US and EU globalists fight election results in Georgia after populist government wins

As the outcome of the Georgia election surfaced in stunning clarity, we warned that the U.S. would fight strongly against the result. On Thursday, unquestionably with the support of Samantha Power, a series of riots against the government surfaced.

This is a major news development. The U.S. Deep State is attempting to facilitate another violent revolution in Georgia, as it previously did in Ukraine in Maidan, to force regime change and end its relationship with Russia. So far, the anti-LGBT, conservative government is resisting.

(Conservative Treehouse) — On October 27, as the outcome of the Georgia election surfaced in stunning clarity, we warned that the U.S. would fight strongly against the result. On Thursday, unquestionably with the support of Samantha Power, who had vested significant time in the nation, a series of riots against the government surfaced.

The pragmatic and non-pretending people of Georgia saw what the U.S. and EU did to Ukraine, and they want nothing to do with it. Georgians overwhelmingly voted to retain their sovereignty and right to self-determination. The Biden administration and the EU are furious about it, and immediately the U.S. State Department promised to organize every effort in their interventionist arsenal to challenge the election outcome.

Having spent tens of millions financing an attempted color revolution, and with Samantha Power having traveled to Georgia three times (twice while I watched her), the CIA and State Department were not happy with the result. As expected, Brussels hit back hard against the rebellious Georgians:

In a session in Strasbourg, MEPs voted by a margin of 444-72 in favor of a motion to declare the parliamentary election results in the South Caucasus country invalid, arguing they ‘do not serve as a reliable representation of the will of the Georgian people.’ It calls for the election to be re-run within a year under international supervision. In a statement following passage of the motion, the Parliament said Georgia’s voting process had been ‘neither free nor fair,’ after international election observers expressed concern over pressure on citizens and allegations of vote buying and ballot stuffing. The resolution also calls on the European Commission and other EU institutions not to engage with the government formed by the Georgian Dream party – which has been accused of imposing a string of Russian-style legislation targeting NGOs and the LGBTQ+ community in recent months. MEPs also backed sanctions against senior politicians ‘responsible for democratic backsliding.’

Predictably, in the worldview of the professional leftists, the only elections that qualify as “representative of the new democratic norms” are the elections they win. When the globalists lose, they dismiss the results; they rebuke, then they attack.

In response to the attacks from the U.S. and Brussels (European Parliament), the government of Georgia said they would retract their effort to join the European Union. If the EU wants to highlight their manipulative political corruption and target Georgia, fine; Georgia will pull back from any effort to join the assembly.

Via Politico:

Georgia has decided to pause its European Union accession efforts and reject EU grants in response to a European Parliament resolution that denounced the South Caucasus nation’s recent parliamentary election as being ‘neither free nor fair.’ Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that the opening of accession talks with the EU would be removed from Georgia’s agenda and that the country would refuse EU budgetary grants until the end of 2028, ‘when Georgia will be adequately prepared economically to open negotiations to become a member in 2030.’ The EU last month said Georgia’s accession was halted as the country ‘has gone backwards,’ according to a progress report. Kobakhidze said the Georgian government’s decision aims to show ‘European politicians and bureaucrats, completely devoid of European values, that blackmail is not the way to address Georgia, but respect is.’ ‘We are a proud and self-respecting nation with a rich history; therefore, it’s categorically unacceptable to view EU integration as an act of mercy,’ Kobakhidze said. Kobakhidze further remarked that Georgia will become an EU member ‘with dignity, rather than by begging.’ To that end, the country will continue to fulfill its obligations under the Association Agreement with the bloc, albeit without EU funding, according to the prime minister.

Knowing that time is short, and with the Biden administration having only around 50 days remaining to get it done, a violent protest similar to Kiev in 2014 was quickly organized.

State Dept. official and CIA operative Samantha Power likely poured in the money and network contacts into the opposition groups to stir up the “pro-EU” protests.

Via MSN:

Thousands of pro-EU demonstrators filled Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue on the night of November 28 to protest a decision by the ruling Georgian Dream party (GD) to halt Georgia’s EU membership bid until 2028. Tbilisi has seen sporadic protests since GD announced its victory following the October 26 parliamentary election, despite mass allegations of vote rigging by the opposition, but these rallies have struggled to get off the ground, characterised by low turnout and a downbeat atmosphere. The action on November 28, however, marked a definitive shift. The crowd on Rustaveli was one of the biggest and angriest Georgia has seen since the spring 2024 demonstrations when nearly 300,000 people turned out to protest the controversial ‘foreign agents’ bill. Demonstrators gathered around the parliament building clashed with cordons of regular police officers, special forces and, later, riot police, who were equipped with shields, helmets and batons in anticipation of civil disobedience. Water cannons, pepper spray, tear gas and extensive physical violence were used liberally against protesters, Georgian pro-Western opposition leaders and journalists. The television channel Mtavari Arkhi shared a video on its Facebook page of special forces offices allegedly firing rubber bullets into the crowds.

Within the election, the Georgia people voted to support a referendum that requires any political activist group to make the source of their funding from foreign government a matter of public record. Georgia’s opposition political parties will now have to reveal if they get more than 20 percent of their activist funding from the U.S. (they do). This type of transparency makes a color revolution more difficult. Hence, the EU and U.S. are very angry.

Via Reuters:

Over 100 serving Georgian diplomats have signed an open letter criticising the new government’s suspension of EU accession talks, a diplomat said on Friday, after a protest against the move led to overnight clashes on the capital’s streets. The diplomats said the decision, announced by the ruling Georgian Dream party on Thursday, violated the country’s constitutional commitment to pursuing EU membership.

Here’s a reminder of how important that referendum was to Samantha Power. While the Georgia government previously withdrew the legislation (see tweet below) in the spring of this year; they eventually put the law to a national referendum in the election. The October election referendum outcome was overwhelming support for the law that requires Foreign Agent Registration and transparency on the funding of opposition political groups.

The referendum outcome seriously triggered Samantha Power, the State Dept., and the CIA.

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

