donald Trump’s Mexico City policy, so that Americans are forced to pay for overseas abortions.

American bishops have stood up to Joe Biden before. Archbishop Joseph Naumann has said that the president should “stop defining himself as a devout Catholic” and admit that his pro-abortion views are “contrary to Catholic moral teaching.” Cardinal Raymond Burke has publicly called him an apostate.

Of course, other American bishops, most notably Cardinal Blase Cupich and Cardinal Wilton Gregory, have made it clear they don’t want to stop the president, whose abortion activism has placed him in a persistent state of mortal sin, from receiving Holy Communion. Such bishops give a strong suggestion, not only to the media but to the faithful, that they don’t think that abortion, let alone the doctrines of the Catholic Church, is that a big a deal – at least not compared to the breath-taking worldly power and prestige that comes with the American presidency.

At this point it is clear that Joseph Biden betrayed the Gospel of Life, even to the weak extent that he ever followed it, to become the president of the United States. Our prayer is that the Church does not allow him to continue to claim to be a member of the Catholic Church to the scandal of both the faithful and the doubting world.

Through his pro-abortion activism – not to address, for the moment, his complicity with barbaric so-called “gender transition” drugs and surgeries for disturbed adults and innocent children and support for homosexual “marriage” and the demolition of the family – Joseph Biden has shown that he does not believe what the Catholic Church believes. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops must excommunicate him.

